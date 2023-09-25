ANALYSIS: Aberdeen prove they can balance Euro group action and domestic demands with 4-0 defeat of Ross County

Aberdeen proved emphatically that they can balance the demands of European group-stage action with domestic commitments.

The Dons recovered from a Europa Conference League loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany to steamroller Ross County 4-0.

Securing a first Premiership victory of the season after such a taxing Euro test is a statement boss Barry Robson and his team needed to deliver.

And a statement the supporters were desperate to receive after recent dismal domestic form.

From the excitement and euphoria of securing group-stage football in May there was a creeping, ever-growing concern that the Conference League could derail the Dons’ Premiership campaign.

That the rigours of Thursday-Sunday football and overseas travel could damage the bid to secure Euro qualification through the league again at the end of this season.

Those concerns will have been greatly eased, although not completed eradicated, as Aberdeen showed no hangover from being edged out 2-1 by Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aberdeen deliver in a ‘must-win’

For all the hype surrounding the Conference League opener in Germany the home clash against Ross County was just as important.

After failing to win any of their five Premiership matches, for the first time since 1999, Aberdeen simply had to beat Ross County.

It was a must-win to keep the pressure from building on boss Robson and his squad, rebuilt with 13 summer signings.

Aberdeen delivered.

Even if they were drained and empty from the demands in Germany the Dons picked themselves up and went again in the Premiership.

They must do that after another five group games – but have proven they can.

Robson has found his defensive three

Another major positive for Aberdeen was securing a clean sheet for the first time since the opening game of the season.

The continued use of a defensive three has been much maligned in light of the previous failure to deliver clean sheets or wins.

In the 2-0 loss against Hearts, Robson switched from a three to a four at half-time.

After going with a back five against Eintracht Frankfurt the Reds boss again returned to his favoured three against Ross County.

The back-line against Ross County was comprised entirely of summer signings.

It was Slobodan Rubezic central, Stefan Gartenmann on the right and Richard Jensen on the left.

After multiple variations and personnel Robson finally looks to have found a back three combination that works.

Gartenmann and Jensen were both the ball carriers from defence, instigating moves with accurate passes from deep.

Rubezic remained central, using his physicality and strength in the air to anchor the defence.

Duk ends his goal scoring drought

Duk was reinstated to the starting line-up after being a substitute in Germany as Robson returned back to two up front.

Bojan Miovski was the lone striker in Germany in a 5-4-1 set-up as Robson got his tactics spot on in Frankfurt.

Duk had suffered a frustrating start to the campaign and had failed to score for 14 games, stretching back into last season.

Boss Robson recently said he retained complete belief in Duk and backed the striker to quickly rediscover his scoring touch.

That faith was repaid when the 23-year-old finally broke his scoring duck in the 43rd minute when completing a sweeping counter-attacking move he instigated.

Duk won possession in his own half and released Jonny Hayes who burst up-field.

Hayes tore up the yards before laying off a pass to Graeme Shinnie who had bust a gut to get up in support.

Shinnie then broke into the box befor passig to Duk to shot home from close range.

Duk also set up strike partner Miovski for Aberdeen’s fourth with an ingenious back-heel flick.

Last season Duk took a few months to get into his scoring stride following his signing from Benfica.

The hope will be that the goal against Ross County will be the catalyst for another scoring spree.

In the recent loss to Hearts, Duk appeared low on confidence.

He looks revitalised after dropping to the bench in Germany.

Early injury blow for McGarry

Dante Polvara, the goal hero in Germany, also dropped to the bench against the Staggies along with Jack MacKenzie.

Also returning to the starting line-up were James McGarry and Connor Barron who put in an impressive shift.

It was a brief return for full-back McGarry who was forced off injured after just six minutes, replaced by Jonny Hayes.

In the 22nd minute a Connor Barron corner found Richard Jensen who delivered an overhead kick.

Jensen’s effort fell to Miovski who fired into goal from eight yards.

Duk doubled the advantage in the 43rd minute.

Aberdeen made it 3-0 in the 48th minute as they ripped apart the Ross County rearguard.

Hayes released Miovski down the right and the striker’s cross found Jamie McGrath who swept home from close range for his first goal for Aberdeen.

Moments later it was 4-0 as Duk burst into the box and under pressure delivered a back-heeled flick that found Miovski.

Striker Miovski ruthlessly converted from eight yards.

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2): Roos; Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen; Devlin, Devlin, Barron, Shinnie, McGarry (Hayes 6 – MacKenzie 54); McGrath (Clarkson 54); Miovski (Sokler 72), Duk (Gueye 72)

Subs not used: Doohan, Polvara, Duncan, MacDonald

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw; Nightingale, Baldwin, Leak; Brown, Randall, Turner (Loturi 54), Reid (Harman 74); Dhanda (Sims 54); White (Samuel 74), Murray (Brophy 60)

Subs not used: Munro, Purrington, Henderson, High

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 15,116

Man-of-the-match: Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)