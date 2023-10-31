Inter Milan reportedly monitoring former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inter Milan reportedly monitoring former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani

Last season's beaten Champions League finalists Inter Milan linked with ex-Dons player who moved to Italian Serie A Lecce this summer.

By Sean Wallace
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani in action for Lecce, as he closes down Antonio Sanabria of Torino. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani is reportedly being tracked by Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Reports in Italy claim last season’s beaten Champions League finalists are closely monitoring the 27-year-old ex-Don.

Ramadani left Aberdeen for Italian top flight side Lecce during the summer transfer window for a fee of £1.2 million plus add-ons.

It is understood the Dons inserted a 10% sell-on clause into Ramadani’s deal when transferring to Lecce.

Inter Milan’ sporting director Piero Ausilio is reportedly keeping close tabs on Ramadani and specifically watched the midfielder in a recent 1-1 away draw against Monza.

Reports in Italy also claim Ausilio travelled to Albania to watch Ramadani in a friendly with Bulgaria on October 17.

However Ramadani, capped 25 times, only featured as a late substitute in the 2-0 win.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani in action against Torino’s Antonio Sanabria. Image: Shutterstock

Ramadani had played all 90 minutes in a 3-0 Eur0 2024 group qualifying win against Czech Republic just five days earlier.

Ramadani was signed by the Dons in a £100,000 deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

Aberdeen made a major profit on the midfielder and due to the sell-on clause will cash in again if Inter Milan swoop for Ramadani.

The defensive midfielder was a major hit at Pittodrie and played a key role in the Dons third placed finish in the Premiership to qualify for Europe.

Ramadani was signed by Lecce as a replacement for Morten Hjulmand.

Danish international Hjulmand was sold to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in an €18m (£15.73m) deal with a further €3m (£2.62m) in add-ons.

Ylber Ramadani celebrates after scoring to make it 309 against Hibs on November, 4, 2022. Image: SNS

Lewis Ferguson also shining in Italy

Another former Aberdeen midfielder, Lewis Ferguson, is also making a major impact in the Italian top flight.

Scotland international Ferguson signed for Serie A Bologna in a £3m move in summer 2022.

The 24-year-old has scored twice this season, including a goal in a 1-1 draw at Italian giants Juventus.

Ferguson netted seven goals for Bologna last season.

He captained the Italian side in the 3-0 victory against Empoli earlier this month.

Italian giants AC Milan, Juventus and reigning Serie A champions Napoli are all reportedly monitoring Ferguson.

Conversation