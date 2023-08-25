BK Hacken star Ibrahim Sadiq admits he could be sold before Europa League play-off return leg in Aberdeen

Winger Ibrahim Sadiq admits he doesn’t know if he will still be a BK Hacken player when the Gothenburg club face Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Ghanaian netted a second half penalty to put the Swedish champions 2-0 up in the Europa League play-off first leg.

However, the Dons hit back with two quick-fire goals to secure a 2-2 draw and keep alive hopes of qualifying for the Europa League group stage.

And playmaker Sadiq could be sold before Hacken fly out to the Granite City for Thursday’s second leg.

A bid from Young Boys of Switzerland has been rejected, but Dutch club AZ Alkmaar are also interested in signing Sadiq before the transfer window closes.

It is understood Hacken want £3.5 million for the Ghana under-20 international, who has netted 25 goals in 41 matches.

Sadiq said: “Was it my last game in the stadium for Hacken? I don’t know.

“I have seen all the rumours and stuff, but I am a Hacken player and I will stay that until someone says something else.

“My agent has been telling me stuff and I know there is interest.

“But I am still a Hacken player, I still have two years to play and I will be playing on Sunday.”

Sadiq joined BK Hacken from Danish club Nordsjælland in 2021 and was a key component in their Swedish league title win last season.

‘All we can do is go to Aberdeen and do the things we do’

If he is still at BK Hacken for the second leg at Pittodrie, the 23-year-old is determined to overcome Aberdeen.

He said: “We expect a tough game in Scotland because Aberdeen are hard to play against.

“But we are Hacken, so we will go there, play the way Hacken does and try to win the game.

“We will have to play as a team and everyone be focused as a team.

“Aberdeen did not surprise us in the first game because we’d watched a lot of them and were ready for it.

“We knew they would be strong, they are good at what they do and we knew that.

“Will we have to defend better next week? We did well, but we will have to learn and everyone will have to do more.

“We will go there trying to get a clean sheet and take the win.

“All we can do is go to Aberdeen and do the things we do.”

Sadiq’s converted penalty fired the Gothenburg club two goals ahead of Aberdeen.

However, after conceding twice in four frantic minutes, Hacken were holding on for a draw in Sweden.

Sadiq reckons Hacken should have attacked even more at 2-0 up to kill off the tie.

He said: “I think we should have pushed more because we started well, but we didn’t end the game good enough.

“We played well for most of the match and, of course, when you are 2-0 up then everyone will say you have to have the ball and stand back.

“But in Hacken we do what we do – we are a team who attacks a lot.

“We will learn from the match, though.”