Willie Miller: Aberdeen must block out European Cup Winners’ Cup glory on return to Gothenburg

Aberdeen players must block out any thoughts of the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph when they travel to Gothenburg.

The Dons face Swedish club BK Hacken in the same city where I lifted the Euro trophy with my team-mates after beating Real Madrid in 1983.

It was fantastic to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Gothenburg Greats with the club and supporters earlier this year.

Now it is a curious quirk of fate that the Dons will return to Gothenburg on European duty when facing BK Hacken away on Thursday.

Gothenburg victory is in the past now

However, that European Cup Winners’ Cup win should in no way be a burden for the current Aberdeen team in Sweden.

We did a special thing in 1983, but none of the players from that Cup Winners’ Cup winning team would want to put any pressure on the current squad.

That 1983 cup triumph is well in the past now, so Aberdeen must look to the here and now – and the future.

Obviously the supporters can reminisce about returning to the city where we overcame Euro giants Real Madrid 2-1 after extra-time in the final.

But I’m sure manager Barry Robson will make sure the weight of history is not on his players’ shoulders when they run out to face BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

Robson will have his players completely focused on the job at hand, where the rewards for winning the play-off are huge.

Willie Miller: Aberdeen have to embrace Europa League challenge

The Dons have to embrace the challenge as they have a huge opportunity to play in the Europa League group stages rather than the Conference League.

It would be fantastic for Aberdeen to rub shoulders with the quality of opposition in the Europa League.

As players and managers that’s what you want to do – test yourself against as high an opponent as possible.

Reaching the Europa League group stages would be absolutely huge for Aberdeen.

It would deliver a huge boost both financially and in terms of reputation on the European stage.

You are talking about going up against some of the best names in European football in the Europa League.

Six-time European champions Liverpool and last season’s beaten Europa League finalists Roma are both confirmed for the groups.

Getting into the Conference League groups would still be a great achievement and the Reds would still be guaranteed group action in that tournament.

But the Europa League is where Aberdeen’s sights should be very firmly targeted on.

I’m sure manager Robson and the players will be hoping they can rub shoulders with the elite of European football.

Progressing to the Europa League group stages will not be easy, as BK Hacken will offer a real test.

You just have to look at their result in the previous round when they beat FK Zalgiris of Lithuania 8-1 on aggregate, which was quite sensational.

BK Hacken are sitting second in the Swedish top-flight after 20 games, just one point behind leaders IF Elfsborg.

They are well into their domestic campaign – which is not the same for the Dons, who have only played three competitive games.

Return to Gothenburg may be tough

That suggests it is going to be tough expedition to Gothenburg for Aberdeen.

It will be a tough two-legged tie, but I’m sure the Dons will be confident of coming out on top.

Of course, the Dons have played in Gothenburg a further twice since 1983.

In 1986, we exited the European Cup at the quarter-final stage on the away goal rule to IFK Gothenburg in the Swedish city.

After drawing 2-2 at Pittodrie, the return in Gothenburg was a 0-0 stalemate, so we unfortunately went out.

Just two years ago, the Dons were back in Gothenburg to face BK Hacken.

Aberdeen beat Hacken 5-3 on aggregate in the Conference League second qualifying round in 2021.

They won 5-1 at Pittodrie in the first leg to effectively put one foot in the next round regardless of the outcome of the return in Sweden, which they lost 2-0.

A lot has changed since then with the Gothenburg-based club.

BK Hacken are in a far better situation now to when they faced the Dons.

It is a test for Aberdeen, but one that they should be relishing.

Progressing in cup all that matters

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will be relieved to get through to the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals after defeating lower-league Stirling Albion on Friday.

I don’t think it was a particularly bad performance from Aberdeen against the League One side.

The Dons did not reach anywhere near the heights they are capable of.

It has to be remembered that Stirling Albion are a team who are in the habit of winning games and beat St Johnstone 4-0 away in the groups.

They had only lost once in 26 games in all competitions prior to facing the Dons.

Stirling Albion lifted their game against the Dons and showed a lot of pride and passion in their performance in the tie.

Aberdeen had to adjust to playing against a different style of football against them.

It looked like the Reds had done that when going 2-0 up courtesy of goals from Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson.

However, when Stirling Albion pulled a goal back in the 75th minute through Greig Spence, it became a nervy situation.

When you are against a lower league team in the cup it is all about coping with circumstances that are thrown at you.

Getting through to the quarter-finals, where the Dons will face Ross County away, is the most important thing.

Aberdeen should be judged more on how they performed in the 3-1 loss to Celtic than in the cup tie against Stirling Albion.