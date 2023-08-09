Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident of signing Ylber Ramadani replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident of signing Ylber Ramadani replacement

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry is also set to complete his six-figure move to Aberdeen from Central Coat Mariners after becoming a father to a baby boy having remained in Australia until his wife gave birth.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident he will sign a replacement for Ylber Ramadani before the summer transfer window closes.

Albanian international Ramadani transferred to Italian Serie A club Lecce last week.

Robson insists he will secure a signing to “fill the void” opened up by the 27-year-old midfielder’s exit.

The Dons rejected an initial bid from Lecce but later accepted an offer understood to be worth around £1.2million with add-ons.

Influential midfielder Ramadani, who played in all but two games last season, had two years remaining on his Dons contract.

Robson accepts many fans will be frustrated at the sale of Ramadani but insists it was a “terrific offer” for the player and the Dons.

Yilber Ramadani celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

McGarry set to complete Dons move

Meanwhile, New Zealand international left-back James McGarry will finalise his move to Aberdeen from Australian club Central Coast Mariners over the coming days.

A six-figure transfer fee has been thrashed out and McGarry has agreed a three-year contract and successfully undergone a medical.

However the move was held up because the 25-year-old remained in Australia as his wife was due to give birth.

McGarry this week became father to a baby boy and is now expected to jet to Scotland in the coming days to complete his Aberdeen move.

James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “It was a terrific offer for the football club and a terrific offer for Rama.

“And it was the right thing to do.

“I know the fans will be frustrated a bit but I think they understand it as well.

“I’m also pretty confident that we have some players coming that can fill that void.”

The switch that opened route to Italy

Ramadani’s sale was a significant mark up for the Reds who signed him from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £100,000 last summer.

It is understood the Dons have also inserted a 10% sell on clause into Ramadani’s deal with the Italian top flight club.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the 3-2 friendly win at Charlton Athletic and threw his strip to the Dons supporters at full-time.

It was a farewell to the Red Army from the popular midfielder who had made it clear to the Dons that he was desperate to make the move to Italy.

Lecce secured the midfielder on a three-year contract with the option for an additional year.

Lecce manager Robeto D’Aversa signed Ramadani as a replacement for Morten Hjulmand who is on the verge of making a €20m (£17.2m) switch to Sporting Lisbon

Robson reckons a change in position when he was appointed Dons manager in late January paved the way for the midfielder’s big move to Italy.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani scores in  a pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS

He said: “Rama is a terrific guy and I have so much time for him as a player.

“When we came in he was playing as a number six.

“I had been watching him and he was never a number six for me.

“I think he needed to be a number eight where he could get after people and bring his energy.

“Where the game was in front of him and he was running onto the game.

“That’s why we changed it then and we put Leighton (Clarkson) to deal with the ball more and Rama to bring more of his engine, energy and enthusiasm.

“And he got a big move out of it.”

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani celebrates after making it 3-0 against Hibs.

‘We are still looking at a few signings’

The exit of Ramadani was the second key first team regular to be sold this summer.

Aberdeen also banked £2m from the transfer of defensive midfielder Ross McCrorie to English Championship club Bristol City.

Robson has signed eight players so far in the window and aims to add more before the window closes on September 1.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We are still looking at a few signings.

“The boys need a helping hand and we need to make the squad deeper and stronger.

“We are active just now and looking at a few players”

Latest on signing target Liam Scales

Robson is set to secure a ninth signing of the summer with the capture of left-back McGarry.

Defender McGarry has Irish citizenship so there should be no issues with securing a work permit.

The Dons are hopeful McGarry will be available to make a debut against Stirling Albion in the Viaplay Cup next Friday.

James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.

When quizzed about McGarry, boss Robson said: “Something might come out soon.”

Aberdeen boss Robson is also keen on securing Celtic defender Liam Scales after the 25-year-old’s successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

Defending Premiership champions Celtic travel to Pittodrie on Sunday on league action.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers recently confirmed he has held discussions with Robson regarding Aberdeen’s interest in Scales.

Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. Photo- SNS

However Rodgers also confirmed he is still assessing Scales and is in “no rush” to make a decision on his future.

Scales still has two years remaining on his contract with the Parkhead club.

On Scales, Robson said: “We have spoken a couple of times about that situation.

“That is where it is and nothing has changed.”

Conversation