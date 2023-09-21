Aberdeen FC ‘deeply disappointed by small minority’ after fan arrested over alleged flare incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC ‘deeply disappointed by small minority’ after fan arrested over alleged flare incident

Following Dante Polvara’s first-half equalising goal for the Dons, there were reports that a lit pyrotechnic was thrown into the home end.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Deutsche Bank Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen FC have said the club is “deeply disappointed” by the behaviour of a small minority of supporters during their 2-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

A supporter was arrested in connection with an alleged pyrotechnic incident during the Europa Conference League game.

The Dons lost their opening game in Group G 2-1 against the Bundesliga side.

A statement from Frankfurt Police read: “During the first half of the game, one of the away fans threw a burning pyrotechnic object into the neighboring home fan block.

“Fortunately, no one was injured.

“We caught the crime on video and arrested the suspect.”

The scoreboard at full time during the Europa Conference League group stage match in Frankfurt.  Image: SNS.

Aberdeen FC have vowed to fully cooperate with any investigation into the incident.

A club statement read: “The club is deeply disappointed by the actions of a small minority of supporters during this evening’s match which threatens to tarnish the good reputation of Aberdeen FC and the vast majority of Dons supporters.

“The club will fully co-operate with UEFA and the relevant authorities during the course of any investigations.”

Around 2,900 Aberdeen fans were at the Deutsche Bank Park to cheer on the Dons as they played in the group-stage of a European competition for the first time since 2007.

The Germans took the lead when Omar Marmoush converted from the penalty spot inside 11 minutes.

Polvara finished off a clinical counter-attack in the 22nd minute to restore parity but Robin Koch headed home what proved to be the winner in the 61st minute.

