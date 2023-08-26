Gallery: Hundreds of the north-east’s unsung heroes take part in Celebrate Aberdeen

A huge parade celebrating charities across the north-east returned to the city’s streets today.

Celebrate Aberdeen saw over 100 charities, voluntary groups and third sector organisations parade down Union Street in celebration of each other.

Thousands of residents flocked to Albyn Place to watch as charities like Clan, Abernecessities, Doddie Aid and Friends of Anchor all took part.

The parade kicked off at Albyn Street with participants making their way down Union Street to finish at Castlegate.

Charities brought their mascots, waved flags and played music as they were all “thrilled to take part and showcase all of the volunteer work happening within Aberdeen“.

Our photographer Kami Thomson, was there to capture all of the best moments from today’s Celebrate Aberdeen parade.