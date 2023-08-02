Ylber Ramadani poised for Lecce move after Aberdeen accept £1.2million bid for midfielder

Aberdeen have accepted a bid from Serie A side Lecce for midfielder Ylber Ramadani.

The 27-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Italian side over the past month.

The Dons rejected a bid earlier this week for the Albania international but The Press and Journal understands a bid which would be worth around £1.2million with add-ons has now been accepted.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win at Charlton Athletic and threw his strip to the Dons supporters at full-time.

Ramadani is expected to undergo a medical in Italy on Thursday when the deal could be finalised.

The midfielder made 44 appearances last season after joining the club from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

His high-energy, combative style has made him a popular figure among the Dons support.

Ramadani made it clear to the Dons that he was desperate to make the move to Italy. Hellas Verona had also been linked with a move for the Dons player.

Ramadani’s imminent departure comes as the Dons close in on their ninth signing of the summer.

Left-back James McGarry, who has been capped by New Zealand, is close to joining the Dons on a permanent deal from Central Coast Mariners.