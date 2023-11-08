Cafe 52 appeals to Scottish Government to keep outdoor seating FOR GOOD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cafe 52 appeals to Scottish Government to keep outdoor seating FOR GOOD

Owner Steve Bothwell wants to keep his pavilion permanently - likening the structure to the recently approved Aberdeen Market development.

By Denny Andonova
Glazed hut with outdoor at Cafe 52.
The glazed hut outside Cafe 52 was erected without permission in 2020 - and later approved to remain in place until June 2026. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A restaurant boss has made a desperate plea to the Scottish Government to keep his outdoor seating area on Aberdeen’s Green for good.

Cafe 52 owner Steve Bothwell first put up the structure, dubbed the Shepherd’s Hut, in 2016.

However, it was given consent on a strictly temporary basis amid fears the pavilion would ruin the traditional appeal of the area.

Mr Bothwell has since had to apply for permission every three years in order to keep it.

And after a spat with council chiefs almost cost him the hut earlier this year, he has decided to try settle the case once and for all.

Holyrood higher-ups will now send an expert official to inspect the hut, and decide its fate.

The Cafe 52 outdoor seating area has been approved.
Cafe 52 has been operating at the Green for 28 years. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Is Cafe 52 outdoor seating area any different from Aberdeen Market?

Mr Bothwell has appealed to the Scottish Government to lift all current restrictions on his outdoor seating area and make it a permanent feature on The Green.

And he argues that it is no different from the recently approved replacement Aberdeen Market, which has been hailed as a new “destination for outdoor dining”. 

Demolition of the final piece of the old Aberdeen market, linked to the former BHS site, under way in June 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Demolition of the final pieces of the old Aberdeen market, linked to the former BHS site, under way in June 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

That area will now be used as an open space to host everything from farmers markets to screenings of sports tournaments such as Wimbledon or big football matches.

Earlier this year, the restaurant boss had to apply for a retrospective permission to keep the structure in place after his previous consent expired in November 2022.

While councillors agreed to let it stay at least until June 2026 – following hundreds of letters form hundreds of supporters – it came with a few conditions.

The hut can be open from 9am to 11pm, and any music must be turned off by 10pm.

Farmers Markets could be held at the new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Council decisions slammed as ‘unreasonable and inconsistent’

In his plea to government officers, Mr Bothwell’s architect claims these conditions are “unreasonable” – adding no one has ever complained about music or other noise so far.

He also slams the council’s decisions as “inconsistent”, stressing no such issues have been mentioned for the proposed market development just feet away from Cafe 52.

The structure on The Green has space for 30 diners. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Documents add: “It is evident from the case presented in the market redevelopment application that this is a vibrant area of the city centre where outdoor dining (without restricting hours or noise) is being actively promoted.

“The glazed pavilion and many of the [market] images show outdoor catering, eating and drinking, and an event space which the appeal proposal completely aligns with.”

Do you think the glazed pavilion should be allowed to stay permanently? Let us know in our comments section below.

‘Applying for various permissions and renewals is stifling’

Mr Bothwell argues that the timber structure outside Cafe 52 will fit in perfectly with the city centre masterplan, which is “wholly supportive of the outdoor cafe culture”.

And he adds that “bespoke businesses like his” should be allowed to operate in “as unrestrictive way as possible” given the hardships posed by the cost-of-living crisis.

Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52, back before the glazed pavilion was created.

However, Aberdeen City Council is pushing for the appeal to be refused – adamant they did the right thing when deciding the fate of the venue back in June.

Documents in support of the appeal add: “The number, and frequency, of times the appellant has had to apply for various permissions and renewals is stifling.

“The time has come, on the basis of there being no complaints about the condition of any of the structures, to allow permanent permission to be given.”

