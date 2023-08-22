Aberdeen set to announce midfielder Jamie McGrath – with Finnish centre-back Richard Jensen also nearing £400K Dons move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen set to announce midfielder Jamie McGrath – with Finnish centre-back Richard Jensen also nearing £400K Dons move

McGrath, 26, will finally join the Reds, with the playmaker having been linked to the Pittodrie club in recent years.

The latest as Aberdeen get set to announce the signing of Jamie McGrath and close in on Finnish defender Richard Jensen. Images: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen are set to announce the signing of former St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath – with Finnish centre-back Richard Jensen also expected to join the Pittodrie side in a £400,000 deal this week.

The Dons have held an on/off long-term interest in 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international McGrath, and he looks set to become Barry Robson’s 10th summer signing imminently.

Reds finally land McGrath – despite 11th-hour hijack attempt from rivals

In a break-out 2020-21 season, McGrath netted 17 times in 45 games (all competitions) for St Mirren, including a late winner in a 2-1 Betfred Cup victory against Derek McInnes’ Reds.

He then scored an equaliser in a 1-1 Premiership draw with Aberdeen a week later.

St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath makes its 1-1 against Aberdeen in December 2020. Image: SNS.

McInnes’ successor as Aberdeen manager, Stephen Glass, was subsequently linked to McGrath in both summer 2021 and near the end of his spell with the Buddies in January 2022, before the playmaker’s winter window switch to English side Wigan Athletic.

In summer 2022, the boss who replaced Glass at the Dons, Jim Goodwin, was keen on bringing his former St Mirren middle man McGrath back to Scotland from the Latics.

However, the Reds were again unsuccessful in luring him to the north-east and he instead joined Dundee United on loan – making 27 league appearances and scoring six goals as the Tangerines were relegated from the Premiership last season.

McGrath is now a free agent, having been released by parent club Wigan at the end of last term after playing just four games for the DW Stadium outfit.

The Dons are understood to have only launched a fresh bid to finally land him – following interest from Hearts earlier in the summer – when the sale of Ylber Ramadani to Italian side Lecce made midfield reinforcements a bigger transfer priority.

And they have been successful – despite what is understood to have been a late bid from one of their Premiership rivals to hijack the move.

After news of the capture broke, an image leaked on social media showing McGrath having his signing-on pictures taken at the Cormack Park training ground.

McGrath could face Hacken in Europa League play-off

Current Aberdeen manager Robson is continuing to rebuild his squad ahead of the club’s first European game of a campaign where group stage action is guaranteed.

They begin their Continental adventure with a Europa League play-off first leg clash against Sweden’s BK Hacken in Gothenburg on Thursday evening.

The Dons expect to have a deal for McGrath signed and sealed soon, and can register two new more players for the Hacken tie up until 11pm on Wednesday.

Dons to pay £400K for Finnish stopper Jensen

It is likely McGrath will be confirmed before the deadline and will be eligible to feature in the two-legged shoot-out, with Pittodrie chiefs hopeful nine-cap Finland international Jensen will also be in the door at Aberdeen this week.

Richard Jensen (L) in action for Finland. Image: Shutterstock.

It is understood the Dons are already at the stage of seeking a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA for the 27-year-old, which will clear the way for him to travel to the north-east for a medical and to complete a £400,000 switch from Polish top-flight side Gornik Zabrze.

Left-sided centre-half Jensen has been at Gornik Zabrze since last summer, having previously turned out for Dutch sides Twente and Roda.

Gornik Zabrze were sixth in the Ekstraklasa last term, and currently occupy the same position this season.

The deal for Jensen looks to have put a pin in Aberdeen’s bid to bring Celtic defender Liam Scales back to the Granite City this summer.

Richard Jensen in Gornik colours. Image: Shutterstock.

It is understood the Hoops were looking for a transfer fee in excess of £1million for Scales – but are now intent on holding on to him due to an injury to another Celtic centre-back, Stephen Welsh.

Robson has already signed Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie, Rhys Williams (loan from Liverpool), Ester Sokler, Ross Doohan, Slobodan Rubezic, Or Dadia (loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheva) and James McGarry in the summer transfer window, which closes on September 1.

