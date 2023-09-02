Joe Harper: Aberdeen must rise to the challenge of a daunting Conference League group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must rise to the challenge of a daunting Conference League group

Aberdeen cannot dwell on their Europa League disappointment and must now rise to the challenge of a tough Conference League group comprising Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen must rise to the challenge of landing Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in a daunting Conference League group.

It will be difficult for the Dons to qualify from that group – but certainly not impossible.

Aberdeen must embrace the challenge of coming up against dangerous clubs in group G.

It is a mouthwatering group and all three clubs pose a serious threat.

German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have a formidable European reputation.

No-one in Scotland will need reminding of their danger as Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final in 2022.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie reacts after the final whistle of the Europa League play-off second leg match at Pittodrie against BK Hacken. Image: PA.

Likewise, Greek side PAOK recently overcame a Scottish Premiership club, beating Hearts 6-1 on aggregate to qualify for the groups.

HJK Helsinki are the current Finnish champions and top the league in defence of their league crown.

It is a formidable group, but Aberdeen must go into it with the self-belief they can not only hold their own, but qualify for the knock-out stages.

To make an impact in group G, however, the Dons will have to improve dramatically from the performance in the 3-1 Europa League play-off second leg loss to BK Hacken.

Aberdeen were wasteful in front of goal and vulnerable at the back against the Swedish champions – and it cost them.

Manager Barry Robson rebuilt the squad during the summer transfer window so they are still very much in transition.

I’m confident Aberdeen will continue to improve going into the Conference League.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski at full-time in the 3-1 loss to BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Ditch the back three

One key change I would like to see for the group games is a change to a back four.

A back three doesn’t work in Europe and the defence have leaked too much goals.

Ideally I would like to see a back four with a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formation.

Robson has a strong team and hopefully they will shine in the groups.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected after BK Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq makes it 1-0. Image: SNS.

One thing is certain and that is Aberdeen supporters will pack out Pittodrie to cheer on the Dons against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki.

They had Pittodrie absolutely rocking against Hacken and will do the same in each of the three home group games.

Aberdeen have to reward that by giving them something to shout about and celebrate in what will be tough matches.

It is an exciting group for the Dons and the supporters.

It is 16 long years since Aberdeen last played in the groups of Europe when they qualified for that stage in the Uefa Cup.

There will obviously be frustration Aberdeen missed out on the Europa League groups, especially when it seemed like it was there for the taking at Pittodrie after fighting back to draw 2-2 in Gothenburg.

As painful as that defeat to BK Hacken was, Aberdeen must quickly learn the lessons and move on.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler heads towards goal against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.

They cannot dwell on what might have been.

Aberdeen must look to the future and challenging, exciting games in group G of the Conference League.

The bottom line is many clubs would be desperate to be in Aberdeen’s position where they are playing at group stage level.

Granted it is not in the Europa League where the Dons wanted to be – but it is still group stage football until December.

Aberdeen must park the Europa League pain and focus on the Conference League.

The opportunity to shine in Europe is still there – and they must grab it.

Duk’s scoring touch will come back

Aberdeen striker Duk appears to have lost some confidence in front of goal… but I am sure it will come back soon.

Duk was one-on-one with the keeper in the 3-1 loss to Hacken at Pittodrie.

He has the speed and body movement to round the keeper, but opted to run straight on and shoot at the stopper.

It was the wrong call as Hacken’s goalie saved the shot and a glorious chance to score was gone.

Aberdeen striker Duk has a shot at goal during the 3-1 loss to BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

I know as a striker that when you suffer a dip in confidence you make the wrong decisions.

You pass when you should shoot, and you shoot when you should pass.

Duk scored 18 goals in all competitions last season and was in red-hot form.

However, he has yet to find the net in the Dons’ six games so far this season.

That may change against Hibs at Pittodrie on Sunday.

If Duk’s goalscoring drought continues after the Hibs game, he needs to get back that full confidence on the training ground.

Let’s not forget summer signings Ester Sokler and  Pape Habib Gueye will both be desperate to force their way into the starting line-up.

They will put Duk under pressure until he regains that scoring touch again.

Aberdeen’s Duk and BK Hacken’s Even Hovland in action. Image: SNS.

No Euro hangover against Hibs

Aberdeen cannot afford a Euro hangover when facing Hibs at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Dons were way below par in drawing 2-2 at St Mirren last weekend, after facing BK Hacken in Sweden three days earlier.

Three points at Pittodrie on Sunday is an absolute necessity as the Dons are still searching for their first Premiership win.

That has to come against a struggling Hibs team.

 

Conversation