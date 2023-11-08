Dante Polvara upbeat Aberdeen can overcome ‘toxic’ atmosphere at stadium dubbed ‘The Black Hell’ to shock PAOK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dante Polvara upbeat Aberdeen can overcome ‘toxic’ atmosphere at stadium dubbed ‘The Black Hell’ to shock PAOK

Aberdeen midfielder explains why he crossed himself after playing the through ball to Bojan Miovski to score the winner in the Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara and manager Barry Robson during the pre-match press conference for PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara and manager Barry Robson during the pre-match press conference for PAOK. Image: SNS

Midfielder Dante Polvara insists underdogs Aberdeen can overcome the “toxic” atmosphere at the stadium known as The Black Hell and shock PAOK.

The Dons face Greek Super League side PAOK at the notorious 28,000-capacity Toumba Stadium in Euro action on Thursday.

Such is the intimidating atmosphere PAOK’s stadium is renowned as The Black Hell.

Polvara insists he won’t be fazed by the infamous PAOK crowd as he he has already experienced toxic atmospheres in Scotland.

Aberdeen will be backed by an 800-strong travelling support for the Europa Conference League Group G clash.

The fixture was given an added edge when PAOK boss Răzvan Lucescu hit out at Dons full-back Nicky Devlin in the pre-match press conference in Thessaloniki.

Lucescu slated Devlin for throwing a kiss at him during celebrations after Aberdeen went 2-0 up against PAOK at Pittodrie.

Group leaders PAOK hit back with three late goals to win 3-2 and floor the Dons.

Polvara said: “The atmosphere is going to be quite toxic but in Scotland it can be that at times.

“This is what you want to be part of as a footballer.

“And you wouldn’t want it any other way.

“However you want to describe the atmosphere, the bottom line is it will be exciting and loud.

“That is what you play football for.”

The intimidating atmosphere at PAOK’s Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki – where Aberdeen will play on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Two passionate teams, two passionate clubs and support base’

PAOK boss Lucesco ramped up the tension by slating Dons defender Devlin on the eve of the group clash.

Devlin had also previously hit out at PAOK players for celebrating their dramatic late winner at Pittodrie in his face.

Polvara was quick to extinguish any notion of bad blood between the teams, insisting it was just high emotions from passionate players.

And he is confident those incidents will not affect the Dons’ preparations nor game play.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara training at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. Image: SNS

He said: “To be fair it is not something that was discussed much in the dressing room, even after the match.

“Even in the moment and reflecting on it now with hindsight I still see it as two passionate teams, two passionate clubs and support groups.

“When there is a lot on the line in Europe I wouldn’t expect it to be any different to boys being boys and having a go at each other and enjoying the moment.

“One minute you’re winning, the next you’re losing so a lot of emotions are involved.

“But I don’t think it is anything personal so I wouldn’t really expect us to approach the game any differently.

“I don’t think the boys are viewing it any differently.”

Aberdeen’s Or Dadia, Slobodan Rubezic, Jack Milne and Conor Barron during a training session at the Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS

Delivering a Euro group upset

PAOK have a 100% record in Group G having beaten Aberdeen, Eintracht Frankfurt and HJK Helsinki.

Polvara accepts the odds are stacked against the Dons out here in Greece.

However he retains confidence the Reds possess enough quality to upset those odds.

With only one point from nine Aberdeen’s slim hopes of progressing from the group are hanging precariously by a thread.

Polvara explained the Reds will fight to realise that qualification target until it is “mathematically impossible” not to progress.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie training at the Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS

He said: “We have been unlucky not to have more points on the board at this stage after the first three games.

“We have had a tough schedule domestically and managed to deliver some upsets this season.

“We have a lot of quality in the changing room and I hope that shows on Thursday.

“With this team we are quite tight together and as long as it is mathematically still possible (qualifying) we will keep going.

“We know we can upset teams.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin during a training session at the Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS

Polvara’s Euro scoring hot streak

Polvara has scored in two of Aberdeen’s three group stage games to date.

He netted a sensational goal in the 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany in the group opener.

The midfielder also netted in the 3-2 loss to PAOK.

He is determined to continue that Euro scoring streak in Greece.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS

The 23-year-old said: “I would like to score in every game if possible.

“Scoring my first goal at Pittodrie (against PAOK) was great.

“I will be doing my best to put one in the net on Thursday.

“It is good for our confidence knowing that we can score goals against this team.

“However we also know how dangerous they are.”

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Why Polvara crossed himself in semi

Polvara has also pitched in with assists this season and played the through ball for Bojan Miovski to score in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs.

After releasing the pass Polvara made the sign of the cross as he watched Miovski race in on goal.

He explained why.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Polvara said: “I honestly didn’t even realise until after the game and someone pointed it out to me!

“I’m not really a superstitious person but all through my youth career when someone was through on goal I did that.

“Obviously there were no cameras there to catch it in my youth games, but it was picked up this time.

“I thought it was quite funny.

“It’s just me giving good luck and sending strength to whoever it is in that moment.

“I’m glad it worked and Bojan was able to put the ball in the net!”

Conversation