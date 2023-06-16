Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson unfazed by transfer links to AC Milan and Juventus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson unfazed by transfer links to AC Milan and Juventus

Aberdeen would land a windfall due to a sell-on clause if Bologna midfielder Ferguson was to move to either of the Italian giants.

By Sean Wallace
Lewis Ferguson training with Scotland ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier in Norway. Image: SNS.
Lewis Ferguson training with Scotland ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier in Norway. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson insists he is fully focused on Scotland duty despite being linked with Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus.

Ferguson has enjoyed a superb debut season in Italy since his £3 million transfer from Pittodrie to Serie A Bologna last summer.

The 23-year-old netted seven goals in the Italian top-flight and is on AC Milan and Juventus’ radars for a potential summer swoop.

Aberdeen inserted a 20% sell-on clause in the deal which took Ferguson from Pittodrie to Bologna, and the Dons will therefore be due a sizeable fee should the midfielder make move to Milan or Turin.

Ferguson insists he is not fazed by transfer speculation and is fully focused on Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying bid.

The Scots, who top their qualifying table, face Norway in Oslo on Saturday with Ferguson in contention to feature in the crunch qualifier.

Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson and Napoli’s Amir Rrahmani in action in a Serie A match. Image: Shutterstock.

On the links with AC Milan and Juventus, Ferguson said: “It’s nice to hear and see, whether it’s online or in the newspaper.

“But, genuinely, it doesn’t affect me in any way. I don’t think too much about it.

“I try to focus on what’s in front of me and while I’m here I’ll be fully focused on Scotland.

“Then when I go back over to Bologna it will be the same.

“Until something is actually for me, only then will it start to get into my mind a wee bit, but as of now, it doesn’t really affect me.”

Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring in a 2-2 draw with Italian champions Napoli in May. Image: Shutterstock.

Potential Aberdeen sell-on windfall

Bologna are reaping the rewards of scouring the Scottish market, having previously signed Aaron Hickey from Hearts for around £1.5m when he was 18 years old.

They sold Hickey to Brentford for £15m last summer.

Bologna look set to secure another huge profit when Ferguson eventually moves on, whether it is this summer or later.

Aberdeen would also land a major windfall due to their sell-on clause.

In March this year, Ferguson’s agent Bill McMurdo said £9m to £10m would be a “fair figure” for any club looking to land Ferguson.

Ferguson said: “Since I started playing professionally, there is always links here and there.

“It was the same when I was at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates after he makes it 1-0 against Rangers in the 2018 League Cup semi-final. Photo: SNS.

“I’m used to that sort of thing now and it doesn’t really faze me too much.

“It doesn’t come into my mind – I just try to focus on the here and now.”

‘You grow as a person as well’

Ferguson scored in each of the last three Serie A games to take his goal tally for the season to seven.

One of those goals was in a 2-2 draw with Italian champions Napoli.

Manchester United legend Denis Law is the only Scot to better that goal return in the Italian top-flight.

Aberdonian Law, a Ballon d’Or winner in 1964, scored 10 times for Torino in the early 1960s.

Ferguson said: “When I moved to Aberdeen as a young boy, I took myself out of my comfort zone.

“I got better as a result and then felt I needed to move on.

“The full season has been good, but the highlight was my goal against Sassuolo when I won goal of the month.

Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against AS Roma. Image: Shutterstock.

“The other highlight was beating Inter Milan (1-0) before they reached the Champions League final.

“The football over there is different, but you really do learn a lot and I’ve improved massively since I moved.

“Obviously, one of the big aims was to break into this (Scotland) team and the only way I can do that is by keep getting better.

“All three European finals had Italian teams this season.

“Although they lost, it shows you the standard of the league is really high.

“When you move country there is a new culture so you grow as a person as well.

“It’s been really positive. I have improved massively because of the way the manager over there wants us to play. It’s total football, but it’s really good.

“There is still more to come.”

Lewis Ferguson during a Scotland training session ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway. Image: SNS.

Challenge of battling for Scots start

Ferguson earned his sixth cap when introduced off the bench for John McGinn in the 83rd minute of the memorable 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier victory over Spain in March.

His only start so far was in a friendly against Austria.

Ferguson accepts he faces intense competitions for a midfield start against players like McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United) and Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

However, it is a challenge he is ready to rise to.

Grant Hanley, Ryan Jack and Lewis Ferguson during the national anthems before an international Friendly between Austria and Scotland at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion. Image: SNS.

Ferguson said: “It’s healthy, the manager will want that sort of competition.

“In midfield it’s a really, really high level.

“There are top players playing at the top level for Scotland and their clubs as well.

“It’s difficult to break in, but I know I need to improve and I need to keep getting better.

“I think I have improved over the last year and I just need to keep doing that, keep working away.

“Obviously you need to be patient when the guys in front of you have played at a really high level for Scotland.

“I will work as hard as I possibly can and try and catch the manager’s eye in training.”

