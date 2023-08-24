Danger driver swerved into opposing lane at high speed and caused three-car smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danger driver swerved into opposing lane at high speed and caused three-car smash

One driver was forced to take evasive action in order to avoid a head-on collision with Philip Sharp’s car but still ended up in the accident.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who caused a three-car crash when he swerved into the opposing lane of traffic on a major road has been banned from driving.

Philip Sharp, 56, was described by witnesses as travelling at “excessive speed” when his car veered into oncoming traffic and struck two cars on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road.

One driver was forced to take evasive action in order to avoid a head-on collision with Sharp’s car but still ended up involved in the accident, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The court was also shown dashcam footage of the crash provided by one of the drivers.

A sheriff told him she wasn’t “entirely satisfied” with the health reasons he gave for causing the crash.

‘Excessive speed’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that at around 5pm on June 20 2019, two drivers were making their way along the A947 at the speed limit of 60mph when they saw a car veer into the opposing carriageway.

“They saw the accused’s vehicle coming toward them,” she said.

“The car swerved and continued onto the opposing carriageway where it collided with both vehicles.

“One of the cars made an attempt to turn onto a grass verge to avoid a head-on collision, however, the accused’s vehicle still stuck the car on its side.”

Witnesses of the crash stated to police that Sharp’s vehicle was travelling at excessive speed.

Significant damage was caused to all cars involved and one of the drivers suffered whiplash as a result of the crash.

Sharp was also travelling with his 14-year-old son at the time.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of driving dangerously while at excessive speed and failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

‘Neither here nor there’

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that the incident “happened four years ago and there has been nothing since that”.

“He has had his health challenges and has been prescribed various medications for it.

“Mr Sharp was found to be suffering from respiratory failure and sleep apnea at the time and this happened as he was coming around a bend.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Sharp that she wasn’t “entirely satisfied” with the reasons he had given for the cause of the crash, describing them as “neither here nor there”.

“However, I take into account the fact that you have an extremely limited record,” she added.

Sheriff Hodge disqualified Sharp, of Meadowside, Oldmeldrum, from driving for 12 months, fined him £540 and handed him five penalty points on his licence.

