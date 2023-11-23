Derek Adams weighing up how quickly to implement change on Ross County squad

Derek Adams is taking time to weigh up how quickly he implements change on Ross County’s squad.

Former Morecambe boss Adams was unveiled as Malky Mackay’s successor earlier this week, returning to Victoria Park for a third stint as manager.

After meeting his newly-inherited squad for the first time on Tuesday, Adams has overseen preparations for Saturday’s Premiership match at home to Kilmarnock.

Adams is keen to get his own style of play across to his players, but he is wary of forcing drastic changes on the group too quickly.

He said: “The difficulty is that I’ve got to assess the squad. They have been playing in a certain system at this moment in time, and I’ve got to decide if I change that right away.

“Can I change that right away? Are the players capable of changing right away? That’s what I’ve got to decide before the weekend.

“Certain things will change right away, because that’s me.

“The working week is already going to change, and timings of how and when we train – it’s all different. This is the nature of a new manager coming in.

“I’ve got to assess the squad, because certain players have to play in a specific way for me to go and be aggressive, and do the things I want right away.

“I’ve got to marry it up, and make a decision on that. The players have got to be comfortable in it as well.”

Strong initial first impressions of Staggies squad

Adams is looking to make an instant impact on a County side which is without a victory in its last nine outings.

A 1-0 defeat away to St Johnstone last time out, which saw the Staggies drop to 11th in the Premiership table, proved to be Mackay’s final match in charge.

Although he is still in the early stages of assessing his players, Adams insists he is encouraged by the response of the players so far.

He added: “I’ve seen players at close hand that are very good at handling the ball, and that’s something you get at this level.

“They have been very energetic, willing to listen and willing to run and do things properly.

“That’s what you expect, but you do go to certain clubs and find sometimes that certain players don’t have that ethos.

“I haven’t seen any issues here. I’ve watched a group of players that are on it every day.”

Straight to business for third time County boss

Given his previous association with the club as both player and manager, Adams says he has been able to apply his full focus to working with the squad since the moment he arrived from Morecambe.

Adams added: “I am settling in well. Obviously I know quite a lot of people around the football club.

“Getting to know the players is one aspect of it, but I’ve known them from the past as well.

“I have seen them play in England, but also in Scotland as well. I’m really quickly getting up to speed.

“It does make it easier for me, because I know the football club. I know the surroundings and the training facility, and personnel as well.

“That makes it easier for me. Getting to know the players, I’ve got to understand their strengths and weaknesses quite quickly. That’s what I have been doing over the last three days.”