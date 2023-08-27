Man charged and woman in hospital following alleged serious assault in Fraserburgh

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault at a property in Fraserburgh.

The incident occurred just before 1am on Sunday morning at a house on Buchan Road in the coastal town.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene with a 50-year-old woman being taken to hospital.

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.55am on Sunday, August 27, officers were called to reports of a disturbance in the Buchan Road area of Fraserburgh.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault.

“A 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing.”