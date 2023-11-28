Duncan Shearer: I’ll be amazed if Bojan Miovski does not become Aberdeen’s record transfer sale

Aberdeen fans should enjoy Bojan Miovski while they can following yet another top-tier finish from the Dons’ number nine.

The North Macedonia international took his tally for the season to 11 with a super goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Dons fans have known since he arrived in the summer of 2022 Miovski is a class act.

But we all know what happens when a striker is banging in the goals – other clubs sit up and take notice.

He is under contract for another couple of seasons after this one, which ensures Aberdeen will have to be well compensated when – not if – a club comes calling for his services.

The best compliment I can pay Miovski is to say I’ll be amazed if he does not become Aberdeen’s record sale.

He scored 18 goals in his first season at Pittodrie and is well on his way to beating that tally in this campaign.

Sunday epitomised what Miovski brings to the Dons’ forward line.

Ester Sokler was given his first start for the club and you could see how rusty he was as he rushed his shot when one-on-one with Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Contrast Sokler’s attempt with Miovski’s goal – Miovski was in an identical position to his striking partner, but his finish was outstanding.

Like Sokler, Miovski took his shot early, but he had the composure to bend the ball past Butland into the bottom corner.

That’s what confidence and playing regularly does for you.

Rangers penalty call was correct

It was a shame Miovski’s excellent finish was not enough to give the Dons all three points.

Rangers needed an injury-time penalty from James Tavernier to find a way past the outstanding Kelle Roos, but only the most hardcore Red would begrudge the Ibrox side a share of the spoils.

There has been much debate about the penalty, but if an opponent pulled my shirt as Stefan Gartenmann did to Connor Goldson then I’m entitled to go down.

As soon as VAR got involved, the outcome was inevitable.

There’s a clear block on the Dons defender who panicked and grabbed a hold of Goldson. You just don’t get away with that these days, so why players persist in taking the chance is beyond me..

I understand why Dons boss Barry Robson was frustrated, but he will also have been annoyed at that situation unfolding as the Aberdeen players will have worked through the week on dealing with attempted block-offs at set-pieces.

Vital run of fixtures ahead for Aberdeen

Overall, the performance against Rangers was a millions times better than what we saw from the team at Celtic Park before the international break.

It was an intriguing contest with the Dons a constant threat in the first half while stifling Rangers at every turn.

It required a change in approach from the visitors to get into the game and start applying pressure, but the Dons stood up well to all Rangers could throw at them.

Barry’s frustration at not holding on for a win is understandable – but his side has taken four points from a possible six against Rangers this season.

That return should give Aberdeen confidence they can beat the Light Blues in next month’s Viaplay Cup final at Hampden.

But before then lies an important run of fixtures.

One last European trip, this time to Helsinki, is required this week.

And the Dons also have to show an improvement in how they handle the European hangovers when they return for another testing away trip – this time to Easter Road to face Hibernian on Sunday.

There is little between the 10 teams behind Celtic and Rangers in the Premiership and a few wins on the bounce can propel the Dons up the table quickly.

That has to be the aim between now and the winter break on January 2.

Problems are striking for Ross County boss Derek Adams

A battling point represents a solid start for Derek Adams on his return to Ross County.

But it is clear the Staggies boss’ number one priority is finding a solution to his side’s struggles in front of goal following the goalless draw with Kilmarnock.

County have failed to score in seven of their last 10 league matches, and their last Premiership victory was at Killie on September 2.

That run of results is the reason why Malky Mackay is no longer in charge, and the lack of goals is the most pressing issue for Derek on his return to the club.

The Staggies squad has little more than a month to show their new boss they can fit the bill in terms of what he needs in the final third.

If they don’t – well history has shown Derek is not risk averse when it comes to making wholesale changes during a January transfer window.

There’s lots of energy in the final third, but the end product just has not been there on a regular basis.

Saturday was a classic case in point of where the club is right now – they had a couple of efforts cleared off the line, yet it took a terrific save from Ross Laidlaw to ensure they claimed a point.

With St Mirren visiting Dingwall on Tuesday night, it will be another tough test for Derek’s team.

But if they could pick-up three points from this game, it would be a huge result.

Caley Thistle also lacked a cutting edge at weekend

Cup football is all about progress, but Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson will have much food for thought following Saturday’s 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Cowdenbeath.

Cillian Sheridan and Adam Brooks were given starting roles against Cowdenbeath, but it was the replacements from the bench who were needed to secure progress to the fourth round.

Billy Mckay and David Wotherspoon took to the field for the final 20 minutes and scored a goal apiece within four minutes to ensure a solid-if-unspectacular victory against the Blue Brazil.

The possession was 58-42% in Inverness’ favour, but it felt higher than that, such was their grip on the game.

But they made hard work of turning the possession into goals against their Lowland League opponents.

Cowdenbeath played like a part-time team enjoying their day out at a bigger stadium and can be proud of their efforts.

Duncan will be happy to go through, but I wonder if he’ll be so quick to leave his key guys out in the next round against Broomhill.

Scottish Cup jackpot for Buckie Thistle

Talking of the fourth round, I cannot let this week’s column pass without a mention for my old club Buckie Thistle.

Graeme Stewart and his players have hit the Scottish Cup jackpot after drawing the holders Celtic at Celtic Park in the fourth round.

What a day out that promises to be for everyone at Victoria Park, but more importantly, the financial windfall will be fantastic for the club.