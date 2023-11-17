11 Christmas markets to visit – from Aberdeen Christmas Village to Oban Winter Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 Christmas markets to visit – from Aberdeen Christmas Village to Oban Winter Festival

The countdown to Christmas is on.

By Jenna Scott
Which Christmas market are you visiting? Image: DC Thomson.
Which Christmas market are you visiting? Image: DC Thomson.

‘Tis the season to start your Christmas shopping.

Why not get a head start and find the perfect gift for that special someone at your local Christmas market?

Christmas Market, Bettridge Centre

When: 10am – 2pm, Sunday, November 26.

The centre in Newtonhill, Aberdeenshire, will transform into a Winter Wonderland with more than 20 stalls for attendees to browse and explore.

There will be plenty to purchase from handmade goods to food and drinks, so it would be a great place to get a head start on your Christmas shopping if you haven’t already.

The event begins at 10am and finishes at 2pm, giving you lots of time to get into the seasonal spirit.

The Bettridge Centre is turning in a winter wonderland. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The BIG Switch-On, Inverurie Town Hall

When: 2pm – 6pm, Sunday, November 26.

Nothing beats a classic Christmas lights switch-on event.

Head along to the Inverurie Town Hall for an afternoon of fun with the family. Visitors will be treated to the St Andrews Parade with pipe bands and local community groups taking a part and showcasing their talent; live entertainment; a funfair; traditional market stalls; food vendors; and will finish off the evening with a fantastic fireworks display above the Town Hall.

The free event runs from 2pm until 6pm.

Come see the Christmas Lights switch-on. Image: Shutterstock.

Eden Court Christmas Fair, Eden Court

When: Friday, November 17 – Sunday, November 19.

The Eden Court complex in Inverness hosts two popular Christmas markets in the heart of Inverness – known as Eden 1 and Eden 2.

Visitors from near and far are in for a festive treat at the weekend (NOV 17 – NOV 19). A selections of goods will be on display over the course of the three days.

Stalls will feature antler inspired gifts; various art styles such as textiles, illustrations and prints; woodworks; metal works; cushions and throws; ceramics and more.

Eden Court is the place to be. Image: Shutterstock.

Elgin Christmas Market, Moray Sports Centre

When: 10am – 3pm, Saturday, December 16.

The Elgin Christmas Market will feature more than 100 local artists, makers and bakers with plenty potential Christmas gifts

No Christmas trip would be complete without a visit from the man himself! Families are encouraged to snap a photo with Santa when he makes a quick stop in Elgin from the North Pole.

The halls will soon be decked. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Logie Steading’s Festive Mini Markets, Forres

When: 10am – 4pm, Saturday, November 25.

More than 30 exhibitors will attend a range of Christmas Mini Markets for visitors to shop locally and support independent businesses.

The Christmas Market welcomes several food producers, vendors and crafters from across the Moray and the north-east.

Aberdeen Christmas Village, Marischal Square

When: Thursday, November 16 – Sunday, December 31.

Aberdeen’s beloved Christmas Village has returned with its cosy Christmas market, outdoor ice rink and festive fairground – the countdown is officially on!

This year marks the introduction of a new Ice Fun House while the Helter Skelter and Candy Can Bungee Trampolines are back to draw in the crowds. For event information go to aberdeeninspired.com

The popular village returns. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Oban Winter Festival

When: Friday, November 17 – Sunday, November 26.

Visit the award-winning Oban Winter Festival to take part in a series of fantastic festive events. There will be a range of market stalls with goods from local makers and artisans.

The list of activities and events at the festival is alternated daily and range from popular classics such as the Reindeer Parade and extravagant Christmas light switch-on to a traditional ceilidh.

For more information go to obanwinterfestival.com

Reindeer on parade. Image: Shutterstock.

Elgin Christmas Light Switch On, High Street

When: 10am – 5pm, Saturday, November 25.

The Elgin Christmas event is set to be filled with festive entertainment through the entire day.

Families can pop along into city centre to get into the Christmas spirit and explore the market before they are dazzled by the Christmas lights as the evening comes to a close.

The lights will be turned on at around 4.20pm.

Step into Christmas. Image: Shutterstock.

Christmas Market, The Old Brewery

When: 10.30am – 4.30pm, Friday, December 1 – Sunday, December 3.

Cromarty’s Old Brewery is hosting its very own Christmas market across the first weekend in December.

Visitors are welcome to attend Friday’s preview event where they can enjoy a glass of mulled wine and some mince pies before festivities commence the following day.

The Haven, Stonehaven

When: 10am – 2pm, Saturday, December 2.

Local businesses will have their crafts and goods on display at this Christmas market. Hand crafted items are available for purchase as are wellbeing books donated on behalf of a Holistic Therapists Magazine.

The event also features a raffle which visitors can enter for a chance to win a hamper.

Entry is free.

Christmas is all around in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Peterhead Fire Station

When: 12pm – 4pm, Sunday, December 3.

Youngsters and their families are invited to browse a range of stalls and take part in an afternoon of fun at this Christmas fair.

The fire station will play host to a bouncy castle, assault course, bottle stall, hook a duck, and a kids fire house for curious minds to explore.

A visit to Santa will complete an exciting day with the chance for youngsters to have a go on the Christmas train too.

Say hello to Santa. Image: Shutterstock.

