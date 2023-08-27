Aberdeen have had no contact from Southampton over striker Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen have had no contact from Southampton over striker Bojan Miovski

A report on Saturday claimed the Dons are aware of Saints' interest in one of their main attacking talents and were bracing themselves for a bid of more than £4 million.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 2-1 against Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen have had no contact from Southampton over Bojan Miovski, following reports the English Championship side are targeting the Dons striker.

A report on Saturday claimed the Dons are aware of Saints’ interest in one of their main attacking talents and were bracing themselves for an approach before the transfer window closes on Friday

The report also said the Reds will demand more than £4 million for the centre-forward, who is being touted as a replacement for outgoing Scotland international Che Adams at St Mary’s.

The Press and Journal understands, as things stand, there has been no contact between Southampton and Aberdeen over North Macedonian international Miovski – and a £4m bid would be nowhere near enough to convince the Dons to sell the forward to any prospective transfer suitors.

Miovski, 24, was signed from MTK Budapest for £535,000 last summer, and still has three years remaining on his Pittodrie contract.

He netted 18 goals in all competitions last season, forming a formidable strike partnership with fellow summer 2022 signing Luis “Duk” Lopes to help fire Aberdeen to guaranteed European group stage football this term.

Miovski has started like a house on fire in the new season.

He scored his first Premiership goal of the campaign against Celtic in the 3-1 league defeat at Pittodrie, and was then man of the match as the Dons came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Swedish champions BK Hacken on Thursday.

The Balkan striker netted the Reds’ first, then teed up Nicky Devlin for the second with some superb skill. 

His performance left his team in pole position to progress from the Europa League play-off tie ahead of the return leg in the Granite City this coming Thursday.

Barry Robson knows he won’t hear ‘tired’ excuses from Aberdeen players as boss weighs up squad rotation for St Mirren

 

Conversation