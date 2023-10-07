Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski reveals referee’s comments on Duk elbow incident against HJK Helsinki

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski reveals referee’s comments on Duk elbow incident against HJK Helsinki

Dons striker Duk was left with a "big scratch" and in pain for the rest of the game after being elbowed on the side of his head by Giorgios Kanellopoulos in the Europa Conference League, says Miovski.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Duk down after a head knock during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Duk down after a head knock during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS.

Attacker Bojan Miovski has revealed the explanation given to Aberdeen by referee Daniel Stefanski for not penalising an elbow on Duk against HJK Helsinki.

Striker Duk was left bloodied by an elbow from Helsinki midfielder Giorgios Kanellopoulos in the first-half of the 1-1 Europa Conference League draw at Pittodrie.

Miovski revealed Duk suffered a “big scratch” to his head and was in pain for the rest of the Group G match.

Polish referee Stefanski gave a foul against Duk, and VAR did not ask the whistler to review the incident.

Miovski revealed the referee’s justification for his decision was that Kanellopoulos’ connection with Duk was not intentional.

Miovski said: “It was an elbow.

“The referee said that the player didn’t mean to connect with him as he went down.

“It was a sore one and he felt pain the whole game and there is a big scratch on his head.

“He is okay and will be alright.”

Aberdeen striker Duk caught on the side of the head by Georgios Kanellopoulos of HJK Helsinki’s right elbow while challenging for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen off the mark in Group G

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson was frustrated key decisions like the elbow to Duk were missed by the officials.

Duk was poleaxed by Kanellopoulos late in the first-half with the Group G match level at 0-0.

Striker  Bojan Radulovic then fired HJK Helsinki ahead in the 59th minute with a clinical 12-yard finish.

North Macedonian international Miovski levelled in the 79th minute when latching on to a poor defensive header to head home from 12 yards.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have secured one point from the opening two Group G fixtures and are five points behind leaders PAOK of Greece.

German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the group opener, are second on three points.

Finnish champions HJK Helsinki have one point.

Miovski aims to return to winning ways

Miovski’s leveller extended Aberdeen’s unbeaten run to four games, with the Dons having beaten Rangers and Ross County (twice) prior to the Euro clash.

The match against HJK Helsinki was the first European group game at Pittodrie since December 2007 in the Uefa Cup.

Now the Dons return to domestic action when facing bottom club St Johnstone in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Miovski said: “In our last four games we have got three wins and a draw.

“Now we play at home on Sunday against St Johnstone and we are looking for another win.

“We want to go into the international break on the back of another good result and to keep our good run going.”

Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen players watch the penalty shoot-out against Fraserburgh at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RATED: How Aberdeen’s fringe players performed in B team outing against Fraserburgh
Dons defender Jack Milne and Fraserbugh's Ryan Sargent. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic can become 'top defender' and 'big name' star, says centre-back partner…
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen hero Jamie Smith celebrates after firing the Dons 2-0 in front against FC Copenhagen
Watch: Two-goal hero Jamie Smith on Aberdeen's Uefa Cup 'humbling' of Copenhagen 16 years…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Sean Wallace: Connor Barron's form proving re-opening contract talks was right call by Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs contract extension
12 August 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Buckie Thistle FC - PICTURE CONTENT: Fraserburgh - William West and Buckie - Max Barry CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Striker Bojan Miovski warns Aberdeen 'are not scared of anyone' in Europe
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson during his time with the Dons. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson recounts escape from Israel following Hamas attacks

Conversation