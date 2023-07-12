Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron can finally reach his potential this season… if he stays at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron can finally reach his potential this season… if he stays at Pittodrie

Aberdeen tabled a "significant" contract offer to Barron almost a year ago and there has still been no resolution as the midfielder moves into the final year of his Pittodrie deal.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron can finally reach his full potential this season if he remains injury free and stays at Pittodrie.

A year ago Barron was one of the hottest properties in Scottish football and Premier League Brentford, Celtic and Belgium club Genk were all reportedly tracking him.

Having broken into the first-team in January 2021, Barron was the Dons’ stand-out performer during the second-half of that campaign.

Such was Barron’s impact, he was short-listed for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year in 2022 – despite only being in the first team for five months.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates scoring against Rangers. Image: SNS

The world appeared to be at Barron’s feet last summer as his meteoric rise looked set to continue apace in 2022-23.

Unfortunately it didn’t pan out that way due to a double injury nightmare last season.

Barron missed the first four months of the campaign due to a knee injury suffered in a pre-season match at Buckie Thistle.

Midfielder Connor Barron looks on from the sidelines during his time out injured. Image: SNS

Having returned to action in October, the midfielder forced his way back into the team and netted the opener in a 4-1 loss at Rangers.

Then misfortune struck again when he suffered a pelvic injury in January which required surgery.

Barron was ruled out for another three months in another blow during a stop-start campaign for the player.

Having signed long-term deals this summer, Leighton Clarkson and captain Graeme Shinnie are expected to be mainstays of the midfield, along with Ylber Ramadani.

That central midfield of Shinnie, Clarkson and Ramadani is a formidable trio.

The challenge for Barron is to force his way into manager Barry Robson’s team – and stay there.

Now fully-fit, Barron played for the Scotland under-21s in two friendlies against Norway during a training camp in Spain last month.

There is a sense that the superb second half of the 2021-22 campaign when Barron was the Dons’ stand-out performer is very much the tip of the iceberg.

There are far higher levels for the Pittodrie youth academy graduate to reach.

However, there remains the burning, still unanswered question of whether Barron can reach his potential at Pittodrie… or whether he will go elsewhere.

It has been a question that has lingered for a full year now without an answer.

Contracted until summer 2024, Barron only has a year left on his current Aberdeen deal.

Midfielder Connor Barron during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on June 29. Image: SNS.

The Dons opened negotiations on a new contract with Barron and his representative last summer.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirmed in October last year the club had made a “significant offer” to the midfielder.

A year on there has still been no resolution in Aberdeen’s bid to sign Barron on a new deal.

There are only two transfer windows remaining for Aberdeen to cash in on Barron – this summer and January.

If Barron opts not to sign a new contract, surely the time to sell the midfielder to receive the optimum transfer fee is this summer.

In January. he will be free to sign a pre-contract at another club and any fee at the turn of the year would be far reduced from what Barron is worth now.

Connor Barron during a Scotland under-21 training session. Image: SNS

Aberdeen would, however, still be due considerable compensation if he were to leave on a free when his contract expires next summer.

The ideal scenario for the Dons would be for Barron to sign a new deal and reach his potential in the upcoming season and beyond.

Then he can star in the Aberdeen first team for a number of seasons before being transferred for a hefty fee – which is the club’s business model.

Since returning from injury in May, Barron has started just once under Robson: the 2-1 loss at Hearts in the post-split run of fixtures.

However,  it was Robson who handed Barron his first start in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on February 15, 2022, when interim boss following the sacking of Stephen Glass.

Connor Barron and Reo Hatate of Celtic in action at Pittodrie on December 17. Image: SNS.

Robson clearly has faith in Barron and will give him a chance to reignite his Dons career.

Aberdeen also believe they can offer a platform for Barron to shine and reach his potential.

Whether Barron agrees enough to sign a new deal, we will have to wait and see.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Lewis can be proud of Dons career

Keeper Joe Lewis called time on his Aberdeen career by ripping up the final year of his contract.

It was a mark of the man that Lewis was not content to sit around at Pittodrie and secure a wage whilst not playing.

Kelle Roos was number one last season and the Dons last week signed keeper Ross Doohan on a two-year deal from Forest Green Rovers.

Lewis exited Pittodrie with his head held high after seven years of service to the club.

Joe Lewis applauds the Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Although game time was limited for the 35-year-old last season, he was still a highly influential and respected figure in the dressing room.

Keeper Lewis took on the mantle of captain as well for two seasons and always acted in a manner befitting this role.

Lewis is perhaps Aberdeen’s best keeper since Dutch legend Theo Snelders.

Jamie Langfield won the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014, but Lewis was involved in three finals and a season where the Dons launched a genuine title challenge.

It was unfortunate that Lewis’ only games last season came in the horrific run of defeats that ultimately led to Jim Goodwin’s sacking.

With Roos out injured, Lewis returned for the league losses to Hearts (5-0) and Hibs (6-0), and, between those, minnows Darvel (1-0) in the Scottish Cup.

Lewis was not in any way culpable for those losses. He was left badly exposed by a woeful defence at the back of a team with zero confidence.

That run of losses was an aberration in Lewis’ Pittodrie career.

He leaves Pittodrie as one of the club’s great keepers.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis, Angus MacDonald (L) and Mattie Pollock (R) celebrate as the club are guaranteed European football group stages next season after beating St Mirren 3-0. Image: SNS.

Chance to see new signings tonight

Aberdeen supporters will get the first opportunity to see the club’s new signings tonight.

The Dons travel to Turriff United for the opening friendly of their pre-season.

New additions Ester Sokler, Rhys Williams, Nicky Devlin and Ross Doohan are all set to be involved against the Highland League team. As will captain Graeme Shinnie and midfielder Leighton Clarkson, who both signed long term permanent contract after loan deals last season.

 

There is always a buzz of expectation and expectation when pre-season friendlies begin.

I can’t wait for the football action to kick-off again tonight.

 

