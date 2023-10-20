Aberdeen v Dundee OFF: Dons chief Alan Burrows backs safety call as other games scheduled for north-east also fall to Storm Babet

Several Saturday football matches scheduled for the north-east – including Aberdeen v Dundee – have been postponed due to Storm Babet.

With a red “danger to life” weather warning for Aberdeenshire and Tayside extended to midnight on Saturday, the SPFL and Police Scotland made the call to shelve a host of fixtures.

Strong gales and heavy rainfall have been battering the region since Thursday, making travel in, out and through affected areas difficult and treacherous.

The Dons were set to host Dundee in the Premiership at 6pm on Saturday, but the match will now be played on a yet-to-be-confirmed later date.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows backed the authorities’ postponement call, saying: “Given the current awful weather and the updated warnings now in place for Saturday, and the associated risk that would pose to the players, staff, and supporters of both clubs, postponing this match to a later date was the only sensible and logical step.

“It goes without saying that we would ask everyone to heed the current warnings and advice and stay safe until the worst of the weather has passed.”

Burrows revealed Pittodrie itself has suffered damage during the stormy conditions, with wind damage and flooding to the Richard Donald Stand and Main Stand.

On Thursday, Reds gaffer Barry Robson was forced to axe training as the Dons squad took shelter from the elements inside Cormack Park.

Games involving Cove, Peterhead and Elgin also shelved due to weather

The enforced changes to the fixture schedule for Saturday go beyond the top-flight game between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Also in the Granite City, Cove Rangers’ League One meeting with Montrose, which had been scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, has also been postponed.

It is a similar story for the north-east and north duo in League Two, with Peterhead’s trip to Stenhousemuir and Elgin City’s home clash with Forfar Athletic at Borough Briggs – also 3pm kick-offs – both off.

Postponed!

We can now confirm that the game tomorrow v Stenhousemuir has been postponed on advice from Police Scotland and the SPFL. As a red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, the safety of those travelling to the game must be paramount therefore this match will… pic.twitter.com/3mQsUtd99U — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) October 20, 2023

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, said: “We have been in close contact with Police Scotland and our clubs and it’s clear that we continue to face very severe weather, particularly in the North East, in the coming days.

“We never postpone any matches lightly, but our discussions with the emergency services left us in no doubt that this was the correct decision.”

An SPFL statement added: “The SPFL will continue to monitor the situation involving remaining fixtures across the country, and new dates for the postponed fixtures will be announced in due course.”

Further north, Ross County are still set to host St Mirren in the Premiership (3pm) at time of writing, despite Dingwall also being victim to the adverse weather and subject to an amber weather warning.

Caley Thistle’s trip to Morton for a 3pm kick-off in the Championship is also unaffected at this stage.

As yet there have also been no changes announced to Saturday’s full Breedon Highland League card, with nine fixtures scheduled – though this could well change.

However, all 15 North Region Junior FA games this weekend have already been called off.