HJK Helsinki boss warns Aberdeen they are aiming for victory at Pittodrie

HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnas insists there is expectation on the Finnish champions “to win every game”.

Aberdeen face HJK Helsinki in a Europa Conference League Group G clash at Pittodrie on Thursday.

HJK currently sit top of the Veikkausliiga table and are closing in on a fourth successive league title – and could have secured the championship crown last weekend.

Domestically HJK Helsinki are unbeaten in their last 10 Finnish league games, taking 28 points from the last possible 30.

However they have won just three of nine European fixtures this season and lost their Group G opener 3-2 to Greek side PAOK.

HJK Helsinki entered Europe this season in the Champions League qualifiers but were knocked out 2-1 on aggregate by Molde of Norway.

They dropped into the Europa League qualifiers only to lose out 4-2 on aggregate to Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

HJK Helsinki again parachuted down a competition to the Conference League where they overcame Hungarian club FCV Farul Constanța 3-2 on aggregate in the play-offs to qualify for the group stages.

Korkeakunnas said: “From the day I became head coach it has been clear that we have to win every game we play.

“When I arrived, we were seven points behind the top (of the league table).

“Now we are six points ahead of KuPS.”

HJK Helsinki given mini-break

Korkeakunnas revealed he gave his squad a short break to prepare for the Euro clash against Aberdeen.

HJK Helsinki returned to training on Sunday and Korkeakunnas confirmed there are no injury issues for the clash with the Dons.

Korkeakunnas said: “The health of the team is good, which serves a difficult week of two away matches.

“Before that, we had ten working days together.

“We have fun together, but a little break was good.”

HJK 12 minutes from title glory

HJK Helsinki were within 12 minutes of winning a fourth successive Finnish league title at the weekend – without kicking a ball.

The squad returned to training on Sunday and watched live coverage of the Veikkausliiga clash between title rivals KuPS and SJK on television at the club’s Bolt Arena.

HJK Helsinki sit top of the league table and hold a six point advantage over closest rivals KuPS (Kuopion Palloseura) who are in second spot with two games remaining.

Had KuPS lost their match HJK Helsinki would have won the title.

KuPS were trailing 1-0 to SJK until netting a late equaliser in the 78th minute to secure a 1-1 draw.

It meant HJK Helsinki’s bid to win the title will have to wait until Sunday when they travel to VPS.

Korkeakunnas said: “Watching the match was optional, but the free pizza got me interested.

“It would be nice to decide (the championship) on the field.

“We play our own games and focus on them.

“We have to do our part.”

Hectic schedule for Finnish champs

HJK Helsinki will be crowned league champions if a point can be secured from the final two games of the season.

Or if title rivals KuPS do not win both of their remaining match.

HJK Helsinki and KuPS meet in the final game of the league campaign in Töölö.

Korkeakunnas and HJK Helsinki will fly into Aberdeen on Wednesday for the Euro group clash then return to Finland on Friday.

They then face a 280 mile drive to Ostrobothnia in Western Finland on Saturday which will take five-and-a-half hours for Sunday’s match at VPS.

He said: “We have two and a half months of experience with this kind of match rhythm.”