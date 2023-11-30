WATCH: Meet Michi Ochiai – the Japanese Dons fan who flew 12 HOURS from Tokyo for HJK Helsinki v Aberdeen away day

An Aberdeen fan from Japan has shown his commitment to the Dons – touching down in Finland after a 12-hour flight just in time for Thursday’s Euro fixture against HJK Helsinki.

Michi Ochiai, 22, only took off from Tokyo late on the eve of the match on Wednesday, with his long-haul journey taking him nearly 5,000 miles and across several time zones before he landed in the Finnish capital in the early hours of Thursday.

With the Reds set to kick-off at HJK’s Bolt Arena at 7.45pm local time this evening, there was no time to waste, as Michi – who will spend just ONE day in Helsinki – set off to explore the city and meet some of the approximately 1,500 fellow Dons fans who have travelled for the Europa Conference League Group G match.

University student “Mitch”, who usually only gets to interact with other Aberdeen supporters via X (formerly Twitter, says he developed an affinity for the Pittodrie club due to spending two years of his childhood living in the Granite City.

His family’s time living near Duthie Park – a temporary move which was the result of his father’s job – was more than a decade ago.

However, Michi’s passion for the Dons has only grown stronger, especially in recent years.

Watch Michi’s interview with The Press and Journal in the video above.

More P&J video content from Helsinki: