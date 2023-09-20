From Langholm to Caithness via Edinburgh – Wick Academy’s new signing aims for Scottish Cup progress

Robert McLean has taken a circuitous route to play for Wick Academy and is looking forward to making his Scottish Cup bow with the club.

The defender joined the Scorries this summer from North Caledonian League club Thurso.

McLean grew up in Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway and played youth football for Queen of the South.

After a loan stint at Gretna 2008 the 26-year-old went to the University of Edinburgh to study to become a PE teacher and played for their team in the Lowland League.

Since graduating McLean has called Caithness home and said: “For my probationary year I was posted to Thurso High School and I’ve been here since.

“It’s my fourth year in Thurso and it’s somewhere that’s really welcomed me and I’m very settled here.

“I’m not a local lad so the aim to play in the Highland League isn’t something that really resonates with me the same way it does for some of the guys.

“But since moving up to Caithness and getting involved in local football it’s something I’ve had my eye on.”

Scorries look to stifle Swifts

This weekend Wick face East of Scotland League Premier Division side Jeanfield Swifts at Harmsworth Park in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Last season the Scorries reached round three of the competition and were knocked out by Falkirk.

Although Academy have only won once this season, McLean reckons they can rise to the occasion in the cup.

He added: “It’s a special competition to be involved in and I haven’t played in it before, but the boys at Wick had a good run in it last year.

“I was in the crowd watching the Falkirk game and it was a great spectacle for football in the area.

“Results of late haven’t been going our way, but it’s not been through lack of effort.

“Saturday would be a very good time to produce a 90-minute performance.

“We’ll have good backing from the local area and the supporters will be expecting us to put a strong performance in.

“As players we’re determined to deliver that.”