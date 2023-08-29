BK Hacken winger Ibrahim Sadiq will face Aberdeen despite imminent transfer exit

BK Hacken winger Ibrahim Sadiq has confirmed he will leave the Gothenburg club before the summer transfer window closes on Friday.

The 23-year-is set to complete a transfer to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar for a fee understood to be £3.5 million.

Sadiq travelled to the Netherlands for a medical earlier this week.

However the winger will still face Aberdeen in the Europa League play-off second round at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Sadiq will play his final game for BK Hacken against Aberdeen as he wants to help the club “make history in Europe” before leaving.

The Ghanaian playmaker scored a penalty in the second half in Sweden to put BK Hacken 2-0 up before the Dons hit back with two late goals to draw 2-2.

He said: “Some say ‘don’t play’ (against Aberdeen) but I want to help the team make history in Europe.

“Still I have a job to do and I’m team player.

“I am cautious, but will give 110 percent for the team.

“I know their interest and that they want to sign a contract with me.

“It feels really good.

“I’ve worked really hard for it.

“It feels like a dream place for me to go to to play on. I think everyone involved is happy now.

“The club gave permission to do it (medical) if I am back on Tuesday and I can go with the team on Wednesday.”

‘We are in negotiations about a sale’

Sadiq’s transfer to AZ Alkmaar is expected to be completed on Friday, the day after the crunch Euro clash with Aberdeen.

The attacker has scored 18 goals and contributed two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

BK Hacken’s sporting director Martin Ericsson said: “We are in negotiations about a sale, but I have no more comment than that.”

Polish club Lech Poznan and BSC Young Boys of Switzerland were both interested in signing Sadiq during the summer transfer window.

Sadiz played a key role in BK Hacken winning the Swedish league title last season.

In 42 appearances in Swedish top flight since arriving from FC Nordsjaelland in 2022 he has scored 25 goals and pitched in with eight assists.

BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo confirmed Sadiq will make his bow for the club against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

He said: “He will play. I think we will see a fresh Sadiq on Thursday.

“He will be an important pawn in a match that will be counter-attacking for us.”