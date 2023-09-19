Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals why he raided the overseas transfer market this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals why he raided the overseas transfer market this summer

The Dons were priced out of the English and Scottish transfer markets for the quality they were chasing, according to Robson.

By Sean Wallace
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Boss Barry Robson revealed he raided the overseas transfer market this summer because Aberdeen were priced out in England and Scotland.

Robson rebuilt his squad during the summer with 13 new players signed ahead of a campaign where the Dons will compete in the Europa Conference League.

Aberdeen kick-off their group stage campaign against 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Thursday.

The Dons’ board bankrolled a summer rebuild for a season where the Dons will face the demands of balancing Euro and domestic action.

Funds were made available for Robson to make a number of signings for six-figure transfer fees.

However, Robson revealed the Dons’ hunt for signings went global because players from Scotland and England are now too expensive.

Only three of Robson’s summer signings are Scottish – captain Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin and keeper Ross Doohan.

Two players were secured from England: Leighton Clarkson on a permanent deal and Rhys Williams on a loan – both from Liverpool.

Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath was signed after he left English League One Wigan Athletic.

The other new additions are part of a foreign legion secured from across Europe and from as far afield as Australia.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “You get priced out of England because it’s far too expensive, and it’s far too expensive in Scotland now, too.

“So you have to try to be bright with your recruitment and that’s what we’ve tried to be.

“The club’s fans also want to see an Aberdeen team, not a loan team.

“You can see a squad of Aberdeen players, not loan players.

“Loans are important, I get that. And we will still use the loan market, but I just like the look of us being an Aberdeen team.

“They are our players. They have their families here, they have got homes here.”

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler in the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Splashing out six-figure transfer fees

Aberdeen went to the other side of the world to land left-back Jimmy McGarry from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

The Dons paid an undisclosed six-figure fee for New Zealand international McGarry.

And scouring Europe landed Richard Jensen (Górnik Zabrze, Poland), Ester Sokler (NK Radomlje, Slovenia) and Slobodan Rubežić (Novi Pazar, Serbia) on permanent deals.

Aberdeen still splashed the cash – with Rubezic costing around £200,000. Defender Jensen was signed for £400,000 and Sokler secured for a fee understood to be between £250,000 and £350,000.

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Loan deals were completed for Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel) and Stefan Gartenmann (Midtjylland, Denmark).

Israeli international full-back Dadia has yet to feature in a competitive game for the Dons.

Or Dadia signs for Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Robson’s rebuilt squad have suffered a disappointing start to the season and have yet to win in the Premiership after five games.

They are languishing near the foot of the league table and have won just once in eight games in all competitions.

It is the worst possible preparation for a trip to German giants Frankfurt, who are unbeaten in seven games this season.

A 2-0 loss at Hearts condemned the Dons to a third straight defeat.

However, Robson is confident his players will click and deliver wins.

And he reckons that will ultimately rocket the value of the players he has signed.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the defeat to Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen players worth a ‘fair few quid’

That philosophy of landing talented bargains from overseas and selling on for major profits after influencing the first team has already paid dividends.

Aberdeen bought Ylber Ramadani for £100,000 last season from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

They sold Albanian international midfielder Ramadani to Italian Serie A club Lecce for a fee understood to be £1.2million this summer.

Strikers Bojan Miovski and Duk were also signed last summer for six-figure fees and have gained interest from clubs across Europe.

Miovski was secured from MTK Budapest for £535,000, with Duk arriving from Benfica for £400,000.

If either player were to exit in a future transfer window, it would secure a substantial profit for the Dons.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in actin in the 2-0 loss at Hearts. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “When you look through that squad.

“If they perform to how they can there are a lot of players that will be worth a bit of money, a fair few quid.

“The board have been great.

“When I sat down and explained to Dave (Cormack, chairman) and the board, I told them what I thought.

“I thought the right thing to do was to build a squad that was going to be here permanently.

“The model we work to is we need to build value in our squad.

“You can’t just go and take in 29 or 30-year-olds… with maybe an injury history but they are good quality players.

“We need to have players who are young, willing to learn and willing to improve. I want speed in the team and I want energy.

“So I needed to have players with that age and bulk to perform the way we need them to perform.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Billy Dodds took charge of Caley Thistle in June 2021. Image: SNS Group
Duncan Shearer: Disappointment but no surprise at Billy Dodds' departure from Caley Thistle
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann in action against Celtic.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann keen to push on after making first start of…
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson in action against Hearts on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen have no fear of facing Eintracht Frankfurt, says midfielder Leighton Clarkson
Former Scottish football commentator Derek Rae
Derek Rae: Commentator on why Aberdeen face Europa Conference League baptism of fire at…
Referee Kevin Clancy shows Hearts' Peter Haring a yellow card against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: Hearts' Peter Haring twice let-off with second booking by Kevin Clancy against…
2
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full time against Hearts
Aberdeen fan view: Rebuild was needed but at what cost?
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson may be victim of his own success -…
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster disappointed to lose loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby who returns…
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 at Hearts. Image:SNS
Graeme Shinnie calls for mental toughness as Aberdeen's league slump continues
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart battles with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Clint Lancaster concedes better team won as Aberdeen Women beaten 4-0 by Celtic

Conversation