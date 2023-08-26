Gallery: Hundreds of the north-east’s unsung heroes take part in Celebrate Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Hundreds of the north-east’s unsung heroes take part in Celebrate Aberdeen

Over 100 charities took part in Celebrate Aberdeen's parade today.

The Celebrate Aberdeen parade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Celebrate Aberdeen parade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

A huge parade celebrating charities across the north-east returned to the city’s streets today.

Celebrate Aberdeen saw over 100 charities, voluntary groups and third sector organisations parade down Union Street in celebration of each other.

Thousands of residents flocked to Albyn Place to watch as charities like Clan, Abernecessities, Doddie Aid and Friends of Anchor all took part.

The parade kicked off at Albyn Street with participants making their way down Union Street to finish at Castlegate.

Charities brought their mascots, waved flags and played music as they were all “thrilled to take part and showcase all of the volunteer work happening within Aberdeen“.

Our photographer Kami Thomson, was there to capture all of the best moments from today’s Celebrate Aberdeen parade. 

The pipers played down Union Street in front of the parade.
Some fancy costumed characters made the kid smile.
Another character princess walking and waving at the children in the streets.
Crowds gathered to watch the parade.
The Celebrate Aberdeen Mel’s Mile down Union Street.
A fantastic effort by those taking part in the Celebrate Aberdeen Mel’s Mile down Union Street.
Phones were at the ready to capture all the action on Union Street.
People lined the streets from top to the bottom of Union Street to watch the parade.
More memories being captured at this year’s event.
The Celebrate Aberdeen parade down Union Street had many fictional characters making an appearance.
A huge support and turnout for the parade this year.
Many charities with different coloured t-shirts were taking part in this year’s event.
More participants doing the Mel’s Mile down Union Street.
Many orange t-shirts supporting Charlie House this year.
The Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust also took part in the parade.
The parade had a nice mix of all generations.
Sands were also taking part in the parade this year.
The pipe band kept the atmosphere fun and upbeat as they walked down Union Street.
The Guide Dogs charity were attending the parade today.
Young dancers twirling around with ribbons entertained the crowds.
More of the pipe band as they make their way down Union Street in Aberdeen.
Fergus, the mascot from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home waved at the crowds as they past.
The Marie Curies charity lit up the parade with their bright yellow tops and umbrellas!
Some support for the UK and Ukraine also seen on the parade today.
A wonderful turnout today on the parade.
Lots of dancing and celebration today.
The crowds seem to be enjoying the parade.
The Celebrate Aberdeen parade down Union Street.
Friends of Anchor supporters waving pom poms and smiling at the crowds.
A great turnout of them!
Lots of people taking part in the parade were dancing and having a great time.
Many people took part in Mel’s Mile down Union Street.
A brilliant turnout today.
Lots of laughing and people enjoying themselves.
Hundreds of people took part in The Celebrate Aberdeen Mel’s Mile down Union Street.
The pipers entertained the crowds and kept them in good spirits.
Crowds smiling back at the charities and people in the parade as they passed by them.
A cute little spaniel was spotted at the parade too!
It wasn’t just the pipers making music for the crowds today.
More yellow umbrellas!
Many cultures and communities took part in the parade to celebrate themselves and other taking part.
The charity Friends of the Neuro Ward were also walking the parade this morning.
Lots of Friends of Anchor flags were seen waving at the crowds.
People from all over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire came out to see the parade.
A proud day today in Aberdeen.
A fantastic range of pom poms were waved at the crowds today.
Hundreds of people took part in the parade this year.
More flags were waved down Union Street.
The children loved seeing the dragon dancing down the street.
Clan were attending the parade today.
They even had their own pipers!
Befriend a child were also taking part this year!
A fantastic turnout of the crowds but also the charities too.
The Archie Foundation looking pleased to be part of the parade.
Lots of happy faces and a great atmosphere in Aberdeen.
More ribbon waving for the crowds.
SHMU were also spotted!
Many cultures joined the parade proudly today.
Another year and another fantastic turnout for Aberdeen today.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Google Maps
Man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash near Dyce
Celebrate Aberdeen 2023
'Great to be back': Celebrate Aberdeen brings joy to Union Street once again
Ride the North 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gallery: Cyclists out in force to Ride the North across Aberdeenshire and Moray
King Charles at Loonach Highland Games.
King Charles makes surprise appearance at Lonach Highland Games
time vine aberdeen
Tim Vine ready to be 'trivial, brief, stupid' and hilarious for north and north-east…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Elgin domestic abuser Lee Francis Picture shows; Elgin domestic abuser Lee Francis. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Aberdeen husband in the dock after 27-month campaign of domestic abuse
Simon Ritchie, reserve manager at Muir of Dinnet. Image: Darrel Benns/ DC Thomson
'It's not all rare birds and roses': Nature reserve managers take us behind the…
Secretary of The Lonach Highland & Friendly Society Lauren Johnston. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lonach: Behind the scenes with secretary Lauren Johnston as iconic Highland Games set to…
Billy Connolly (right) jokes with fellow comedian Robin Williams after he ran the hill race at the Lonach Highland Games in Strathdon near Balmoral in Scotland.
Gallery: Billy Connolly having a rare time at the Lonach Gathering and Games over…
Guild Street bus gate
Everything you need to know to avoid a £60 fine at Aberdeen's new bus…
2