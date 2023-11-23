Derek Adams weighing up how quickly to implement change on Ross County squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams weighing up how quickly to implement change on Ross County squad

Adams will begin his third spell in charge of the Staggies with Saturday's home match against Kilmarnock.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams is taking time to weigh up how quickly he implements change on Ross County’s squad.

Former Morecambe boss Adams was unveiled as Malky Mackay’s successor earlier this week, returning to Victoria Park for a third stint as manager.

After meeting his newly-inherited squad for the first time on Tuesday, Adams has overseen preparations for Saturday’s Premiership match at home to Kilmarnock.

Adams is keen to get his own style of play across to his players, but he is wary of forcing drastic changes on the group too quickly.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

He said: “The difficulty is that I’ve got to assess the squad. They have been playing in a certain system at this moment in time, and I’ve got to decide if I change that right away.

“Can I change that right away? Are the players capable of changing right away? That’s what I’ve got to decide before the weekend.

“Certain things will change right away, because that’s me.

“The working week is already going to change, and timings of how and when we train – it’s all different. This is the nature of a new manager coming in.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“I’ve got to assess the squad, because certain players have to play in a specific way for me to go and be aggressive, and do the things I want right away.

“I’ve got to marry it up, and make a decision on that. The players have got to be comfortable in it as well.”

Strong initial first impressions of Staggies squad

Adams is looking to make an instant impact on a County side which is without a victory in its last nine outings.

A 1-0 defeat away to St Johnstone last time out, which saw the Staggies drop to 11th in the Premiership table, proved to be Mackay’s final match in charge.

Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Although he is still in the early stages of assessing his players, Adams insists he is encouraged by the response of the players so far.

He added: “I’ve seen players at close hand that are very good at handling the ball, and that’s something you get at this level.

“They have been very energetic, willing to listen and willing to run and do things properly.

“That’s what you expect, but you do go to certain clubs and find sometimes that certain players don’t have that ethos.

“I haven’t seen any issues here. I’ve watched a group of players that are on it every day.”

Straight to business for third time County boss

Given his previous association with the club as both player and manager, Adams says he has been able to apply his full focus to working with the squad since the moment he arrived from Morecambe.

Adams added: “I am settling in well. Obviously I know quite a lot of people around the football club.

Derek Adams during a Ross County training session. Image: SNS

“Getting to know the players is one aspect of it, but I’ve known them from the past as well.

“I have seen them play in England, but also in Scotland as well. I’m really quickly getting up to speed.

“It does make it easier for me, because I know the football club. I know the surroundings and the training facility, and personnel as well.

“That makes it easier for me. Getting to know the players, I’ve got to understand their strengths and weaknesses quite quickly. That’s what I have been doing over the last three days.”

Derek Adams created environment for Morecambe to thrive, says Dale Pryde-MacDonald

Conversation