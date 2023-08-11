Aberdeen confirm James McGarry signing – as left-back expected to land in north-east this weekend

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of New Zealand international left-back James McGarry from Australian side Central Coast Mariners – and he is expected to land in Scotland this weekend.

The Dons have paid an undisclosed fee to land boss Barry Robson’s ninth summer signing – with the 25-year-old penning a three-year deal.

Confirmation of McGarry’s transfer to Aberdeen was delayed as he and his wife awaited the arrival of a baby boy, delivered earlier this week – and he is now expected to complete the long journey from Australia to the north-east, arriving this weekend.

Aberdeen take on Celtic in the Premiership at lunchtime on Sunday, so it is a race against time to see if McGarry will be available for the Pittodrie clash.

There are no work permit issues due to McGarry having Irish citizenship.

The defender admitted a return to European football with Aberdeen was a strong lure, saying: “When I heard there was interest from Aberdeen, I knew it was something I wanted to explore.

“The manager explained what he is trying to build here, and it was something I was excited to be part of.

“I want to challenge myself at the highest level and obviously the opportunity to play in Europe again was also a big incentive.

“I can’t wait to get started and to meet the fantastic supporters of this historic club.”

McGarry came through the ranks at Wellington Phoenix before joining Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II, and it was there he earned his sole All Whites cap, before he returned to his first club in 2020 and made 38 appearances.

His performances earned him a move to Newcastle Jets before Central Coast signed him in February, and he went on to help them win the A-League Grand Final in their most recent season.

On his new addition, Aberdeen boss Robson said: “The acquisition of James is an excellent piece of business by the club.

“He’s athletic, physically strong and has the winning mentality, all of which are important if you want to be a successful Aberdeen player.

“He becomes our ninth signing in what has been a busy summer and adds another piece of the jigsaw as we look to build a squad that can compete on both domestic and European fronts this season.

“That said, there is still some work do and I would expect some more signings before the end of the transfer window.”

McGarry joins Jack MacKenzie and Jonny Hayes as left-sided defensive options at Aberdeen. Youth academy graduate Kieran Ngwenya was sent on loan to Championship Partick Thistle for the season on Thursday.