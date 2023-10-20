‘Four or five boys who can do a job’ – Jamie McGrath talks up Aberdeen’s midfield depth ahead of relentless fixture run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Four or five boys who can do a job’ – Jamie McGrath talks up Aberdeen’s midfield depth ahead of relentless fixture run

The Dons' Premiership clash with Dundee on Saturday has been postponed, and they will now kick-start a hectic schedule against PAOK at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Helsinki's Georgios Kanellopoulos and Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action under the lights at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath knows he won’t be able to play every minute of every game during the Dons’ hectic pre-winter break schedule.

The Republic of Ireland international, who earned his 10th cap during the international break with two assists in a Euro qualifying win over Gibraltar, has impressed for Barry Robson’s Reds since signing on a two-year deal as a free agent in the summer.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (L) and Hearts’ Calem Nieuwenhof in action. Image: SNS.

He would have likely started against Dundee under the Pittodrie lights on Saturday – had the 6pm kick-off in the Premiership not been postponed due to Storm Babet. 

Even if the clash with Dundee is rescheduled beyond the winter break, between now and January 2, Aberdeen will still cram in 17 matches in little more than 10 weeks.

Their fixtures will include Europa Conference League group games – with Group G leaders PAOK at Pittodrie on Thursday – and the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden, as well as a potential final.

McGrath, 27, accepts the demanding run of games will require rotation in Dons boss Barry Robson’s team.

However, he thinks the competition and quality among Aberdeen’s central midfielders – and his belief there are “no bad eggs” in the wider squad – leaves the Reds in a strong position for the relentless schedule to come.

“There’s a lot of quality in midfield. It goes without saying,” McGrath said.

“There’s (Graeme) Shinnie, there’s Leighton (Clarkson), there’s Baz (Connor Barron) and Dante (Polvara)’s been brilliant as well, so competition’s really strong in there.

“We’re all well aware we’re not going to be able to play every game and it’s just part of the demands of playing Thursday-Sunday.

“I think so far it’s been really enjoyable playing with the boys.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath and Graeme Shinnie at full-time following the 0-0 draw against St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I probably didn’t get to play with Shinza as much as I wanted to at Wigan, but I’m really enjoying playing with him now.

“The things he does – first of all he’s vocal in the midfield area, which is what you want. But he sets the tone, not just by talking, but by his actions. His running, his closing, his quality on the ball… He demands the standards in there.

“Obviously Clarky’s an absolute wizard on the ball. He can pretty much put a pass wherever he wants. Same with Baz.

“Me and Dante could be quite similar in what we bring – high energy and getting forward and helping the team as much as we can.

“So ye, I think we all have our own characteristics which complement each other, and, like I said, it’s going to be really to nail down your place in there, because there are four or five boys who can equally do a job for each other.

“I’m just happy to get the nod every week if I can

Irishman pleased to have brought goals to Aberdeen

Since his summer arrival on a free transfer after leaving Wigan Athletic, McGrath’s performances have included showing a scoring touch – as he netted in both the 4-0 Premiership win over Ross County and the 3-1 league victory against Rangers at Ibrox.

He has been pleased with this element of his performances, and said: “It’s nice to get a few goals on the board and I aim to get a few more in the coming weeks now.

“I’m happy to help the boys out and take a bit of pressure off the lads up top.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

‘We can’t take our eyes off the league’

Having taken their first point of European group campaign before the international break in drawing 1-1 with Finnish champion HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie, Thursday’s meeting with Greek outfit PAOK is now looming.

With four Conference League group games still to play – and the conclusion to the League Cup in the weeks ahead as well – McGrath insists currently eighth-placed Aberdeen must ensure they also stay in the fight for the top places in the Premiership.

He said: “We can’t take our eyes off the league.

“It’s great playing in Europe, but we don’t want to give ourselves a mountain to climb in terms of where we want to be at the end of the season.”

