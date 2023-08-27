Aberdeen have had no contact from Southampton over striker Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen have had no contact from Southampton over Bojan Miovski, following reports the English Championship side are targeting the Dons striker.

A report on Saturday claimed the Dons are aware of Saints’ interest in one of their main attacking talents and were bracing themselves for an approach before the transfer window closes on Friday

The report also said the Reds will demand more than £4 million for the centre-forward, who is being touted as a replacement for outgoing Scotland international Che Adams at St Mary’s.

The Press and Journal understands, as things stand, there has been no contact between Southampton and Aberdeen over North Macedonian international Miovski – and a £4m bid would be nowhere near enough to convince the Dons to sell the forward to any prospective transfer suitors.

Miovski, 24, was signed from MTK Budapest for £535,000 last summer, and still has three years remaining on his Pittodrie contract.

He netted 18 goals in all competitions last season, forming a formidable strike partnership with fellow summer 2022 signing Luis “Duk” Lopes to help fire Aberdeen to guaranteed European group stage football this term.

Miovski has started like a house on fire in the new season.

He scored his first Premiership goal of the campaign against Celtic in the 3-1 league defeat at Pittodrie, and was then man of the match as the Dons came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Swedish champions BK Hacken on Thursday.

The Balkan striker netted the Reds’ first, then teed up Nicky Devlin for the second with some superb skill.

His performance left his team in pole position to progress from the Europa League play-off tie ahead of the return leg in the Granite City this coming Thursday.