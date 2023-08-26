Richard Gordon: Looks likely one Scottish team of four will get through European play-off tie after first legs – and that’s Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Looks likely one Scottish team of four will get through European play-off tie after first legs – and that’s Aberdeen

Ahead of next week's return legs, the Dons are my favourites to reach the Europa League group stage, and I think Rangers will come out second-best in their Champions League qualifier with PSV to join them.

Aberdeen players applaud the fans at full-time after their 2-2 comeback draw against BK Hacken in their Europa League play-off first leg in Gothenburg, Sweden. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

The midweek Scottish football headlines were once again all about Europe as four of our clubs – including Aberdeen – went into play-off battle hoping to take a step towards achieving their aims for the campaign.

Aberdeen and Rangers are both guaranteed group stage football, but hoping to reach the more prestigious of their options.

Meanwhile, for Hearts and Hibernian, it was sudden death in the Conference League. Lose over the two legs and their dreams were extinguished – sadly, that’s the way it is looking.

The Dons have given themselves a real chance of making it into the Europa League groups, though, with what was an excellent second half showing in Gothenburg.

Having been for the most part pinned back by Hacken, and trailing to a well-worked goal, Aberdeen should have gone in at the interval on level terms when Duk – who had made a sluggish start to the season – spurned a golden opportunity.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrate at full-time in Gothenburg. Image: SNS.

They came out after the break looking the better side, missed more chances, and fell further behind from the penalty spot. At that point, the team might have crumbled, but they did not, and some of the football thereafter was a joy to watch.

The two excellent goals scored by Miovski and Devlin were just reward for their efforts, and the Dons have put themselves in a very strong position for the second leg.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken in their Europa League play-off round first leg clash. Image: SNS.

It is by no means a foregone conclusion, and the Swedes have the type of players who will enjoy hitting on the break, but if Barry Robson can coax a similar performance out of his side, I would fancy them to win through.

The week began with Rangers going into action, and they must have been relieved to emerge with a 2-2 draw against PSV, the same scoreline as when the teams had met twelve months previously.

PSV looked to have improved significantly since 2022, the Ibrox side did not, and the Dutch bossed the game.

Michael Beale’s men might have been heading to Eindhoven trailing by a significant margin, but they somehow escaped on level terms, and scored two truly outstanding goals on the night.

Last year, they made it thanks to a narrow 1-0 win in the away leg. I have my doubts as to whether that will be repeated, and think it more likely their future ambitions will be in the Europa League.

Hibernian were next up, and they were given a footballing masterclass by an Aston Villa side who only rarely bothered to get out of second gear.

It was a scenario I had feared beforehand – Hibs have looked vulnerable in defence since the season began, and they were ruthlessly punished by vastly superior opponents.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz scores to make it 5-0 during a Uefa Conference League play-off match against Hibs. Image: SNS.

They will do well to avoid the aggregate score running into double figures.

Hearts started well against PAOK, took an early advantage, but almost immediately gave that up, and ultimately fell to defeat in what was an entertaining game at Tynecastle.

They were desperately unlucky when Lawrence Shankland strayed just offside in apparently putting the home side ahead again, then minutes later Salonika punished them.

Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland looks dejected as his side go 2-1 behind during a Uefa Conference League play-off round first leg match against PAOK. Image: SNS.

Hearts will make all the right noises about the tie not being over, but the truth is, it probably is, and the Edinburgh pair are, I fear, about to be left on the European sidelines.

Kilmarnock having the standout SPFL start

It is always interesting in the first few weeks of any new season to monitor how all the clubs are faring, and to pick up a few pointers as to how it might pan out.

Right across the divisions there have been teams who have caught the eye, with St Mirren, Queen’s Park and Hamilton in particular making impressive starts.

Hibernian and St Johnstone have bombed early on in the Premiership, Arbroath already look in big trouble in the Championship, and the same can be said of Annan Athletic and Edinburgh City in League One.

The standout side so far has been Kilmarnock.

Unbeaten in their Viaplay Cup group, they have now eliminated the holders – the win over Celtic coming hard on the heels of their opening day success against Rangers.

With a draw at Tynecastle also in the bag, Derek McInnes looks set for a fruitful campaign.

