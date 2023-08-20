Former Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson hopes Champions League experience can help Aberdeen overcome BK Hacken

Former Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson aims to use his Champions League experience to help Aberdeen overcome BK Hacken.

The Dons face the Swedish side in Gothenburg on Thursday in the Europa League play-off first round.

Ex-Anfield star Clarkson is ready to “take on the responsibility” of producing game-changing moments in the Dons’ biggest Euro tie for more than a decade.

The 21-year-old started for Premier League giants Liverpool in a 1-1 Champions League group match draw with FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

That season he was also on the bench in Champions League games against Real Madrid, Ajax, Atalanta and Red Bull Leipzig.

Clarkson played a key role in securing European qualification for the Dons whilst on loan from Liverpool last season.

In a major transfer summer signing coup, the Dons secured the playmaker on a four-year permanent contract.

Now he aims to help the Dons into the Europa League group stages.

Clarkson said: “I was on the bench a few times in the Champions League and made my debut there against Midtjylland, which was a surreal experience.

“Hopefully I can bring that experience to help Aberdeen ag

“European football is something a lot of our players will be experiencing for a first time.

“Do I want to take the responsibility?

“Yes, that’s something I’ve always had since I was younger.

“In Europe it’s different football, different talents and coaches.

“Teams play a different way so we have to find ways to perform and win games at this level.”

Aberdeen are ready for Euro clash

Aberdeen are guaranteed European group stage action regardless of the outcome of the play-off against BK Hacken.

If they triumph against the Swedes the Dons will qualify for the Europa League groups.

Should Aberdeen lose to BK Hacken they will drop down into the group stages of the Conference League.

Clarkson is confident Aberdeen have the quality to qualify for the Europa League groups – and set up a potential clash with former club Liverpool.

The Anfield club are one of the Euro big guns confirmed for the group stages.

Clarkson said: “The Europa League is the competition we are aiming for and over the two ties we want to come out on top.

“We want to see how we’d cope against the bigger teams.

“I’m confident we can do it, that comes from what we see in training and getting people fit again.

“Are we ready for European football? I’d say so.

“And we will give it our all.”

Remembering the Gothenburg Greats

Clarkson netted a stunning goal to put Aberdeen’s two ahead in the 2-1 defeat of Stirling Albion to reach the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals.

Now all focus turns to the European campaign.

Swedish club BK Hacken are deep into their domestic campaign and have played 20 league matches.

They overwhelmed FK Zalgiris of Lithuania 8-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round to set up the tie with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen will return to the city of the club’s greatest triumph when facing BK Hacken on Thursday (6pm UK time).

The Dons famously beat Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983 to lift the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Clarkson is aware of the historical significance, particularly in the 40th anniversary of the Gothenburg Greats’ triumph.

He said: “We all know about the club’s history in Gothenburg.

“Against Hibs last year there was a celebration of it and the former players came into the training ground.

“There was the gifting of the freedom of the city at Pittodrie too, so we all know about it.

“That was the club’s greatest night so hopefully we can go back there and win.

“We will watch Hacken this week, look at their tactics and certain individuals.

“The staff here have already been looking for the past week so we will be well prepared.”

Europe not the only factor in signing

Clarkson rejected interest from a number of English Championship clubs this summer to sign a permanent deal at Aberdeen.

The England U21 cup insists the lure of European football was one of many reasons he opted to commit his long term future to Pittodrie.

He said: “You want to be playing in the best competitions against the best players, so having European football was a part of me coming back.

“It wasn’t the only factor but it was one of them.

“Playing in Europe was one of my aims as a footballer, I played a part in us getting here so it maybe would have been a bit of a wrench not to be involved.