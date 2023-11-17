Midfielder Connor Barron confident Aberdeen will ‘kick-on’ to deliver successful season despite 6-0 loss to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midfielder Connor Barron confident Aberdeen will ‘kick-on’ to deliver successful season despite 6-0 loss to Celtic

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is currently on international duty with the Scotland U21 squad for UEFA Euro 2025 qualifiers against Belgium and Hungary.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action. Image; Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Midfielder Connor Barron is confident Aberdeen will “kick on” to deliver success this season despite the shock of a 6-0 hammering by Celtic.

The humiliating defeat to the Premiership leaders at Parkhead left Aberdeen languishing a lowly ninth in the league table.

Aberdeen are just two points ahead of bottom club Livingston.

Barron admits the manner of the defeat at Celtic brought the Dons crashing back down to earth after a strong performance in Greece against PAOK.

Aberdeen drew 2-2 with Group G leaders PAOK in the Europa Conference League less than 72 hours before facing Celtic.

Despite that draw the Reds’ hopes of qualifying from the group stages were extinguished in Thessaloniki.

Barron has backed the Dons to bounce back from their Parkhead howler and the disappointment of losing out on qualification from the group stages.

The 21-year-old is adamant a Dons squad rebuilt in the summer will “get to where we want to be” this season – although he says it may take time.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Barron said: “It (Celtic loss) was tough to take because we were on a bit of a bounce after the PAOK game and you think you are going to go again.

“But then you get brought down.

“That’s the highs and lows of football and it’s about how you pick yourself up again.

“We know we will get to where we want to be  come the end of the season, but it’s just going to take time.

“I really believe we will kick on.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron and PAOK’s Taison battle for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Barron’s pride in Euro performances

Barron is currently on international duty with the Scotland U21 squad for UEFA Euro 2025 qualifiers against Belgium and Hungary.

It is further continental action for the midfielder after starring in the Europa Conference League group stages with the Dons.

Aberdeen cannot qualify from Group G as they have two points from four fixtures.

Group G leaders PAOK sit on 10 points with German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt on nine points.

With only two games remaining those teams cannot be caught.

Aberdeen went toe-to-to with Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League champions, in Germany in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Barron reckons the sense of frustration at missing out on progression from the groups is an indication of the Dons’ level of performance on that stage.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal against PAOK in the 3-2 loss at Pittodrie with team mate Nicky Devlin (centre) and Connor Barron (right). Image: PA

He said: “The way we have played in Europe this season shows we have to take confidence in our performances.

“It’s something we should be proud of coming up against the teams we have played and producing good displays.

“Yes we are disappointed not to have qualified, but that says it all.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (L) and PAOK’s Stefan Schwab in action. Image: SNS.

Bid to bounce back against Rangers

Barron is out of contract at the end of the season and will be free to talk to any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Aberdeen recently opened fresh contract talks with Barron.

The Dons initially held discussions with the Pittodrie youth academy graduate and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered then but there was no resolution.

Connor Barron with the Scotland U21 international squad. Image:: SNS

Aberdeen are competing in the group stages of European football for the first time since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

Scotland U21 international Barron insists he and the Dons now have a taste for continental group stage action.

The midfielder insists the Reds are determined to secure a return to the Euro groups next season.

However Aberdeen’s Premiership form will have to improve for that to become reality.

Barron says the fightback from the Celtic hammering begins in the next game at home to Rangers on Sunday, November 26.

Aberdeen also have a Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday, December 17 looming.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (ball at feet) scores a sensational free-kick equaliser to make it 2-2 against PAOK. Image: SNS.

Barron said: “We were away in Greece and came back and then we were straight on the bus to Celtic and lost.

“Now we will go back and focus on the Rangers game.

“The European stage is where you want to be playing.

“It has been brilliant for me to be able to say I have been at that level.

“But I want to come back and do it again.

“It’s now about us getting back to where we want to be by making sure we are back in Europe.

“We have got a big few weeks coming up at Aberdeen and we have the League Cup Final too.”

 

 

