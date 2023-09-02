Joe Harper: Aberdeen must rise to the challenge of a daunting Conference League group

Aberdeen must rise to the challenge of landing Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in a daunting Conference League group.

It will be difficult for the Dons to qualify from that group – but certainly not impossible.

Aberdeen must embrace the challenge of coming up against dangerous clubs in group G.

It is a mouthwatering group and all three clubs pose a serious threat.

German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have a formidable European reputation.

No-one in Scotland will need reminding of their danger as Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final in 2022.

Likewise, Greek side PAOK recently overcame a Scottish Premiership club, beating Hearts 6-1 on aggregate to qualify for the groups.

HJK Helsinki are the current Finnish champions and top the league in defence of their league crown.

It is a formidable group, but Aberdeen must go into it with the self-belief they can not only hold their own, but qualify for the knock-out stages.

To make an impact in group G, however, the Dons will have to improve dramatically from the performance in the 3-1 Europa League play-off second leg loss to BK Hacken.

Aberdeen were wasteful in front of goal and vulnerable at the back against the Swedish champions – and it cost them.

Manager Barry Robson rebuilt the squad during the summer transfer window so they are still very much in transition.

I’m confident Aberdeen will continue to improve going into the Conference League.

Ditch the back three

One key change I would like to see for the group games is a change to a back four.

A back three doesn’t work in Europe and the defence have leaked too much goals.

Ideally I would like to see a back four with a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formation.

Robson has a strong team and hopefully they will shine in the groups.

One thing is certain and that is Aberdeen supporters will pack out Pittodrie to cheer on the Dons against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki.

They had Pittodrie absolutely rocking against Hacken and will do the same in each of the three home group games.

Aberdeen have to reward that by giving them something to shout about and celebrate in what will be tough matches.

It is an exciting group for the Dons and the supporters.

It is 16 long years since Aberdeen last played in the groups of Europe when they qualified for that stage in the Uefa Cup.

There will obviously be frustration Aberdeen missed out on the Europa League groups, especially when it seemed like it was there for the taking at Pittodrie after fighting back to draw 2-2 in Gothenburg.

As painful as that defeat to BK Hacken was, Aberdeen must quickly learn the lessons and move on.

They cannot dwell on what might have been.

Aberdeen must look to the future and challenging, exciting games in group G of the Conference League.

The bottom line is many clubs would be desperate to be in Aberdeen’s position where they are playing at group stage level.

Granted it is not in the Europa League where the Dons wanted to be – but it is still group stage football until December.

Aberdeen must park the Europa League pain and focus on the Conference League.

The opportunity to shine in Europe is still there – and they must grab it.

Watch the best of the action as Aberdeen are eliminated from the Europa League after a play-off defeat against Sweden's Hacken.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/cmNKmOgYxZ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 31, 2023

Duk’s scoring touch will come back

Aberdeen striker Duk appears to have lost some confidence in front of goal… but I am sure it will come back soon.

Duk was one-on-one with the keeper in the 3-1 loss to Hacken at Pittodrie.

He has the speed and body movement to round the keeper, but opted to run straight on and shoot at the stopper.

It was the wrong call as Hacken’s goalie saved the shot and a glorious chance to score was gone.

I know as a striker that when you suffer a dip in confidence you make the wrong decisions.

You pass when you should shoot, and you shoot when you should pass.

Duk scored 18 goals in all competitions last season and was in red-hot form.

However, he has yet to find the net in the Dons’ six games so far this season.

That may change against Hibs at Pittodrie on Sunday.

If Duk’s goalscoring drought continues after the Hibs game, he needs to get back that full confidence on the training ground.

Let’s not forget summer signings Ester Sokler and Pape Habib Gueye will both be desperate to force their way into the starting line-up.

They will put Duk under pressure until he regains that scoring touch again.

No Euro hangover against Hibs

Aberdeen cannot afford a Euro hangover when facing Hibs at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Dons were way below par in drawing 2-2 at St Mirren last weekend, after facing BK Hacken in Sweden three days earlier.

Three points at Pittodrie on Sunday is an absolute necessity as the Dons are still searching for their first Premiership win.

That has to come against a struggling Hibs team.