Emergency response to incident on A98 near Buckie

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of an incident on the A98 near Arradoul in Buckie.

Police and fire services remain on the scene, and a medical helicopter has been called to evacuate a patient.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved, or the number of casualties.

The A98 is the route between Buckie and Banff.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are still in attendance at an incident on the A98 at Arradoul.

“One appliance from Buckie is on the scene, there are no further details at this time.”

We have asked police for details of the incident, and will update as we have them.

More to follow.