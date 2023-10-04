Sean Wallace: Aberdeen fans will have Pittodrie rocking for legend Frank McDougall in Euro clash

Aberdeen supporters must raise the roof and get Pittodrie rocking against HJK Helsinki in memory of club legend Frank McDougall.

One of the Dons’ greatest ever goal-scorers, Frank sadly passed away at the age of 65.

Pittodrie great Frank was diagnosed with lung cancer last year and courageously battled the illness.

Frank was a fighter as a player and a fighter in life.

His recent health problems did not diminish the shock and sadness at hearing of his passing from heart complications.

Having signed from St Mirren in 1984, Frank lit up Pittodrie for two seasons before forced to retire prematurely at the age of just 29 due to persistent back problems.

Now it is time for the Dons supporters to light up Pittodrie for Frank during the Europa League Group G clash with HJK Helsinki.

Frank may only have been at Aberdeen for two years but he left a lasting legacy at the club and with the supporters.

He remained passionate about the Dons and the club’s supporters.

That never diminished and the legend truly epitomised ‘Once a Don, always a Don’.

Aberdeen fans loved Frank, and Frank loved them.

It is a connection that is rarely seen with a player and fanbase even when in their prime starring for the club.

Frank had that connection with the fans as he banged in goal after goal on the way to winning every domestic honour with Aberdeen.

During the near four decades since his retirement that bond never faltered.

Aberdeen was always in Frank’s heart.

When Frank revealed his cancer battle in September last year there was an outpouring of support from Aberdeen supporters.

He received thousands of messages.

Being inducted into Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame last year meant everything to Frank.

Unfortunately illness meant he was unable to join Duncan Shearer, Dougie Bell, Russell Anderson and the late Davie Robb in being inducted at the Chester Hotel in November last year.

On Saturday, February 25 Frank was honoured when walking on to the pitch at half-time during the 1-0 win over Livingston.

He received a standing ovation and Pittodrie rung out with chants of ‘There’s only one Frank McDougall’.

Frank admitted “there were tears in my eyes” as he returned to the Pittodrie pitch where he had produced so many moments of goal-scoring magic.

On Thursday Dons fans have an opportunity to celebrate Frank yet again.

The stadium will be a sell-out and the Red Army must have Pittodrie rocking as they remember one of the all-time greats – and one of their own.

Thursday’s clash with HJK Helsinki will be the first Euro group game at Pittodrie since the 4-0 win against FC Copenhagen in December 2007.

The atmosphere that night was sensational as the Red Army created a raucous, joyous cacophony of noise to inspire the Dons.

Aberdeen delivered a memorable win to secure qualification from the groups and progression to the knock-out stages of the UEFA Cup.

That level of atmosphere against FC Copenhagen can be recreated on Thursday for Frank – and for the Dons’ bid to emulate that 2007-08 team.

Frank scored 44 times in only 69 appearances before being forced into retirement.

He always used to say to me he would have smashed Joe Harper’s all-time scoring record for the club if he had remained fit.

And he would have.

Aberdeen fans – raise the Pittodrie roof for Frank on Thursday.

And once the game is finished and I’m home I’ll raise a glass to a phenomenal player and friend.

Aberdeen must make Pittodrie count

Aberdeen can take a massive step towards the target of qualifying from the Europa Conference League Group G if they make home advantage count.

The Dons face back-to-back Euro games at Pittodrie starting with Finnish champions HJK Helsinki tomorrow night.

Barry Robson’s in-form Reds then host Greek side PAOK on Thursday, October 26.

Aberdeen have hit form with the 3-1 victory against Rangers at Ibrox securing a third successive victory in all competitions.

On that form there is no reason why the Dons should not target six points from the Pittodrie double header.

Obviously it will be tough as HJK Helsinki are closing in on a fourth straight domestic title.

And PAOK have a strong Euro pedigree and qualified from the Europa League groups in 2022.

However Aberdeen have found form.

The Dons are defensively resolute, creative in midfield and clinical in attack.

It is a combination that has the potential to deliver two wins in the double header.

The Dons proved in the narrow 2-1 loss to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany that they can compete in the groups.

Now they have to take the next step by racking up a win.

Last season of the 16 clubs that qualified from the Europa Conference League groups five clubs did so with only two wins.

A further five clubs qualified with three wins.

If the Dons can make home advantage count against HJK Helsinki and PAOK it would be a monumental step towards the target of progressing to the knock-out round.

Heavyweight unification fight at last

Thankfully an undisputed heavyweight fight between champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has finally been signed.

It was the fight that needed to happen for the good of the heavyweight division.

WBC champion Fury and WBA, WBO and IBF title holder Usyk will clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with the targeted date of December 23.

The winner will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

However Fury must first negotiate a non-title bout against MMA star Francis Ngannou uninjured on 28 October in Riyadh.

That fight is a needless risk ahead of the unification clash.