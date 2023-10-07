Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski reveals referee’s comments on Duk elbow incident against HJK Helsinki

Attacker Bojan Miovski has revealed the explanation given to Aberdeen by referee Daniel Stefanski for not penalising an elbow on Duk against HJK Helsinki.

Striker Duk was left bloodied by an elbow from Helsinki midfielder Giorgios Kanellopoulos in the first-half of the 1-1 Europa Conference League draw at Pittodrie.

Miovski revealed Duk suffered a “big scratch” to his head and was in pain for the rest of the Group G match.

Polish referee Stefanski gave a foul against Duk, and VAR did not ask the whistler to review the incident.

Miovski revealed the referee’s justification for his decision was that Kanellopoulos’ connection with Duk was not intentional.

Miovski said: “It was an elbow.

“The referee said that the player didn’t mean to connect with him as he went down.

“It was a sore one and he felt pain the whole game and there is a big scratch on his head.

“He is okay and will be alright.”

Aberdeen off the mark in Group G

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson was frustrated key decisions like the elbow to Duk were missed by the officials.

Duk was poleaxed by Kanellopoulos late in the first-half with the Group G match level at 0-0.

Striker Bojan Radulovic then fired HJK Helsinki ahead in the 59th minute with a clinical 12-yard finish.

North Macedonian international Miovski levelled in the 79th minute when latching on to a poor defensive header to head home from 12 yards.

Aberdeen have secured one point from the opening two Group G fixtures and are five points behind leaders PAOK of Greece.

German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the group opener, are second on three points.

Finnish champions HJK Helsinki have one point.

Miovski aims to return to winning ways

Miovski’s leveller extended Aberdeen’s unbeaten run to four games, with the Dons having beaten Rangers and Ross County (twice) prior to the Euro clash.

The match against HJK Helsinki was the first European group game at Pittodrie since December 2007 in the Uefa Cup.

Now the Dons return to domestic action when facing bottom club St Johnstone in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Miovski said: “In our last four games we have got three wins and a draw.

“Now we play at home on Sunday against St Johnstone and we are looking for another win.

“We want to go into the international break on the back of another good result and to keep our good run going.”