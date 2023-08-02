Ylber Ramadani poised for Lecce move after Aberdeen accept £1.2million bid for midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ylber Ramadani poised for Lecce move after Aberdeen accept £1.2million bid for midfielder

The Albania international was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win at Charlton Athletic and threw his strip to the Dons supporters at full-time.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen have accepted a bid from Serie A side Lecce for midfielder Ylber Ramadani.

The 27-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Italian side over the past month.

The Dons rejected a bid earlier this week for the Albania international but The Press and Journal understands a bid which would be worth around £1.2million with add-ons has now been accepted.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win at Charlton Athletic and threw his strip to the Dons supporters at full-time.

Ramadani is expected to undergo a medical in Italy on Thursday when the deal could be finalised.

The midfielder made 44 appearances last season after joining the club from Hungarian side MTK Budapest.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani after the 5-0 loss at Celtic on the final day of the season. Image: SNS

His high-energy, combative style has made him a popular figure among the Dons support.

Ramadani made it clear to the Dons that he was desperate to make the move to Italy. Hellas Verona had also been linked with a move for the Dons player.

Ramadani’s imminent departure comes as the Dons close in on their ninth signing of the summer.

Left-back James McGarry, who has been capped by New Zealand, is close to joining the Dons on a permanent deal from Central Coast Mariners.

