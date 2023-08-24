Danger driver swerved into opposing lane at high speed and caused three-car smash

A man who caused a three-car crash when he swerved into the opposing lane of traffic on a major road has been banned from driving.

Philip Sharp, 56, was described by witnesses as travelling at “excessive speed” when his car veered into oncoming traffic and struck two cars on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road.

One driver was forced to take evasive action in order to avoid a head-on collision with Sharp’s car but still ended up involved in the accident, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The court was also shown dashcam footage of the crash provided by one of the drivers.

A sheriff told him she wasn’t “entirely satisfied” with the health reasons he gave for causing the crash.

‘Excessive speed’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that at around 5pm on June 20 2019, two drivers were making their way along the A947 at the speed limit of 60mph when they saw a car veer into the opposing carriageway.

“They saw the accused’s vehicle coming toward them,” she said.

“The car swerved and continued onto the opposing carriageway where it collided with both vehicles.

“One of the cars made an attempt to turn onto a grass verge to avoid a head-on collision, however, the accused’s vehicle still stuck the car on its side.”

Witnesses of the crash stated to police that Sharp’s vehicle was travelling at excessive speed.

Significant damage was caused to all cars involved and one of the drivers suffered whiplash as a result of the crash.

Sharp was also travelling with his 14-year-old son at the time.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of driving dangerously while at excessive speed and failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

‘Neither here nor there’

Defence solicitor David Sutherland told the court that the incident “happened four years ago and there has been nothing since that”.

“He has had his health challenges and has been prescribed various medications for it.

“Mr Sharp was found to be suffering from respiratory failure and sleep apnea at the time and this happened as he was coming around a bend.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Sharp that she wasn’t “entirely satisfied” with the reasons he had given for the cause of the crash, describing them as “neither here nor there”.

“However, I take into account the fact that you have an extremely limited record,” she added.

Sheriff Hodge disqualified Sharp, of Meadowside, Oldmeldrum, from driving for 12 months, fined him £540 and handed him five penalty points on his licence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.