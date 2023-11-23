Defiant boss Barry Robson shoots down claims Aberdeen raise game for Rangers

Barry Robson has shot down claims Aberdeen raise their game when facing Rangers.

The Dons face Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday and are gunning for back-to-back wins against the Ibrox outfit.

Aberdeen have won two of their last three matches against Rangers.

In contrast the Dons’ 6-0 humiliating loss at Celtic before the international break extended a winless run against the Parkhead club to 23 games.

Pundit and former Rangers striker Kris Boyd recently claimed Robson would have no problem picking his side up after the Celtic loss because their next game is Rangers.

Robson refused to be drawn on Boyd’s comments but emphasised he and the Dons go into EVERY game looking to win – regardless of the opposition.

He said: “If you know me you know I want to win every game.

“That’s what my teams are all about.

“That’s it.

“We try and win every game we can.”

Robson demands Dons’ ‘A game’

Aberdeen secured an emphatic 3-1 win at Ibrox when the clubs last met earlier this season.

Robson warned that victory will count for nothing on Sunday and challenged the Dons to bring their ‘A game’ against Rangers.

Following the Dons’ win at Ibrox in September the Rangers board quickly moved to sack Michael Beale as manager 24 hours later.

Belgian Philippe Clement was appointed as his replacement and is undefeated in his first eight games in charge.

Under Clement the Ibrox club are on a five-game winning streak.

Robson said: “It (3-1 win) guarantees you nothing.

“You need to perform, bring your ‘A game’ and everybody has to be at their best.

“They need to play above 90% and if they do that then we give ourselves an opportunity.”

Rangers more direct under Clement

Pittodrie is set to be packed for the clash as the Dons, currently ninth in the Premiership, aim to kick-start their league campaign.

Robson reckons the backing of the Red Army will be key.

He said: “The fans are huge for us and help us when they are at home.

“It is a massive game against Rangers.

“Clement has come in and gone a bit more direct as a team.

“They want to play forward, we’ve seen that in the way they play.

“They seem to want to come after you a lot more.

“As Rangers teams are they will be very difficult to play against and I am sure Sunday won’t be any different.”

Outcome will have no influence on Viaplay Cup final

The clash with Rangers is effectively a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Viaplay Cup final next month.

Aberdeen will face Gers at Hampden on Sunday, December 17.

Robson insists the outcome of Sunday’s league showdown will have no influence on the final.

He said: “The cup final is a good bit away.

“We have huge games in between then to try and perform in.

“We need to navigate them.

“It is the old cliche of one game at a time.

“I know it’s old and boring but the boys have done really well at that apart from the last game (against Celtic).

“We had navigated it quite well up to then.”

No injuries from international duty

Robson had to work with a reduced squad in preparation for the Rangers clash because so many players were away on international duty.

Striker Bojan Miovski started for North Macedonia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy (5-2 loss) and England (1-1).

He won the penalty that was converted to put North Macedonia ahead against England.

Midfielder Jamie McGrath came off the bench for Republic of Ireland in a 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifier loss to Netherlands in Amsterdam.

McGrath also played the full 90 minutes as the Irish drew 1-1 with New Zealand in Dublin.

Centre-back Richard Jensen played for Finland in the 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat of San Marino.

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic scored his first international goal for Montenegro in a 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifier loss to Hungary.

Rubezic also played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat of Lithuania.

Midfielder Connor Barron captained Scotland U21’s in Uefa U21 Euro 2025 qualifiers against Belgium (2-0 win) and Hungary (0-0).

Ryan Duncan was also away with the Scotland U21 squad.

Striker Duk came off the bench for Cape Verde in 0-0 draw with Angola in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Robson admits there is that constant concern that players can pick up injuries whilst on international duty.

So much so he monitors their games on football apps for constant updates.

All the players on international duty have been given a clean bill of health.

He said: “My biggest frustration and that of Steve (Agnew, assistant manager) is that because of the number of games we play when we get that two weeks we could put so much in.

“However as soon as we go on international break they all disappear.

“You want to do things but then it becomes a waiting game because you have boys away.

“You are also hoping all the boys away don’t get any injuries and I am constantly checking their games on the football apps.”

Duk and Miovski set for later return

All the international players have returned to Pittodrie to prepare for the Rangers clash – apart from strikers Miovski and Duk.

They are both set to return to the Granite City on Friday.

Robson said: “Duk gets back on Friday along with Bojan.

“We gave Bojan extra time to go and see a family member.

“Duk will be back in after planes, trains and automobiles.

“We will get him right into training.”