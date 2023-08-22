A85 Oban to Connel road shut at Dunbeg due to crash

Police have closed the road between Oban and Connel after a collision.

The A85 road is closed at Dunbeg and diversions are in place.

The collision happened shortly before 10.20am.

It is understood the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Drivers are using the single-track back road to Oban from Connel.

❗️NEW ⌚️10:20#A85 – Connel The #A85 at Connel is currently ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions due to a collision. Police are looking at setting up diversion routes…please #takecare in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/DRpDekvB75 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 22, 2023

A notice on Traffic Scotland read: “The A85 at Connel is currently closed in both directions due to a collision.

“Police are looking at setting up diversion routes… please take care in the meantime.”

Police have been asked to comment.