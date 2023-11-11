Aberdeen desperate to deliver a post-Euro night performance at Celtic – Graeme Shinnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen desperate to deliver a post-Euro night performance at Celtic – Graeme Shinnie

Barry Robson’s Dons - who battled to draw 2-2 at PAOK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday - have struggled in the domestic games which have come after midweek continental clashes this season.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium on Thursday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium on Thursday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Graeme Shinnie says Aberdeen are determined to make up for their post-European night struggles when they visit Celtic in the Premiership on Sunday.

The skipper admits trying to perform in Thursday night Europe League play-off matches then Europa Conference League group stage fixtures, as well as in their domestic games, has been a mental and physical grind for the Dons in the opening months of this term.

He thinks the toll taken on them has been reflected in disappointing showings like the league losses to Hibs (2-1) and Kilmarnock (2-0), and the goalless stalemate with St Johnstone – which all came on Sundays which have followed European fixtures.

Barry Robson’s side head to Premiership champions Celtic this weekend, having played out a thrilling 2-2 Conference League group draw with PAOK in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Thursday.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and club captain Graeme Shinnie during the Europa Conference League group stage match in Thessaloniki. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Shinnie hopes – this time – the Dons will be able to get their energy levels back up in time to deliver a strong display in Glasgow.

He said: “The big thing is the turnaround now – getting home, resting. We’ve got a big game down at Celtic (on Sunday), so we’ll be travelling again on Saturday, down to Glasgow.”

Shinnie wants “exactly the same” type of gritty performance Aberdeen put on at PAOK when they take on the Hoops.

Although the Dons’ draw at Toumba Stadium means, with two group matches remaining, they are now mathematically unable to progress to the Conference League’s knock-out phase, their battling showing in Greece satisfied supporters.

Shinnie added: “We’ve definitely struggled after European nights. They take a lot out of you mentally and physically as well, so it’s been a massive learning curve.

“I think where we are – the league’s really tight, and nobody’s really ran away… The top two have a little bit, but we’re right in the fight, we’re in a cup final as well, and we’ve been very competitive in Europe.

“So overall, where we are right now, we’re happy.

“But we want to put things right on Sunday in terms of getting a performance after a European night.”

Skipper ‘extremely proud’ on Dons’ draw at PAOK – but left with ‘what if?’ feeling after other Europa Conference League group games

On Thursday, Jamie McGrath’s stunning late free-kick secured a point against a PAOK side who had won their first three group matches, including a victory at the intimidating Toumba over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Denting PAOK’s 100% record was a small measure of revenge for the Dons after they led 2-0 against the Greeks at Pittodrie two weeks ago, only to suffer a sickening late collapse to lose 3-2.

Shinnie was left “extremely proud” by the Reds’ efforts at PAOK, but admits the close nature of their first three Euro group games – a 2-1 defeat in Frankfurt, 1-1 home draw with HJK Helsinki and the Granite City reverse to PAOK – have left Aberdeen wondering ‘what if?’ regarding reaching the knock-out stages.

With the Dons having been left with just two points to show for their efforts across four pool fixtures, the captain said:  “PAOK have got a great home record – they beat Frankfurt. They beat Olympiacos at the weekend 4-2.

“So they’re a very strong team at home and we’ve come over and went toe-to-toe with them.

“We’re extremely proud of our performance – being 1-0 up and them going 2-1 up – to have the character to come back and get the draw.”

PAOK’s Baba Rahman and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Shinnie added: “The game at home to PAOK was a bit of frustrating one. If we’d won that game the group would’ve been wide open.

“Losing the game, it almost went the opposite way.

“We knew we needed to win on Thursday to have any chance of going through, but it’s very tough going to a place like that, and their record at home has been good.

“Frankfurt couldn’t win there, and we went toe-to-toe with them (PAOK).

“We gave it absolutely everything and, like I said, we can be proud of what we’ve did.”

Shinnie: We’ll take our rest during international break after hectic few weeks

Sunday’s Premiership game at Celtic is the final game for Aberdeen before the latest international break.

Following a week where the Dons thumped Motherwell 4-2 at Fir Park in the league to move up the table, then dramatically beat Hibs 1-0 with 10 men at Hampden to set up a Viaplay Cup final with Rangers next month, before taking a steely point at PAOK, the break could be arriving just as Robson’s Reds are building up a real head of steam for the first time this season.

While acknowledging the momentum Aberdeen have built in the last few games, Shinnie thinks the international window will provide valuable respite during what is a pre-winter break fixture deluge for the Dons across all competitions.

Shinnie said: “It’s definitely been a stop-start season for us.

“We’ve had some great results – some great performances that maybe go a bit unnoticed, but we’ve felt momentum out of them.

“It’s been a great few results for us (over the past week) and we’ll take that momentum into Sunday and take our rest after that in the international break with the amount of travelling and games that we’ve had.

“One big push on Sunday and then we take a break.”

ANALYSIS: Will Duk retain his place in Aberdeen’s starting line-up following season’s-best showing as solo striker in enthralling draw with PAOK?

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (ball at feet) scores a sensational free-kick equaliser to make it 2-2 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath insists sensational free-kick against PAOK is the start of payback for boss…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson at PAOK's Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon on the positives from Aberdeen's Europa Conference League campaign, why cup final…
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
'I believe in Duk': Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he never lost faith in…
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should be encouraged by European campaign - now the focus is…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson's Dons can take positives from European campaign
Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players could have refused to play on if they'd known about alleged racist…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
'We gave PAOK a bloody nose' says defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson after dramatic…
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK in a Europa Conference League Group G clash. Image: SNS.
ANALYSIS: Will Duk retain his place in Aberdeen's starting line-up following season's-best showing as…
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen draw 2-2 with PAOK but hopes of group stage progression end in bittersweet…
2
Orkney-based Aberdeen fans David Ryrie and Cherie Grieve in Thessaloniki's Aristotle Square ahead of PAOK v Aberdeen. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Watch: Aberdeen-supporting Orkney couple detail FOUR-DAY odyssey by boat, car and plane for PAOK…

Conversation