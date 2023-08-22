Aberdeen close in on midfielder Jamie McGrath – with Finnish centre-back Richard Jensen also nearing Dons move

Aberdeen are closing in on the signing of former St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath – with Finnish centre-back Richard Jensen also expected to join the Pittodrie side this week.

The Dons have held an on/off long-term interest in the 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international, and he looks set to become Barry Robson’s 10th summer signing in the coming days.

In a break-out 2020-21 season, McGrath netted 17 times in 45 games (all competitions) for St Mirren, including a late winner in a 2-1 Betfred Cup victory against Derek McInnes’ Reds.

He then scored an equaliser in a 1-1 Premiership draw with Aberdeen a week later.

McInnes’ successor as Aberdeen manager, Stephen Glass, was subsequently linked to McGrath in both summer 2021, and near the end of his spell with the Buddies in January 2022, before the playmaker’s winter window switch to English side Wigan Athletic.

In summer 2022, the boss who replaced Glass at the Dons, Jim Goodwin, was keen on bringing his former St Mirren middle man McGrath back to Scotland from the Latics.

However, the Reds were again unsuccessful in luring him to the north-east and he instead joined Dundee United on loan – making 27 league appearances and scoring six goals as the Tangerines were relegated from the Premiership last season.

McGrath is now a free agent, having been released by parent club Wigan at the end of last term after playing just four games for the DW Stadium outfit.

The Dons are understood to have only launched a fresh bid to finally land him – following interest from Hearts earlier in the summer – when the sale of Ylber Ramadani to Italian side Lecce made midfield reinforcements a bigger transfer priority.

Current Aberdeen manager Robson is continuing to rebuild his squad ahead of the club’s first European game of a campaign where group stage action is guaranteed.

They begin their Continental adventure with a Europa League play-off first leg clash against Sweden’s BK Hacken in Gothenburg on Thursday evening.

The Dons expect to have a deal for McGrath signed and sealed this week, and can register two new more players for the Hacken tie up until 11pm on Wednesday.

Whether McGrath is confirmed before the deadline and is eligible to feature in the two-legged shoot-out remains to be seen, with Pittodrie chiefs hopeful nine-cap Finland international Jensen will also be in the door at Aberdeen this week.

It is understood the Dons are already at the stage of seeking a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA for the 27-year-old to clear the way for his switch from Polish top-flight side Gornik Zabrze.

Left-sided centre-half Jensen has been at Gornik Zabrze since last summer, having previously turned out for Dutch sides Twente and Roda.

Gornik Zabrze were sixth in the Ekstraklasa last term, and currently occupy the same position this season.

Robson has already signed Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie, Rhys Williams (loan from Liverpool), Ester Sokler, Ross Doohan, Slobodan Rubezic, Or Dadia (loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheva) and James McGarry in the summer transfer window, which closes on September 1.