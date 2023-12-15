Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues rousing ‘no regrets’ Viaplay Cup final message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues rousing ‘no regrets’ Viaplay Cup final message

Star striker Bojan Miovski is set to be assessed on a hamstring issue on the eve of the League Cup final, but Robson is 'optimistic' the goal hero will be fit to face Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has urged his squad to have “no regrets” by giving everything at Hampden in the bid to become history-makers.

The Dons will battle to win a first trophy since 2014 when facing Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday.

Robson has issued a rousing pre-final call to arms, urging his payers to dig deep so  they “come off the pitch knowing you couldn’t have done any more”.

Boss Robson knows what cup glory means to the supporters, the club and the Granite City. He was part of the Dons team who lifted the League Cup at Parkhead in 2014- the last silverware success achieved by the Dons.

Now he aims to deliver the same trophy as Aberdeen manager to bring joy to the club’s supporters.

In a pre-final boost, Robson is confident leading scorer Bojan Miovski will be fit to face Rangers at the national stadium.

Aberden's Bojan Miovski looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberden’s Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.

Goal hero Miovski was ruled out of the 2-0 Europa Conference League Group G win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday with a hamstring issue.

Robson said: “You have to come off the pitch knowing you couldn’t have done any more.

“I’ve said to the players the games they’ll remember are the big ones – the cup finals, playing in Europe.

“Those are the days and nights you look back on when you finish up.

“All you can do is give your all in the game, and when you do that you can always sleep at night.

“These boys will – I have no doubt about that.

“As a player I made wrong decisions on the ball and sometimes you don’t play well, but you always have to give your all.

“I don’t ask players to beat five men and stick it in the top corner.

“Just give me your all – and that’s what they do every week.

“It’s been a challenging year, having so many games, and it has been different.

“But this is where we want to be: playing in cup finals and playing against top teams.”

A game-plan to ‘hurt’ Rangers

Robson is on the brink of becoming only the third manager in 30 years to guide Aberdeen to trophy glory.

Roy Aitken led the Dons to the League Cup in 1995 (2-0 final defeat of Dundee) and Derek McInnes won the same trophy in 2014.

Robson accepts silverware in the trophy cabinet is ultimately the yardstick of how managers are judged.

And he aims to devise a game-plan to “hurt” Rangers.

He said: “Is silverware the benchmark you have to hold yourself to?

“Yes, definitely.

“I also think a big thing for Aberdeen is Europe and getting into group stages of competitions.

“But we all know how important it is here as an Aberdeen manager to lift silverware.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes it is time the club won silverware after a near-decade-long trophy drought. Image: SNS.

“It has been too long since we last did it.

“There has been a few clubs who have not lifted trophies.

“What we have done is put ourselves in a position to do it.

“It won’t be easy – but if we bring our A-game all over the pitch, we’ll have a chance.

“We need to put a plan in place to stop Rangers and try to hurt them, so we’ll be working on that. ”

Aberdeen celebrate beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates at full-time after beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox, where he scored. Image: SNS.

‘We respect Rangers but we don’t fear them’

Robson and his team will be backed by a huge travelling Aberdeen support at Hampden.

Almost a decade ago, Robson had a key role in landing the Dons’ last trophy.

He played all 120 minutes of the League Cup final against Inverness Caley Thistle, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate after extra-time.

Robson took on the responsibility of taking the first spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out, and held his nerve to score.

Aberdeen would go on to win the cup 4-2 on penalties.

From left, Aberdeen's Andrew Considine, Barry Robson and Nicky Low celebrate with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
From left, Aberdeen’s Andrew Considine, Barry Robson and Nicky Low celebrate with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.

On the significance of a cup win on Sunday, he said: “The most important thing for me is to see people happy – the players and their families.

“The people who work hard here in the background and the fans.

“What gives me the pleasure is seeing the people here who work so hard getting rewards for it.

“Seeing everyone else happy is what makes me happy.

“Am I nervous before these kind of games?

“I’ll sleep fine. I’m okay with that.

“I’ll get a good sleep, because I know I’ll give everything, my staff will give everything and the players will as well.

“Just go out there, give your best and try to win.

“In big games, we have shown we can defend well, but are also capable of going after teams, too.

“We respect Rangers, but we don’t fear them.

“We have played well against them this season so will take confidence from that.

Rangers' James Tavernier speaks to Aberdeen's Kelle Roos before taking a penalty during the 1-1 Premiership draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Rangers’ James Tavernier speaks to Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos before taking a penalty during the 1-1 Premiership draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“My players should be confident because they have played really well against some top teams.

“The good thing for us going into the cup final is we’ve played a lot of big, big games away from home this season.

“We’ve been to big stadiums against big teams, so that experience helps.

“When you play in big grounds with big atmospheres you learn to handle it. ”

Optimism Miovski will be fit for final

Robson is optimistic star striker Miovski will be available for the final.

Miovksi, who has scored 12 goals this season, was ruled out of the victory against Eintracht Frankfurt with a hamstring issue.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (second from right) watches on from an executive box at Pittodrie during a Europa Conference League Group G match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We will see how Bojan is again on Saturday morning, but I’m optimistic he’ll be fine.

“We still have a training session to go before the game, and he’s been in the gym as well as out on the training pitch.

“So we’re optimistic he will be available. It’s not something I’m worried about.”

Robson delivering tickets on Friday… then aiming to deliver a trophy on Sunday

Robson revealed he has been inundated with requests from friends and family for cup final tickets.

He spent Friday night delivering those briefs.

And, on Sunday, hopes to deliver a trophy.

He said: “I’ve had plenty of people after tickets off me.

“I’m spending Friday night dropping them off and headed over to my best mate’s to give him his ones.

“I’ll deliver his for him, we’ll train on Saturday, then head down to Glasgow on the bus.”

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Conversation