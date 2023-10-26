Aberdeen boss Barry Robson asks ‘what’s VAR doing here?’ after Jack MacKenzie pen ignored in PAOK sickener

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson was left seething at VAR following the Dons gut-wrenching 3-2 Europa Conference League defeat to PAOK.

The painful Pittodrie loss leaves Aberdeen on a solitary point having played half of their six matches in Group G.

After holding firm in the opening period against the section leaders – who now have three wins from their three outings in the competition – the Reds found themselves 2-0 up 13 minutes into the second half and with the Granite City ground rocking via a quickfire double from Bojan Miovski and Dante Polvara.

However, PAOK turned the tide with goals from Kirin Despodov and their skipper Vieriniha – both coming with a touch of misfortune from a Dons perspective – levelling the clash.

At the death, a VAR check resulted in Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic being punished for a challenge, and Stefan Schwab netted a dramatic winner from the resultant spot-kick to send the PAOK players on the pitch, half their bench and the 1,500-strong visiting Greek fanbase into raptures.

But the main source of Reds boss Robson’s ire wasn’t the PAOK pen call in the final moments, but the decision, with Aberdeen leading 2-1, not to award Jack MacKenzie a spot-kick after he was floored at the other end.

It is understood Austrian VAR official Alan Kijas did not even check the foul missed by his compatriot, referee Sebastian Gishamer.

Robson said: “Surely VAR has got to check it, but who knows? I’m told they’re supposed check every incident that happens inside the box.

“If they didn’t look at it then that’s even worse and an even bigger worry. What’s VAR doing here?

“It doesn’t help me, the ref and the VAR people will go home tonight, but we’re the ones who are going without a point.

“We are all standing there claiming for a penalty.”

‘I’m so proud of them’

Robson refused to criticise his players for letting the lead slip against PAOK, and missing out on three points which would have given them hope of progressing to the knock-out rounds, pointing to what he saw as Dons bad luck in all three visiting goals.

He said: “Let’s make it about how good our players were tonight and I’m so proud of them.

“I know we have lost the game 3-2 and it hurts, but I am proud of them.

“It was a sore one to take, I’m really frustrated.

“It’s hard to be angry because I’m so proud of the players – they were outstanding.

“They gave me all I can ask of them against a team who have unbelievable quality.

“We lost a goal to a slip and a deflection, then a penalty for the last one.

“I thought tactically we got it spot on.”

Robson says he had to make triple-change

PAOK’s 73rd-minute first goal came soon after Robson made a triple-change at 2-0 to replace goalscorers Bojan Miovski and Dante Polvara, and Connor Barron, with Leighton Clarkson, Duk and Jonny Hayes.

Robson insisted the multiple subs were necessary in the moment, adding: “We had to make the subs, players were drained so we had to do it.

“Bojan was really struggling, Dante had cramp and Connor was really struggling – we had to make them.

“They scored right before one of our subs touched the ball. We wanted them on earlier, but they wouldn’t let them on.

“That was frustrating.”

He added: “The mistakes and the slip were difficult. The players don’t know that’s going to happen.

“The second goal was a deflection, but Jonny needs to do better.

“Big Rubezic got a bit emotional at the end when he needs to be calm.

“My boys were outstanding. I’m gutted for them and gutted for the fans.

“We deserved to get a draw or even win the game.

“PAOK are a top team with seven, eight, nine times our budget.”