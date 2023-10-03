HJK Helsinki boss warns Aberdeen they are aiming for victory at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HJK Helsinki boss warns Aberdeen they are aiming for victory at Pittodrie

Toni Korkeakunnas gave his squad a mini-break in preparation for the Europa League Conference Group G clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Radulovic of HJK reacts during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs - against Farul Constanta in Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnas insists there is expectation on the Finnish champions “to win every game”.

Aberdeen face HJK Helsinki in a Europa Conference League Group G clash at Pittodrie on Thursday.

HJK currently sit top of the Veikkausliiga table and are closing in on a fourth successive league title – and could have secured the championship crown last weekend.

Domestically HJK Helsinki are unbeaten in their last 10 Finnish league games, taking 28 points from the last possible 30.

However they have won just three of nine European fixtures this season and lost their Group G opener 3-2 to Greek side PAOK.

HJK Helsinki entered Europe this season in the Champions League qualifiers but were knocked out 2-1 on aggregate by Molde of Norway.

They dropped into the Europa League qualifiers only to lose out 4-2 on aggregate to Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

HJK Helsinki again parachuted down a competition to the Conference League where they overcame Hungarian club FCV Farul Constanța 3-2 on aggregate in the play-offs to qualify for the group stages.

<br />HJK Helsinki coach Toni Korkeakunnas during a match against PAOK in the Europa Conference League group stage. Image: Shutterstock

Korkeakunnas said: “From the day I became head coach it has been clear that we have to win every game we play.

“When I arrived, we were seven points behind the top (of the league table).

“Now we are six points ahead of KuPS.”

HJK Helsinki given mini-break

Korkeakunnas revealed he gave his squad a short break to prepare for the Euro clash against Aberdeen.

HJK Helsinki returned to training on Sunday and Korkeakunnas confirmed there are no injury issues for the clash with the Dons.

Korkeakunnas said: “The health of the team is good, which serves a difficult week of two away matches.

“Before that, we had ten working days together.

“We have fun together, but a little break was good.”

Topi Keskinen of HJK in action during the Conference League play-off against Farul Constanta. Image: Shutterstock

HJK 12 minutes from title glory

HJK Helsinki were within 12 minutes of winning a fourth successive Finnish league title at the weekend – without kicking a ball.

The squad returned to training on Sunday and watched live coverage of the Veikkausliiga clash between title rivals KuPS and SJK on television at the club’s Bolt Arena.

HJK Helsinki sit top of the league table and hold a six point advantage over closest rivals KuPS (Kuopion Palloseura) who are in second spot with two games remaining.

Had KuPS lost their match HJK Helsinki would have won the title.

KuPS were trailing 1-0 to SJK until netting a late equaliser in the 78th minute to secure a 1-1 draw.

It meant HJK Helsinki’s bid to win the title will have to wait until Sunday when they travel to VPS.

HJK’s players Joona Toivio, goalkeeper Jesse Ost and Jukka Raitala during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying second round second leg match against Molde at Aker Stadion, Norway. Image: Shutterstock

Korkeakunnas said: “Watching the match was optional, but the free pizza got me interested.

“It would be nice to decide (the championship) on the field.

“We play our own games and focus on them.

“We have to do our part.”

Hectic schedule for Finnish champs

HJK Helsinki will be crowned league champions if a point can be secured from the final two games of the season.

Or if title rivals KuPS do not win both of their remaining match.

HJK Helsinki and KuPS meet in the final game of the league campaign in Töölö.

Korkeakunnas and HJK Helsinki will fly into Aberdeen on Wednesday for the Euro group clash then return to Finland on Friday.

They then face a 280 mile drive to Ostrobothnia in Western Finland on Saturday which will take five-and-a-half hours for Sunday’s match at VPS.

He said: “We have two and a half months of experience with this kind of match rhythm.”

 

 

