Home Sport Golf

Golf: Nigg Bay’s Gordon Grimmer adds Simmers Trophy success to impressive 2023 season

As well as an interview with Gordon, Alan Brown's weekly local golf round-up also includes an Evening Express Champion of Champions chat with Turriff winner Christine Bruce and an update on Deeside prodigy Oli Blackadder.

By Alan Brown
Gordon Grimmer, left, and Tyler Ogston of Nigg Bay Golf Club, who won the 2023 Simmers Trophy at Cruden Bay. Image: Alan Brown.
Gordon Grimmer, left, and Tyler Ogston of Nigg Bay Golf Club, who won the 2023 Simmers Trophy at Cruden Bay. Image: Alan Brown.

The year 2023 keeps getting better and better for Nigg Bay Golf Club’s Gordon Grimmer.

Stalwart Gordon, fresh from winning the Balnagask club championship for the first time, teamed up with clubmate Tyler Ogston to win the Simmers Trophy at Cruden Bay.

Gordon and Tyler recorded a five-over-par 75 to tie with Portlethen pair Ben Murray and Nick Mackie, but lifted the honours  in the foursomes tournament on countback courtesy of a better back six holes.

Gordon, who had lost six previous Nigg club championship finals before defeating Tyler in the final this season, said: “We are both delighted to win the Simmers Trophy for the first time.

“Cruden Bay was a real test in strong winds and we played really well.

“Our score should have been at least three or four strokes better as we missed a few birdie putts.

”We also three-putted three times from not too far away, at the fourth, seventh and 13th.

“We also double-bogeyed the 11th after going out in three over.

“The front nine was really difficult and that was evident when I saw good players from other clubs hitting driver at the par three fourth.

“Tyler almost drove the 17th green and set up a good birdie three as the pin was at the front of the green.

“We lipped out for birdie at the last and I did not think 75 would be good enough to win – but was delighted to find out we had won.

“I have played in the Simmers Trophy many times and have been runners-up on a few occasions so getting the win at the age of  57 is fantastic for me and the club.

“Tyler was part of the Nigg Bay team that won the Journal Cup at Peterculter this season and the club also lifted the Jubilee Tournament at Murcar Links.

“We really have had a fantastic year in the team events.

“Tyler and I both enjoy the challenge of playing in these conditions as it is a real test and course management has to be good and you need to control the ball flight.

“Tyler is a real talent, a quiet lad, but he has a real appetite to compete and I hope he goes on to achieve great things in the amateur ranks as his all-round golf game is fantastic.

“I have been playing well recently, and although the format is difficult, we were both comfortable playing together.”

Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond and Clark Brechin finished third after carding a 76.

Turriff’s Christine on cloud nine after first ‘sporty’ achievement in Champion of Champions

Christine Bruce is still on cloud nine after winning the Evening Express Champion of Champions women’s handicap tournament.

Turriff member Christine defeated Susan Stuart (Kintore) by 4&3 in the final at Banchory.

Christine said: “Winning the Champion of Champions was a fantastic experience.

“It was certainly nerve-wracking, though the adrenaline helped you play.

“Our ladies’ captain Yvonne Massie kindly caddied for me, which helped to calm my nerves.

“Winning the club championship last year was a great experience, but clinching the Champion of Champions is the icing on the cake.

“I’d never achieved anything ‘sporty’ prior to those wins.

“The Champion of Champions has also been received really well by the club.”

Turriff club captain David Hepburn said: “It has been a very successful year for Turriff in the Champion of Champions competitions, with Mike Singer coming a close second in the final of the senior men’s scratch section.

“We are absolutely delighted to see Christine’s fantastic achievement in the Champion of Champions final.

Evening Express Champion of Champions finals day. Peter Mutch, of sponsor Aberdein Considine (rear centre), with the winners (left to right) Gail Christie, Jim Coutts, Christine Bruce, Emma Logie, Calum Morrison, Robert Duncan, Neil Irvine and Sheila McNaught. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It is really encouraging for the club to see one of the members win.”

Christine added: “After winning the first two holes, I thought disaster had struck on the third hole when I lost my ball off the tee.

“However, I found myself 4up at the turn and stayed that way with only a minor blip on the 12th.

“I focused on playing safe after that and it paid off.

“The competition has been a learning experience, having only started playing again four years ago.

“I particularly enjoy meeting new people and playing different courses and winning is an added bonus.

“Thanks to sponsors Aberdein Considine, the North-east District for organising and all the competitors who made it possible.

“I’m already looking forward to next year and having the opportunity to defend my title.”

Oli leads Junior Tour order of merit after third win of campaign

Deeside youngster Oli Blackadder has recorded his third win on the Scottish Junior Tour at Elgin.

Deeside Golf Club’s Oli Blackadder who won his third Junior Tour event of the year at Elgin. Image: Alan Brown.

The victory, following rounds of 70, 73 and 71, completed a hat-trick of triumphs following earlier successes at Portpatrick and Royal Aberdeen.

Oli, 15, now leads the Junior Tour order of merit and will head to Madrid for the season-ending finale next month as the only boy to have multiple wins on the national tour.

Oli, who has been selected for the latest Scottish Boys’ Squad, said: “It was great to get a third win on the Junior Tour on an Elgin course in fantastic condition.”

