Aberdeen Women edged out in five-goal thriller at Dundee United

Aberdeen Women were left to rue missed chances as they lost out in a five-goal SWPL 1 thriller at Dundee United.

The Dons started well at Foundation Park with Hannah Innes hitting the crossbar with a long range effort before Hannah Stewart saw her header saved.

The visitors went behind thanks to a Cassie Cowper free kick.

Aberdeen got themselves back on level terms six minutes into the second half through Bayley Hutchison but their joy was shortlived as United regained the lead four minutes later thanks to Johan Fraser.

Rachel Todd extended the home side’s lead just after the hour mark before Eilidh Shore pulled a goal back to set-up a grandstand finish with seven minutes remaining.

The Dons did have the ball in the back of the net again deep into injury time but the effort was disallowed for offside as Clint Lancaster’s side came away with nothing to show for their efforts.

The result leaves Aberdeen in seventh place in the league while United are 10th following their second league win of the campaign.

Caley Thistle suffer home defeat in Championship

In the SWF Championship, East Fife came from behind to win 3-1 at Caley Thistle.

Iona MacArthur’s goal had Karen Mason’s side ahead at the break.

But second half goals from Kerys Blyth, Brodie Rigby Wilson and Liz Corke secured all three points for the visitors at Millburn Academy.

The Fifers move up to fifth in the table, just three points behind their hosts in fourth.

Westdyke dug deep to beat Renfrew 2-1 at Lawsondale to move up to third place.

Kayleigh Traynor’s fifth minute goal gave the home side a half-time lead but Claire Rae levelled the game for Renfrew midway through the second half.

However, Katrina Innes struck with nine minutes remaining to give Westdyke victory.

In SWFL North Buchan Ladies are out in front at the top of the table after beating Huntly Women 3-2.

The Black and Golds led 2-1 before the home side hit back to secure a victory which takes them three points clear at the top of the division.

Inverurie Locos Women, the only undefeated side in the division, ran out 3-1 winners against hosts Grampian Ladies at Spain Park.

Catriona McKerell scored twice while Aoife Gauld was also on the scoresheet for Locos, who move up to second with two games in hand.

The matches between Grampian Stonehaven Ladies and Dyce Women and Arbroath Women’s trip to Dryburgh Athletic were postponed.