Inter Milan reportedly monitoring former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani is reportedly being tracked by Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Reports in Italy claim last season’s beaten Champions League finalists are closely monitoring the 27-year-old ex-Don.

Ramadani left Aberdeen for Italian top flight side Lecce during the summer transfer window for a fee of £1.2 million plus add-ons.

It is understood the Dons inserted a 10% sell-on clause into Ramadani’s deal when transferring to Lecce.

Inter Milan’ sporting director Piero Ausilio is reportedly keeping close tabs on Ramadani and specifically watched the midfielder in a recent 1-1 away draw against Monza.

Reports in Italy also claim Ausilio travelled to Albania to watch Ramadani in a friendly with Bulgaria on October 17.

However Ramadani, capped 25 times, only featured as a late substitute in the 2-0 win.

Ramadani had played all 90 minutes in a 3-0 Eur0 2024 group qualifying win against Czech Republic just five days earlier.

Ramadani was signed by the Dons in a £100,000 deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

Aberdeen made a major profit on the midfielder and due to the sell-on clause will cash in again if Inter Milan swoop for Ramadani.

The defensive midfielder was a major hit at Pittodrie and played a key role in the Dons third placed finish in the Premiership to qualify for Europe.

Ramadani was signed by Lecce as a replacement for Morten Hjulmand.

Danish international Hjulmand was sold to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in an €18m (£15.73m) deal with a further €3m (£2.62m) in add-ons.

Lewis Ferguson also shining in Italy

Another former Aberdeen midfielder, Lewis Ferguson, is also making a major impact in the Italian top flight.

Scotland international Ferguson signed for Serie A Bologna in a £3m move in summer 2022.

The 24-year-old has scored twice this season, including a goal in a 1-1 draw at Italian giants Juventus.

Lewis Ferguson gives Bologna the lead against Frosinone! 🤩 What a moment for the young Scot! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/tU79kfZSgA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2023

Ferguson netted seven goals for Bologna last season.

He captained the Italian side in the 3-0 victory against Empoli earlier this month.

Italian giants AC Milan, Juventus and reigning Serie A champions Napoli are all reportedly monitoring Ferguson.