Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie signs contract extension until 2025

The 20-year-old, who signed his first professional contract in 2019, has been involved with the first team for the last two seasons.

By Sophie Goodwin
Young goalkeeper Tom Ritchie at Aberdeen training. Image: SNS
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie will remain at the club until 2025 after signing a contract extension.

He has been named on the bench on a number of occasions, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Dons’ senior team.

Ritchie played his first senior game for Aberdeen in a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle last year, before being sent out on loan to Peterhead where he made 18 appearances.

The goalkeeper has had previous loan spells at Huntly and Queen of the South, and has starred in Aberdeen’s recent SPFL Trust Trophy campaigns.

Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Tom Ritchie in action during his loan spell at Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown

Manager Barry Robson is delighted Ritchie has committed his future to the club.

He said: “Tom continues to make good progress and has had a positive pre-season with the first team.

“He has benefitted from valuable loan spells, gaining experience in competitive leagues and Tom needs to build upon that and continue his development working in a high-performance environment, alongside experience professionals such as Kelle (Roos) and Ross (Doohan).”

