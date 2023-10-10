Striker Bojan Miovski warns Aberdeen ‘are not scared of anyone’ in Europe

Goal hero Bojan Miovski has warned Aberdeen have no fear of any club in the Europa Conference League, including group leaders PAOK.

The Dons face Greek side PAOK in their next Group G game at Pittodrie on Thursday, October 26.

PAOK boast a 100% record from their opening two group games having defeated German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1) and Finnish champions HJK Helsinki (3-2).

Scottish Premiership Hearts were crushed 6-1 on aggregate by PAOK in the Europa Conference League play-off in in August.

Miovski, who has netted three goals in Europe this season, insists Aberdeen “are not scared” of any club in Europe.

He said: “PAOK has started the group well but it is OK.

“We aren’t scared of anyone.

“When we played in Germany, we showed courage and that we can be good on the ball as well.

“We know we might not have a lot of time on the ball and we have to concentrate.

“And we are looking forward to the next game against PAOK.”

PAOK racking up victories

In-form PAOK have won 11 of their previous 15 matches in all competitions and sit third in the Greek Super League 1 table.

Their only game between beating Eintracht Frankfurt and facing Aberdeen is a home league clash with Atromitos on Sunday, October 22.

PAOK were Conference League quarter-finalists in 2022, losing 3-1 to Marseille on aggregate.

The Greek outfit have reached the Europa League group stage and progressed to the knock-out round on multiple occasions in the past decade.

Miovski said: “We will fully analyse the HJK game then in Europe our full focus will be on PAOK.”

Frustration at missed opportunities

Aberdeen are competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

The 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki was bittersweet for Miovski who netted his first goal at the elite level of the Euro groups.

His headed equaliser could only salvage a point from a game he accepts the Dons engineered enough scoring chances to win.

He said: “For me personally it was a great experience because it was only my second game in the group stages.

“We will take the point against HJK but are disappointed because we had chances to win the game.

“It was good to get off the mark in the group.

“We had chances as after my goal Duk had a one-on-one.

“It was a great moment to win the game.

“The stadium atmosphere was unbelievable and I felt we had them at that moment.

“We pushed until the finish but ended up with a point.”

Learning lessons in Euro group stage

Striker Miovski has delivered in Europe having scored in three of the Dons fixtures on the Continental stage this season.

He netted in both legs of the 5-3 aggregate loss to Swedish champions BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off.

The 24-year-old also impressed in the narrow loss to Eintracht Frankfurt before netting against HJK Helsinki.

Miovski has now scored eight goals in all competitions this season.

The striker insists valuable Euro lessons will be learned from the goal conceded against HJK Helsinki.

He said: “We conceded an easy goal from nothing, a throw-in.

“Sometimes we need to work really hard to score ourselves so that was a bit disappointing.

“However, it is something we will learn from.”

Miovski set to face Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifier

After a hectic schedule balancing Euro group-stage action with domestic commitments the Dons can recharge during the international break.

However there is no rest for Miovski who is currently on international duty with North Macedonia.

Capped 13 times, Miovski is in contention to start against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 Group C clash on Saturday.

The match will be played at the Epet Centre in Prague, Czech Republic due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

North Macedonia are level on seven points with second-placed Italy, with England topping the group.

On Tuesday October 17 North Macedonia also host Armenia in a friendly.

Miovski said: “The game with Ukraine is the most important in the group.

“It is played in Prague and we are looking forward to it.”