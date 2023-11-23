Defiant boss Barry Robson shoots down claims Aberdeen raise game for Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defiant boss Barry Robson shoots down claims Aberdeen raise game for Rangers

Dons manager insists he wants to win every game regardless of opposition and that philosophy runs throughout his team.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen celebrate beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates at full-time after beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox, where he scored. Image: SNS.

Barry Robson has shot down claims Aberdeen raise their game when facing Rangers.

The Dons face Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday and are gunning for back-to-back wins against the Ibrox outfit.

Aberdeen have won two of their last three matches against Rangers.

In contrast the Dons’ 6-0 humiliating loss at Celtic before the international break extended a winless run against the Parkhead club to 23 games.

Pundit and former Rangers striker Kris Boyd recently claimed Robson would have no problem picking his side up after the Celtic loss because their next game is Rangers.

Robson refused to be drawn on Boyd’s comments but emphasised he and the Dons go into EVERY game looking to win – regardless of the opposition.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after reaching the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.

He said: “If you know me you know I want to win every game.

“That’s what my teams are all about.

“That’s it.

“We try and win every game we can.”

Robson demands Dons’ ‘A game’

Aberdeen secured an emphatic 3-1 win at Ibrox when the clubs last met earlier this season.

Robson warned that victory will count for nothing on Sunday and challenged the Dons to bring their ‘A game’ against Rangers.

Following the Dons’ win at Ibrox in September the Rangers board quickly moved to sack Michael Beale as manager 24 hours later.

Belgian Philippe Clement was appointed as his replacement and is undefeated in his first eight games in charge.

Under Clement the Ibrox club are on a five-game winning streak.

Aberdeen celebrate beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates at full-time after beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox, where he scored. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “It (3-1 win) guarantees you nothing.

“You need to perform, bring your ‘A game’ and everybody has to be at their best.

“They need to play above 90% and if they do that then we give ourselves an opportunity.”

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen celebrates at Ibrox after beating Rangers 3-1. Image: SNS

Rangers more direct under Clement

Pittodrie is set to be packed for the clash as the Dons, currently ninth in the Premiership, aim to kick-start their league campaign.

Robson reckons the backing of the Red Army will be key.

Defender Stefan Gartenmann scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

He said: “The fans are huge for us and help us when they are at home.

“It is a massive game against Rangers.

“Clement has come in and gone a bit more direct as a team.

“They want to play forward, we’ve seen that in the way they play.

“They seem to want to come after you a lot more.

“As Rangers teams are they will be very difficult to play against and I am sure Sunday won’t be any different.”

Outcome will have no influence on Viaplay Cup final

The clash with Rangers is effectively a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Viaplay Cup final next month.

Aberdeen will face Gers at Hampden on Sunday, December 17.

Robson insists the outcome of Sunday’s league showdown will have no influence on the final.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Image: PA.

He said: “The cup final is a good bit away.

“We have huge games in between then to try and perform in.

“We need to navigate them.

“It is the old cliche of one game at a time.

“I know it’s old and boring but the boys have done really well at that apart from the last game (against Celtic).

“We had navigated it quite well up to then.”

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen challenges Rangers Cyriel Dessers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

No injuries from international duty

Robson had to work with a reduced squad in preparation for the Rangers clash because so many players were away on international duty.

Striker Bojan Miovski started for North Macedonia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy (5-2 loss) and England (1-1).

He won the penalty that was converted to put North Macedonia ahead against England.

Midfielder Jamie McGrath came off the bench for Republic of Ireland in a 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifier loss to Netherlands in Amsterdam.

McGrath also played the full 90 minutes as the Irish drew 1-1 with New Zealand in Dublin.

Centre-back Richard Jensen played for Finland in the 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat of San Marino.

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic scored his first international goal for Montenegro in a 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifier loss to Hungary.

Rubezic also played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat of Lithuania.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic in action. Image: SNS

Midfielder Connor Barron captained Scotland U21’s in Uefa U21 Euro 2025 qualifiers against Belgium (2-0 win) and Hungary (0-0).

Ryan Duncan was also away with the Scotland U21 squad.

Striker Duk came off the bench for Cape Verde in 0-0 draw with Angola in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Robson admits there is that constant concern that players can pick up injuries whilst on international duty.

So much so he monitors their games on football apps for constant updates.

All the players on international duty have been given a clean bill of health.

He said: “My biggest frustration and that of Steve (Agnew, assistant manager) is that because of the number of games we play when we get that two weeks we could put so much in.

“However as soon as we go on international break they all disappear.

“You want to do things but then it becomes a waiting game because you have boys away.

“You are also hoping all the boys away don’t get any injuries and I am constantly checking their games on the football apps.”

Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Duk and Miovski set for later return

All the international players have returned to Pittodrie to prepare for the Rangers clash – apart from strikers Miovski and Duk.

They are both set to return to the Granite City on Friday.

Aberdeen’s Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Robson said: “Duk gets back on Friday along with Bojan.

“We gave Bojan extra time to go and see a family member.

“Duk will be back in after planes, trains and automobiles.

“We will get him right into training.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's James Maddison celebrates scoring against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Tottenham midfielder James Maddison says Aberdeen winner against Rangers remains his favourite goal
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster encouraged by club's pledge on future investment and plan…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown hails 'real talent' Connor Barron
Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates Dante Polvara's goal to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Captain Graeme Shinnie determined to lead Aberdeen to back-to-back Euro group stage qualification
Former Aberdeen players Lee Miller, Derek Young, Josh Walker and Jamie Smith (from the US) at the Chester Hotel for The Press and Journal and Evening Express subscribers' event on Tuesday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
VIDEO REPLAY AND PICS: Were you at our Aberdeen FC event with Dons' 2007-08…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Opinion: Is Aberdeen's greatest signing coup landing Bojan Miovski and Inter Milan target Ylber…
Aberdeen assistant manager Archie Knox (right) and manager Alex Ferguson hold up the European Cup Winners' Cup after beating Real Madrid in the final in 1983. Image: SNS.
Super Cup 1983: Archie Knox says complacency was the enemy at Aberdeen for Sir…
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass at full time against Motherwell - he was sacked the next day. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Scott Brown insists Stephen Glass deserved more time to turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Aberdeen celebrate beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen need to make sure they test Rangers' bottle despite resurgence under…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes look dejected after they concede a second goal against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Dougie Bell insists there should be no panic over Aberdeen's bid to finish third…

Conversation