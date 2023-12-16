Lifelong Aberdeen fan Jack Milne says it would be a ‘dream come true’ to play in Viaplay Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifelong Aberdeen fan Jack Milne says it would be a ‘dream come true’ to play in Viaplay Cup final

Defender travelled to the 2014 League Cup final at Parkhead with his family to cheer the Dons to silverware glory.

By Sean Wallace
Defender Jack Milne of Aberdeen in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Jack Milne of Aberdeen in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

As a lifelong Aberdeen supporter defender Jack Milne insists it would be a “dream come true” to play in the Viaplay Cup final.

The 20-year-old has forced his way into contention to start against Rangers on Sunday with impressive performances since making his first team breakthrough.

Driven by a passion for the club Milne says “every time I wear the top I will give everything”.

He intends to deliver that complete commitment if given the nod in the final at Hampden.

Aberdeen are bidding to win silverware for the first time since lifting the League Cup in 2014.

Milne travelled down to Parkhead with his parents for that final – where manager Barry Robson was part of the winning team.

Now he hopes to realise a childhood dream by playing in a final for the club he loves – and winning.

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne heads at goal during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne heads at goal during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Milne said: “It would be a dream come true to play in a cup final, especially at Hampden.

“In the semi-final (1-0 win against Hibs) I was meant to come on but Bojan (Miovski) scored, which changed things slightly!

“I’ve been  been at Aberdeen since I was 11 and have always wanted to play for the club.

“I’ve got that hunger and determination to get in the team.

“Every time I wear the top I’ll give everything for it.”

Ester Sokler is lifted by team mate Jack Milne at full-time after the win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.

‘I always believe in myself’

It has been a rapid rise for Milne in recent months.

He was pitched in for his first Aberdeen start in the 2-2 Europa Conference League draw with HJK Helsinki in Finland on November 30.

Milne impressed despite horrific weather conditions with heavy snow and temperatures plummeting to minus 17 due to the wind chill factor.

Boss Barry Robson started him again in the 2-1 win against Hearts and he retained that slot for the 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Milne is confident that if he is chosen to start against Rangers he will rise to the challenge in the final.

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne is embraced by boss Barry Robson after the Eintracht Frankfurt game at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne is embraced by boss Barry Robson after the Eintracht Frankfurt game at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “I always believe in myself and know what I can do.

“I’ve got my opportunity now and hopefully I can keep going.

“Winning the final would be great for everyone, especially as it’s been so long.

“We know it’s going to be tough but we’ve got to believe in ourselves.

“I’m from Aberdeen and myself and my family are all big fans.

“I’ll have my mum, dad and brother all there at Hampden for the final.”

Aberdeen's Jack Milne rises for a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Jack Milne rises for a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Watching the 2014 final with family

It is almost a decade since Aberdeen lifted silverware, when overcoming Inverness Caley Thistle in a penalty shoot-out in March 2014.

Milne was on trial with the Dons then and dreaming of joining the club he supports.

Fast forward almost 10 years and now he is dreaming of lifting a trophy.

He said: “I am a big Aberdeen fan and have been to plenty of finals, including the one we won years ago.

“For that final in 2014 I went down with my family, with my dad driving and myself in the back.

“I was on trial when they won in 2014 and signed just after that.

“I was on Union Street watching the open-top bus parade after the League Cup win.

“We were all there amid thousands and thousands of fans.

“It would be surreal to be a player now on that bus and hopefully we can make that happen.”

Adam Rooney scores the winning penalty for Aberdeen in the 2014 League Cup final.
Adam Rooney scores the winning penalty for Aberdeen in the 2014 League Cup final. Image: SNS Group

‘Pure excitement’ of European action

Last January Milne went out on a half-season loan to Kelty Hearts in League One.

As he approaches the new year the Aberdonian hopes to hit 2024 as a League Cup winner and first team regular.

Milne yet again impressed in the right wing-back role against German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

He played a key role in securing a clean sheet against an Eintracht Frankfurt side that had destroyed defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 5-1 at the weekend.

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Milne said: “Two European starts has been a dream come true.

“It’s been pure excitement.

“I didn’t have any family in Helsinki but my mum and dad go to most games, home and away.

“The way we’ve played in Europe, I think we deserved a result like the one against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“We’ve been competing against some of the best teams and we knew it was going to be tough against Frankfurt.

“Tactically we were bang on.

“We knew they’d beaten Bayern 5-1 and are a top, top team.

“Defensively we knew we had to be sound and stick to our game plan and we did that well.

“Fingers crossed we can replicate that on Sunday.

“We know the quality Rangers have.

“We’ve seen it time and time again.”

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

Robson’s final selection headache

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made eight changes to his starting XI to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Milne was one of only three players to retain his starting slot from the team that defeated Hearts 2-1 at Pittodrie.

Robson made the wholesale changes with the final in mind.

However the performance of the team against Eintracht Frankfurt has given the Dons manager a cup final selection headache.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Milne said: “He’ll go with the team he thinks is best to win the game.

“Hopefully we can get a result.

“Playing or not playing, we’re all in it together.

“We’re a tight squad.”

 

