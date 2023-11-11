Gallery: Incredible poppy displays appear across north and north-east for Remembrance Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Incredible poppy displays appear across north and north-east for Remembrance Day

Poppy displays have been erected at monuments and community buildings across the region to mark Remembrance Day.

By Michelle Henderson
Red poppies and wooden crosses lay on the ground as part of remembrance day displays.
Thousands of handcrafted poppies have been erected across the north and north-east to create stunning poppy displays. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Communities across the north and north-east have been adorned with thousands of poppies as the country marks Remembrance Day.

Poignant poppy displays have been erected at memorials, community buildings and gardens across the Highlands and Grampian as the country falls silent to remember the fallen.

Thousands of handcrafted poppies have been collated to create stunning exhibits, in tribute to those who fought in conflict.

Macduff Parish Church has been showered by 13,000 knitted poppies as the congregation relishes in the return of their popular remembrance display.

Poppies have been handed in from all over the world, including Australia, America and Belgium to bring the display to life.

Hand-knitted and crocheted poppies have also been erected in Banchory Library to mark the annual day of commemoration.

Highlanders pay homage to military personnel and their families who gave so much

In the village of Avoch in the Highlands, the grounds surrounding the war memorial have been showered in hand-crafted poppies.

Siobhan Purcell created more than 300 poppies to bring the poignant display to life.

At Cameron Barracks in Inverness, a rooftop has been transformed into a 23-ft poppy artwork.

The artwork was created by ‘Banksy roofer’ Gary MacIntyre and his business partner Conor Farmer,

We have created a gallery to showcase some of this year’s best poppy displays across northern Scotland.

hand-crafted poppies have been erected on the grounds surrounding Avoch war memorial.
More than 300 poppies were created to make up this year’s Avoch Remembrance Day display. Image: The Hairy Piper
The grounds surrounding Avoch's war memorial have been covered in red poppies.
The grounds surrounding Avoch’s war memorial have been covered in red poppies. Image: The Hairy Piper.
Macduff Parish Church has been showered by 13,000 knitted poppies as part of their annual remembrance display.
Macduff Parish Church has been showered with 13,000 knitted poppies as part of its annual remembrance display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The grounds of Macduff Parish Church have been transformed for their annual remembrance day display.
The grounds of Macduff Parish Church have been transformed for their annual remembrance day display. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Lest We Forget remembrance flag features as part of the Macduff Poppy display.
Poppy displays have been brought to life as communities come together for Remembrance Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
A poppy motif has been built in to the slated roof of a facilities building at Cameron Barracks.
A poppy motif has been built into the slated roof of a facilities building at Cameron Barracks. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

More from Highlands & Islands

Fergus Stokes of Ardgour Ales. Image: Iain Ferguson
Meet the former minister and alcohol counsellor who launched a brewery in Ardgour
Duncan MacLeod is an assistant professor of Music Composition at the University of Nottingham. Photo provided by: Duncan MacLeod
'In some respects, it created itself': The story of the Uist-based soundscape nominated for…
A welcoming immigration system would benefit Scotland's economy, public services and local communities. Image: Rob Atherton/Shutterstock
Emma Roddick: North of Scotland needs migration policies tailored to tackling depopulation
Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at the Shrek-themed Airbnb at Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan. Image: Airbnb.
Jacqueline Wake Young: A chat with an islander is a reminder to notice the…
Jonny Ingledew, one half of the couple who run North Uist Distillery
Which north distillers were cream of the crop at Scottish Gin Awards?
The MV Hebridean Isles in dry dock in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
CalMac increases ferry maintenance schedule following delays last year
It would be the company's first venture in Strathspey
McDonald's is coming to Aviemore - and not everyone is loving it
Stuart Differ, 51, from Auchinloch, was believed to have travelled to Fort William. Supplied by Police Scotland
Missing Auchinloch man with links to Fort William and Moray found safe and well
Eden Court saw losses of nearly £900,000 in the 2022-23 financial year.
Eden Court CEO says huge losses won't close the curtains on Inverness arts venue
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage. Image: Highland Council.
Design images show the new 'Hamish House' on site of Jimmy Savile's Glencoe home

Conversation