Barry Robson reveals ‘lot of calls’ to assess Aberdeen transfer targets’ mentality

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists he assesses mentality as much as talent in his summer signing targets.

Robson has racked up hour upon hour of phone calls to potential signings in the bid to discover if they have the right character to play for Aberdeen.

Talent is a necessity, but Robson says he is also trying to build a team Aberdeen supporters can identify with.

That means signing players who will battle and give their all for the club.

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry is set to be Robson’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is set to finalise his move from Australian club Central Coast Mariners to Pittodrie over the coming days.

Aberdeen have agreed a deal and six-figure fee with the A-League champions for McGarry.

The full-back has agreed a three-year contract with the Dons and has already successfully completed his medical.

However, the move was held up because McGarry remained in Australia as his wife was due to give birth.

McGarry has since become father to a baby boy and is set to travel to Scotland to complete his Aberdeen transfer.

The defender has Irish citizenship so there won’t be any issues in securing a work permit.

Barry Robson: Aberdeen trying to find targets with the ‘right mentality’

Robson said: “We are trying to sign Aberdeen players that the supporters can identify with.

“I always believe that if you have the right mentality it goes a long way, especially when you want to play in this league.

“You also need to have the talent as we are trying to play fast and aggressive.

“I think that’s what the Aberdeen fans expect and that is what they want.

“Players who want to work, who want to run.

“Who are also good technical players.

“It has been difficult trying to scout them to make sure they are right.

“It is not always easy, but I think you can see the type of team that we want to be.

“There have been a lot of calls with them asking them a lot of questions as I was trying to work out what type of human beings they are.”

Liam Scales remains signing target

Robson is also keen on securing Celtic defender Liam Scales, who had a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

Scales has two years remaining on his contract with the Parkhead club.

Celtic gaffer Brendan Rodgers recently confirmed he has held talks with Robson regarding a potential move for Scales.

New Celtic boss Rodgers is still assessing Scales and said he is in no rush to make a decision on the defender.

Robson also recently confirmed he is confident of securing a replacement for Ylber Ramadani before the transfer window closes.

Albanian international midfielder Ramadani left the Reds for Italian Serie A club Lecce, and it is understood the fee was £1.2million with add-ons.

‘Players that want to go into battle’

Robson has secured six permanent signings in the transfer window to date.

Captain Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Ross Doohan and Slobodan Rubezic have all signed long-term contracts.

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams and Hapoel Be’er Sheeva right-back Or Dadia have both been secured on season-long loans.

Aberdeen have an exclusive right to buy Israeli international Dadia at the end of the season.

Defender Williams is currently out injured with a back injury and will miss Sunday’s home Premiership clash against Celtic.

Robson said: “If you look at the players we have signed so far, they are all my type.

“Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson – my type.

“Ester Sokler, who is aggressive going in behind, is my type.

“Slobodan Rubezic is definitely my type. Nicky Devlin as well.

“Players that want to go into battle, but they can play and they can all run.

“And they are all good at the technical side as well.”