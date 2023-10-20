‘Four or five boys who can do a job’ – Jamie McGrath talks up Aberdeen’s midfield depth ahead of relentless fixture run

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath knows he won’t be able to play every minute of every game during the Dons’ hectic pre-winter break schedule.

The Republic of Ireland international, who earned his 10th cap during the international break with two assists in a Euro qualifying win over Gibraltar, has impressed for Barry Robson’s Reds since signing on a two-year deal as a free agent in the summer.

He would have likely started against Dundee under the Pittodrie lights on Saturday – had the 6pm kick-off in the Premiership not been postponed due to Storm Babet.

Even if the clash with Dundee is rescheduled beyond the winter break, between now and January 2, Aberdeen will still cram in 17 matches in little more than 10 weeks.

Their fixtures will include Europa Conference League group games – with Group G leaders PAOK at Pittodrie on Thursday – and the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden, as well as a potential final.

McGrath, 27, accepts the demanding run of games will require rotation in Dons boss Barry Robson’s team.

However, he thinks the competition and quality among Aberdeen’s central midfielders – and his belief there are “no bad eggs” in the wider squad – leaves the Reds in a strong position for the relentless schedule to come.

“There’s a lot of quality in midfield. It goes without saying,” McGrath said.

“There’s (Graeme) Shinnie, there’s Leighton (Clarkson), there’s Baz (Connor Barron) and Dante (Polvara)’s been brilliant as well, so competition’s really strong in there.

“We’re all well aware we’re not going to be able to play every game and it’s just part of the demands of playing Thursday-Sunday.

“I think so far it’s been really enjoyable playing with the boys.

“I probably didn’t get to play with Shinza as much as I wanted to at Wigan, but I’m really enjoying playing with him now.

“The things he does – first of all he’s vocal in the midfield area, which is what you want. But he sets the tone, not just by talking, but by his actions. His running, his closing, his quality on the ball… He demands the standards in there.

“Obviously Clarky’s an absolute wizard on the ball. He can pretty much put a pass wherever he wants. Same with Baz.

“Me and Dante could be quite similar in what we bring – high energy and getting forward and helping the team as much as we can.

“So ye, I think we all have our own characteristics which complement each other, and, like I said, it’s going to be really to nail down your place in there, because there are four or five boys who can equally do a job for each other.

“I’m just happy to get the nod every week if I can

Irishman pleased to have brought goals to Aberdeen

Since his summer arrival on a free transfer after leaving Wigan Athletic, McGrath’s performances have included showing a scoring touch – as he netted in both the 4-0 Premiership win over Ross County and the 3-1 league victory against Rangers at Ibrox.

He has been pleased with this element of his performances, and said: “It’s nice to get a few goals on the board and I aim to get a few more in the coming weeks now.

“I’m happy to help the boys out and take a bit of pressure off the lads up top.”

‘We can’t take our eyes off the league’

Having taken their first point of European group campaign before the international break in drawing 1-1 with Finnish champion HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie, Thursday’s meeting with Greek outfit PAOK is now looming.

With four Conference League group games still to play – and the conclusion to the League Cup in the weeks ahead as well – McGrath insists currently eighth-placed Aberdeen must ensure they also stay in the fight for the top places in the Premiership.

He said: “We can’t take our eyes off the league.

“It’s great playing in Europe, but we don’t want to give ourselves a mountain to climb in terms of where we want to be at the end of the season.”