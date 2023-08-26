Richard Gordon: Looks likely one Scottish team of four will get through European play-off tie after first legs – and that’s Aberdeen

The midweek Scottish football headlines were once again all about Europe as four of our clubs – including Aberdeen – went into play-off battle hoping to take a step towards achieving their aims for the campaign.

Aberdeen and Rangers are both guaranteed group stage football, but hoping to reach the more prestigious of their options.

Meanwhile, for Hearts and Hibernian, it was sudden death in the Conference League. Lose over the two legs and their dreams were extinguished – sadly, that’s the way it is looking.

The Dons have given themselves a real chance of making it into the Europa League groups, though, with what was an excellent second half showing in Gothenburg.

Having been for the most part pinned back by Hacken, and trailing to a well-worked goal, Aberdeen should have gone in at the interval on level terms when Duk – who had made a sluggish start to the season – spurned a golden opportunity.

They came out after the break looking the better side, missed more chances, and fell further behind from the penalty spot. At that point, the team might have crumbled, but they did not, and some of the football thereafter was a joy to watch.

The two excellent goals scored by Miovski and Devlin were just reward for their efforts, and the Dons have put themselves in a very strong position for the second leg.

It is by no means a foregone conclusion, and the Swedes have the type of players who will enjoy hitting on the break, but if Barry Robson can coax a similar performance out of his side, I would fancy them to win through.

The week began with Rangers going into action, and they must have been relieved to emerge with a 2-2 draw against PSV, the same scoreline as when the teams had met twelve months previously.

PSV looked to have improved significantly since 2022, the Ibrox side did not, and the Dutch bossed the game.

Michael Beale’s men might have been heading to Eindhoven trailing by a significant margin, but they somehow escaped on level terms, and scored two truly outstanding goals on the night.

Last year, they made it thanks to a narrow 1-0 win in the away leg. I have my doubts as to whether that will be repeated, and think it more likely their future ambitions will be in the Europa League.

Hibernian were next up, and they were given a footballing masterclass by an Aston Villa side who only rarely bothered to get out of second gear.

It was a scenario I had feared beforehand – Hibs have looked vulnerable in defence since the season began, and they were ruthlessly punished by vastly superior opponents.

They will do well to avoid the aggregate score running into double figures.

Hearts started well against PAOK, took an early advantage, but almost immediately gave that up, and ultimately fell to defeat in what was an entertaining game at Tynecastle.

They were desperately unlucky when Lawrence Shankland strayed just offside in apparently putting the home side ahead again, then minutes later Salonika punished them.

Hearts will make all the right noises about the tie not being over, but the truth is, it probably is, and the Edinburgh pair are, I fear, about to be left on the European sidelines.

Kilmarnock having the standout SPFL start

It is always interesting in the first few weeks of any new season to monitor how all the clubs are faring, and to pick up a few pointers as to how it might pan out.

Right across the divisions there have been teams who have caught the eye, with St Mirren, Queen’s Park and Hamilton in particular making impressive starts.

Hibernian and St Johnstone have bombed early on in the Premiership, Arbroath already look in big trouble in the Championship, and the same can be said of Annan Athletic and Edinburgh City in League One.

The standout side so far has been Kilmarnock.

Unbeaten in their Viaplay Cup group, they have now eliminated the holders – the win over Celtic coming hard on the heels of their opening day success against Rangers.

With a draw at Tynecastle also in the bag, Derek McInnes looks set for a fruitful campaign.