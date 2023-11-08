Banks o’ Dee beat Huntly on penalties to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee beat Huntly on penalties to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

The Aberdeen outfit triumphed 4-3 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw at Christie Park.

By Callum Law
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage

Banks o’ Dee reached the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final with a dramatic 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory against Huntly at Christie Park.

The semi-final tie finished level after Ruari Fraser cancelled out Garry Wood’s opener for the Aberdeen side, who then prevailed on spot-kicks.

Dee won the Shield for the first time in 2022 and will have the chance to do so again against Aberdeen later this month.

Fast start

It took Dee only five minutes to break the deadlock. Ramsay Davidson teed up Michael Philipson on the right side of the box and his net-bound shot was diverted away by Fraser.

But Hamish MacLeod gathered the loose ball on the left side of the area and picked out Wood to fire into the top right corner from 10 yards.

Shortly after Black and Golds goalkeeper Fraser Hobday did well to turn Mark Gilmour’s 16-yard drive round the post, but in the 14th minute the hosts levelled.

Ryan Sewell’s free-kick from the right was missed by Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban and when the ball dropped Fraser’s shot was deflected into the net off Jevan Anderson.

Kane Winton of Banks o’ Dee, behind, battles with Huntly’s Ross Still

Seconds later the visitors were almost gifted the lead again when Kane Winton dispossessed Alex Thoirs and played in Lachie MacLeod, but Hobday made a good block.

Dee continued to look dangerous with a Hamish MacLeod having a shot from the edge of the box saved by Hobday, who also repelled a Wood header from Gilmour’s corner.

Anderson had the ball in the net in the 24th minute after a spell of pressure, but the offside flag was up.

Just after the half hour mark Huntly almost took the lead with Fraser crossing from the right and Thoirs’ knockdown help towards goal by Hunter, but Hobday flew to his left to save.

Tie in the balance

Chances were harder to come by at the start of the second half, but just shy of the hour mark Huntly’s Lewis Crosbie broke away, but his left-footed shot lacked the power to beat Hoban.

The tie was very much in the balance, but with quarter of an hour left Banks o’ Dee almost took the lead again.

Philipson’s ball in behind released sub Dayshonne Golding, who knocked the ball past Hobday, but with the net gaping Ross Still got back to clear.

Banks o’ Dee’s Kane Winton, left, tries to hold off Huntly’s Alex Thoirs

Soon after Golding teed up Lachie MacLeod to score, but again the offside flag was up to deny Dee.

As time ticked down Dee sub Chris Antoniazzi blazed over from 12 yards and at the other end sub Brodie Allen headed over from six yards from Isaac Evan’s corner, then another sub Callum Murray shot straight at Hoban.

In stoppage time Hoban made two superb saves to keep out an Angus Grant effort and Andy Hunter’s free-kick.

In the shoot-out Huntly appeared to be in command when they Hobday saved from Antoniazzi to give them a 3-1 lead, but Hoban kept out Michael Clark and Grant’s attempts which meant conversions from Philipson, Lachie MacLeod and Golding sent Dee through.

More from Highland League

Nairn County's Aaron Nicolson in action
Aaron Nicolson eyes cup final goal after opening Nairn County account
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
Huntly and Banks o' Dee look to secure shot at Aberdeenshire Shield glory
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
Scott Anderson delighted as Aberdeen secure spot in Aberdeenshire Shield final
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle 5-3 to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
Craig Ewen looking for change in Keith's fortunes after call-offs
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
Brechin City's SPFL ambition unchanged despite Andy Kirk's departure
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood seeks final say in Aberdeenshire Shield
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
George Robesten reflects on journey from rugby, to youth football in Shetland, to fringes…
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Clach v Rothes, Nairn County v Turriff United and…
Huntly's Lewis Crosbie, left, tries to get away from Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson. Pictures by Jasperimage
Deveronvale's Horace Ormsby transfer-listed