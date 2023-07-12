Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron can finally reach his potential this season… if he stays at Pittodrie

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron can finally reach his full potential this season if he remains injury free and stays at Pittodrie.

A year ago Barron was one of the hottest properties in Scottish football and Premier League Brentford, Celtic and Belgium club Genk were all reportedly tracking him.

Having broken into the first-team in January 2021, Barron was the Dons’ stand-out performer during the second-half of that campaign.

Such was Barron’s impact, he was short-listed for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year in 2022 – despite only being in the first team for five months.

The world appeared to be at Barron’s feet last summer as his meteoric rise looked set to continue apace in 2022-23.

Unfortunately it didn’t pan out that way due to a double injury nightmare last season.

Barron missed the first four months of the campaign due to a knee injury suffered in a pre-season match at Buckie Thistle.

Having returned to action in October, the midfielder forced his way back into the team and netted the opener in a 4-1 loss at Rangers.

Then misfortune struck again when he suffered a pelvic injury in January which required surgery.

Barron was ruled out for another three months in another blow during a stop-start campaign for the player.

Having signed long-term deals this summer, Leighton Clarkson and captain Graeme Shinnie are expected to be mainstays of the midfield, along with Ylber Ramadani.

That central midfield of Shinnie, Clarkson and Ramadani is a formidable trio.

The challenge for Barron is to force his way into manager Barry Robson’s team – and stay there.

Now fully-fit, Barron played for the Scotland under-21s in two friendlies against Norway during a training camp in Spain last month.

There is a sense that the superb second half of the 2021-22 campaign when Barron was the Dons’ stand-out performer is very much the tip of the iceberg.

There are far higher levels for the Pittodrie youth academy graduate to reach.

However, there remains the burning, still unanswered question of whether Barron can reach his potential at Pittodrie… or whether he will go elsewhere.

It has been a question that has lingered for a full year now without an answer.

Contracted until summer 2024, Barron only has a year left on his current Aberdeen deal.

The Dons opened negotiations on a new contract with Barron and his representative last summer.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirmed in October last year the club had made a “significant offer” to the midfielder.

A year on there has still been no resolution in Aberdeen’s bid to sign Barron on a new deal.

There are only two transfer windows remaining for Aberdeen to cash in on Barron – this summer and January.

If Barron opts not to sign a new contract, surely the time to sell the midfielder to receive the optimum transfer fee is this summer.

In January. he will be free to sign a pre-contract at another club and any fee at the turn of the year would be far reduced from what Barron is worth now.

Aberdeen would, however, still be due considerable compensation if he were to leave on a free when his contract expires next summer.

The ideal scenario for the Dons would be for Barron to sign a new deal and reach his potential in the upcoming season and beyond.

Then he can star in the Aberdeen first team for a number of seasons before being transferred for a hefty fee – which is the club’s business model.

Since returning from injury in May, Barron has started just once under Robson: the 2-1 loss at Hearts in the post-split run of fixtures.

However, it was Robson who handed Barron his first start in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on February 15, 2022, when interim boss following the sacking of Stephen Glass.

Robson clearly has faith in Barron and will give him a chance to reignite his Dons career.

Aberdeen also believe they can offer a platform for Barron to shine and reach his potential.

Whether Barron agrees enough to sign a new deal, we will have to wait and see.

Lewis can be proud of Dons career

Keeper Joe Lewis called time on his Aberdeen career by ripping up the final year of his contract.

It was a mark of the man that Lewis was not content to sit around at Pittodrie and secure a wage whilst not playing.

Kelle Roos was number one last season and the Dons last week signed keeper Ross Doohan on a two-year deal from Forest Green Rovers.

Lewis exited Pittodrie with his head held high after seven years of service to the club.

Although game time was limited for the 35-year-old last season, he was still a highly influential and respected figure in the dressing room.

Keeper Lewis took on the mantle of captain as well for two seasons and always acted in a manner befitting this role.

Lewis is perhaps Aberdeen’s best keeper since Dutch legend Theo Snelders.

Jamie Langfield won the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014, but Lewis was involved in three finals and a season where the Dons launched a genuine title challenge.

It was unfortunate that Lewis’ only games last season came in the horrific run of defeats that ultimately led to Jim Goodwin’s sacking.

With Roos out injured, Lewis returned for the league losses to Hearts (5-0) and Hibs (6-0), and, between those, minnows Darvel (1-0) in the Scottish Cup.

Lewis was not in any way culpable for those losses. He was left badly exposed by a woeful defence at the back of a team with zero confidence.

That run of losses was an aberration in Lewis’ Pittodrie career.

He leaves Pittodrie as one of the club’s great keepers.

Chance to see new signings tonight

Aberdeen supporters will get the first opportunity to see the club’s new signings tonight.

The Dons travel to Turriff United for the opening friendly of their pre-season.

New additions Ester Sokler, Rhys Williams, Nicky Devlin and Ross Doohan are all set to be involved against the Highland League team. As will captain Graeme Shinnie and midfielder Leighton Clarkson, who both signed long term permanent contract after loan deals last season.

There is always a buzz of expectation and expectation when pre-season friendlies begin.

I can’t wait for the football action to kick-off again tonight.