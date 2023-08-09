Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident of signing Ylber Ramadani replacement

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident he will sign a replacement for Ylber Ramadani before the summer transfer window closes.

Albanian international Ramadani transferred to Italian Serie A club Lecce last week.

Robson insists he will secure a signing to “fill the void” opened up by the 27-year-old midfielder’s exit.

The Dons rejected an initial bid from Lecce but later accepted an offer understood to be worth around £1.2million with add-ons.

Influential midfielder Ramadani, who played in all but two games last season, had two years remaining on his Dons contract.

Robson accepts many fans will be frustrated at the sale of Ramadani but insists it was a “terrific offer” for the player and the Dons.

McGarry set to complete Dons move

Meanwhile, New Zealand international left-back James McGarry will finalise his move to Aberdeen from Australian club Central Coast Mariners over the coming days.

A six-figure transfer fee has been thrashed out and McGarry has agreed a three-year contract and successfully undergone a medical.

However the move was held up because the 25-year-old remained in Australia as his wife was due to give birth.

McGarry this week became father to a baby boy and is now expected to jet to Scotland in the coming days to complete his Aberdeen move.

Robson said: “It was a terrific offer for the football club and a terrific offer for Rama.

“And it was the right thing to do.

“I know the fans will be frustrated a bit but I think they understand it as well.

“I’m also pretty confident that we have some players coming that can fill that void.”

The switch that opened route to Italy

Ramadani’s sale was a significant mark up for the Reds who signed him from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £100,000 last summer.

It is understood the Dons have also inserted a 10% sell on clause into Ramadani’s deal with the Italian top flight club.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the 3-2 friendly win at Charlton Athletic and threw his strip to the Dons supporters at full-time.

It was a farewell to the Red Army from the popular midfielder who had made it clear to the Dons that he was desperate to make the move to Italy.

Lecce secured the midfielder on a three-year contract with the option for an additional year.

Lecce manager Robeto D’Aversa signed Ramadani as a replacement for Morten Hjulmand who is on the verge of making a €20m (£17.2m) switch to Sporting Lisbon

Robson reckons a change in position when he was appointed Dons manager in late January paved the way for the midfielder’s big move to Italy.

He said: “Rama is a terrific guy and I have so much time for him as a player.

“When we came in he was playing as a number six.

“I had been watching him and he was never a number six for me.

“I think he needed to be a number eight where he could get after people and bring his energy.

“Where the game was in front of him and he was running onto the game.

“That’s why we changed it then and we put Leighton (Clarkson) to deal with the ball more and Rama to bring more of his engine, energy and enthusiasm.

“And he got a big move out of it.”

‘We are still looking at a few signings’

The exit of Ramadani was the second key first team regular to be sold this summer.

Aberdeen also banked £2m from the transfer of defensive midfielder Ross McCrorie to English Championship club Bristol City.

Robson has signed eight players so far in the window and aims to add more before the window closes on September 1.

He said: “We are still looking at a few signings.

“The boys need a helping hand and we need to make the squad deeper and stronger.

“We are active just now and looking at a few players”

Latest on signing target Liam Scales

Robson is set to secure a ninth signing of the summer with the capture of left-back McGarry.

Defender McGarry has Irish citizenship so there should be no issues with securing a work permit.

The Dons are hopeful McGarry will be available to make a debut against Stirling Albion in the Viaplay Cup next Friday.

When quizzed about McGarry, boss Robson said: “Something might come out soon.”

Aberdeen boss Robson is also keen on securing Celtic defender Liam Scales after the 25-year-old’s successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

Defending Premiership champions Celtic travel to Pittodrie on Sunday on league action.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers recently confirmed he has held discussions with Robson regarding Aberdeen’s interest in Scales.

However Rodgers also confirmed he is still assessing Scales and is in “no rush” to make a decision on his future.

Scales still has two years remaining on his contract with the Parkhead club.

On Scales, Robson said: “We have spoken a couple of times about that situation.

“That is where it is and nothing has changed.”