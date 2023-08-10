Top Guns: RAF Lossiemouth to feature in Channel 4 series

RAF Lossiemouth personnel will feature in a six-part series on Channel 4 to air later this month.

Top Guns: Inside the RAF follows the brave men and women of RAF Lossiemouth, Moray as they patrol UK airspace during heightened tensions across Europe.

The base, on the frontline of the UK’s response to Russian aggression, has been on high alert since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As a member of Nato, the UK has been keeping an eye on the situation as it has unfolded, with the navy, air force and military at the ready.

Based at Lossiemouth is a squadron of four Typhoons on quick reaction alert, meaning they are fully armed and ready to launch in minutes to intercept any aircraft that threatens UK airspace.

‘Wide-ranging access to the RAF’

It is one of only two bases in the UK that are on the alert, the other being RAF Coningsby near Lincoln.

The Channel 4 show will give the audience “up close and revealing access to aircraft, pilots and crews over six months as they carry out missions and exercises”.

🚨Episode 1 of Top Guns: Inside the RAF airs on Channel 4 on Monday 21st August at 9pm 🚨The new behind-the-wire… Posted by RAF Lossiemouth on Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Lossiemouth is a huge base with more than 3,000 personnel on site, with many sent out on exercises including, patrolling Nato airspace, tracking Russian shipping and submarine sea patrols.

The six-part series will not only show the work RAF Lossiemouth carries out but gets under the skin of the people who make crucial decisions every day in what is a dangerous yet exhilarating job.

Top Guns: Inside the RAF was commissioned for Channel 4 and produced by True North.

Mark Tattersall, executive producer for True North, said: “This is the first time a documentary team has ever been given such wide-ranging access to the RAF, and given the events of the last 12 months, it’s been an exciting challenge to document the work of the people at RAF Lossiemouth.”

Top Guns: Inside the RAF will air on Channel 4 on Monday August 21, at 9pm.