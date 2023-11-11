Gallery: Incredible poppy displays appear across north and north-east for Remembrance Day

Communities across the north and north-east have been adorned with thousands of poppies as the country marks Remembrance Day.

Poignant poppy displays have been erected at memorials, community buildings and gardens across the Highlands and Grampian as the country falls silent to remember the fallen.

Thousands of handcrafted poppies have been collated to create stunning exhibits, in tribute to those who fought in conflict.

Macduff Parish Church has been showered by 13,000 knitted poppies as the congregation relishes in the return of their popular remembrance display.

Poppies have been handed in from all over the world, including Australia, America and Belgium to bring the display to life.

Hand-knitted and crocheted poppies have also been erected in Banchory Library to mark the annual day of commemoration.

Highlanders pay homage to military personnel and their families who gave so much

In the village of Avoch in the Highlands, the grounds surrounding the war memorial have been showered in hand-crafted poppies.

Siobhan Purcell created more than 300 poppies to bring the poignant display to life.

At Cameron Barracks in Inverness, a rooftop has been transformed into a 23-ft poppy artwork.

The artwork was created by ‘Banksy roofer’ Gary MacIntyre and his business partner Conor Farmer,

We have created a gallery to showcase some of this year’s best poppy displays across northern Scotland.