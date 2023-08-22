Police growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Macduff man Iain Killoh

A 43-year-old man has been reported missing from Macduff.

Iain Killoh was last seen in the Hall Crescent area of the town at about 8.45am on Monday.

Police believe he may be driving a blue Skoda Octavia with the registration number DA66 PVY.

Officers have said they are growing concerned about Mr Killoh and are now appealing for information from the public.

Appeal for missing Ian Killoh

He is described as being 6ft tall and of slim build with short dark hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt, dark work trousers and white trainers.

Sergeant Graeme Cupples said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Iain’s welfare.

“If anyone has seen him or his vehicle, or has any information which may assist us in locating him, please get in touch with us via 101, quoting reference 0779 of August 21.”