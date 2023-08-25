BK Hacken star Ibrahim Sadiq admits he could be sold before Europa League play-off return leg in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BK Hacken star Ibrahim Sadiq admits he could be sold before Europa League play-off return leg in Aberdeen

The tricky wideman was the Swedish champions' main threat against the Dons in Gothenburg, and scored a penalty to put his side 2-0 up in a dramatic 2-2 first leg draw.

By Sean Wallace
BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq looks dejected in the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq looks dejected in the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Winger Ibrahim Sadiq admits he doesn’t know if he will still be a BK Hacken player when the Gothenburg club face Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Ghanaian netted a second half penalty to put the Swedish champions 2-0 up in the Europa League play-off first leg.

However, the Dons hit back with two quick-fire goals to secure a 2-2 draw and keep alive hopes of qualifying for the Europa League group stage.

And playmaker Sadiq could be sold before Hacken fly out to the Granite City for Thursday’s second leg.

A bid from Young Boys of Switzerland has been rejected, but Dutch club AZ Alkmaar are also interested in signing Sadiq before the transfer window closes.

It is understood Hacken want £3.5 million for the Ghana under-20 international, who has netted 25 goals in 41 matches.

Sadiq said: “Was it my last game in the stadium for Hacken? I don’t know.

“I have seen all the rumours and stuff, but I am a Hacken player and I will stay that until someone says something else.

BK Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq scores a penalty to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen in Gothenburg. Image: SNS.

“My agent has been telling me stuff and I know there is interest.

“But I am still a Hacken player, I still have two years to play and I will be playing on Sunday.”

Sadiq joined BK Hacken from Danish club Nordsjælland in 2021 and was a key component in their Swedish league title win last season.

‘All we can do is go to Aberdeen and do the things we do’

If he is still at BK Hacken for the second leg at Pittodrie, the 23-year-old is determined to overcome Aberdeen.

He said: “We expect a tough game in Scotland because Aberdeen are hard to play against.

“But we are Hacken, so we will go there, play the way Hacken does and try to win the game.

“We will have to play as a team and everyone be focused as a team.

“Aberdeen did not surprise us in the first game because we’d watched a lot of them and were ready for it.

“We knew they would be strong, they are good at what they do and we knew that.

“Will we have to defend better next week? We did well, but we will have to learn and everyone will have to do more.

“We will go there trying to get a clean sheet and take the win.

“All we can do is go to Aberdeen and do the things we do.”

Sadiq’s converted penalty fired the Gothenburg club two goals ahead of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq battle for the ball. Image: AP.

However, after conceding twice in four frantic minutes, Hacken were holding on for a draw in Sweden.

Sadiq reckons Hacken should have attacked even more at 2-0 up to kill off the tie.

He  said: “I think we should have pushed more because we started well, but we didn’t end the game good enough.

“We played well for most of the match and, of course, when you are 2-0 up then everyone will say you have to have the ball and stand back.

“But in Hacken we do what we do – we are a team who attacks a lot.

“We will learn from the match, though.”

